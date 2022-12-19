Moody's downgrades AFE S.A. SICAV-RAIF's senior secured rating to Caa1 from B3 and places ratings on review for downgrade

London, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded AFE S.A. SICAV-RAIF's ("AFE") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and backed senior secured debt rating to Caa1 from B3. Moody's also placed all AFE's ratings on review for downgrade. The outlook has changed to ratings under review from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects AFE's constrained liquidity position, which substantially limits its financial flexibility, particularly in the currently challenging operating environment. The capital markets dislocation observed since early 2022, brought about by rapidly rising interest rates, a worldwide economic deceleration, and the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, has greatly impaired access to capital markets and prospects of debt issuances for non-investment grade issuers.

AFE's EUR90 million revolving credit facility (RCF), which was almost fully drawn at the end of the third quarter, matures on 30 June 2023, while the firm's cash balance amounted to only EUR17 million as of 30 September 2022. AFE's available liquidity is supplemented by internally generated cash flows, with funds from operations (before investments) amounting to approximately EUR100 million in the twelve months ended September 2022. AFE estimates its Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) replenishment rate at EUR73 million for the same period. The firm could choose to reduce its investment acquisitions below its ERC replenishment rate in order to generate excess liquidity to meet its immediate debt obligations, but this would be done at the expense of future portfolio income and cash flows.

The review for downgrade is driven by AFE's rapidly evolving business mix, with a significant shift in recent quarters towards the direct real estate investment business, which as of 30 September 2022 represented 50% of AFE's total ERCs. During the review, Moody's will assess AFE's liquidity situation and plans to address the upcoming maturity of its RCF, the impact of the shift in investment and earnings mix on the company's credit profile with the aim of establishing appropriate leverage, capitalisation and other credit metrics guidance in light of the changed business model. The rating agency will also assess the degree of control AFE has over its real estate investments, given that it increasingly holds many positions with joint control as a JV partner, as well as its commercial relationships with the wider Veld Capital. Finally, Moody's will evaluate AFE's plans for refinancing its EUR307.5 million outstanding backed senior secured notes due August 2024, in light of currently challenging capital market conditions for high-yield issuers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating upgrade is unlikely, given that the ratings are currently on review for downgrade. AFE's ratings could be confirmed if: 1) AFE successfully addresses the upcoming maturity of its RCF prior to its maturity in June 2023; 2) AFE's plans for refinancing of the 2024 backed senior secured notes are underway that do not entail a loss to the bondholders; and 3) Moody's concludes that the rapid expansion of AFE's direct real estate investment business does not introduce additional meaningful and unmitigated risks to its credit profile.

AFE's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) AFE does not successfully address the upcoming RCF maturity in June 2023; 2) Moody's comes to believe that the refinancing of the 2024 backed senior secured notes will likely be executed at a loss to the existing bondholders or if there is a significant uncertainty about the execution of the refinancing; and 3) Moody's determines that AFE's rapid expansion in the direct real estate business introduces a new set of unmitigated risks positioning the credit profile more akin to a Caa1 CFR.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

