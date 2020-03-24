Moody's downgrades AMC's CFR to B3 following temporary theatre closures due to the coronavirus pandemic; ratings on review for downgrade

Approximately $4.5 billion of rated debt impacted
New York, March 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.'s ("AMC"
or the "company") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from
B2 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD.
Concurrently, Moody's downgraded AMC's credit facilities
to Ba3 from Ba2 (consisting of a $225 million revolving credit
facility (RCF) and $1.99 billion outstanding senior secured
term loan) and $2.3 billion of senior subordinated notes
to Caa1 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was downgraded
to SGL-3 from SGL-2. Moody's also placed the
long term ratings on review for further downgrade. The full list
of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation for lower revenue and
EBITDA this year coupled with weakened liquidity as a result of temporary
closures of AMC's theatre circuit in the US (636 theatres) and overseas
(368). Last week, AMC announced it will close all of its
US theatres for a 6-12 week period beginning 17 March to adhere
to the federal government's recommendation that public gatherings
should be restricted to ten or fewer individuals and people should engage
in social distancing due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic (a.k.a.,
COVID-19). Similar mandates have been enacted by national
governments across Europe, which have led to theatre closures in
the UK, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Norway and other
regions where AMC operates. While Moody's expects leverage
to rise significantly to the 8x-9x range (Moody's adjusted)
in 2020 due to lower EBITDA, as the virus threat is neutralized,
theatres reopen and EBITDA expands with moviegoers gradually returning
to the cinema for what is expected to be a relatively strong movie slate
next year, we project leverage will subsequently decline to the
7x area and free cash flow generation will continue to be modestly negative
in 2021.
The review for downgrade reflects the numerous uncertainties related to
the economic impact of COVID-19 on AMC's cash flows and liquidity,
especially if the virus continues to spread forcing AMC to keep its theatres
closed beyond June and various government financial aid programs for the
theatre industry are delayed. Under this scenario, the ratings
could be downgraded if Moody's expects that AMC will exhaust its
existing internal and external liquidity sources, the company is
unable to access additional lines of credit and/or the headroom under
its springing financial covenant decreases due to draws under its revolvers
combined with higher-than-expected EBITDA shortfalls.
As this global crisis unfurls, AMC's balance sheet is highly
levered and annual free cash flow generation is modestly negative due
to sizable debt incurred in prior years to finance acquisitions that facilitated
expansion into new markets and geographies, creating the world's
largest movie exhibitor. At 31 December 2019, financial leverage
was 6.6x (as calculated by Moody's) and LTM free cash flow
was -$23 million. Notably, AMC delivered strong
operating performance in Q4 2019 owing to the release of several big franchise
films, which led to solid operating cash flow of $483 million
(Moody's adjusted) and positive free cash flow generation of approximately
$180 million in the quarter. At 31 December 2019,
unrestricted cash balances totaled $265 million and undrawn revolver
availability was $332 million. This level of liquidity combined
with meaningful cost cutting measures should enable AMC to absorb negative
operating cash flows that Moody's projects the company will incur
through the first half of 2020.
Like most cinema operators, AMC has a highly variable cost structure
and can quickly reduce operating costs by up to 75% in the short-run.
Moody's fully expects the company to implement plans to minimize
its cash burn as much as possible during the closure period via a combination
of natural expense reductions (i.e., costs not incurred
while theatres are closed) and management actions aimed at reductions
in maintenance, utilities, payroll and theatre-level
operating costs. With respect to the fixed rent costs for its theatres,
Moody's expects AMC will likely seek to obtain cash relief or rent
deferrals during the closure period and beyond, if necessary.
In certain European countries, AMC has legal protections,
which enable the company to mitigate substantially all of its rent costs.
In continental Europe, governments have announced state subsidies
to cover payroll costs. The UK government is the current outlier
with respect to payroll subsidies, but AMC and other cinema operators
are currently working with the UK Cinema Association to lobby for such
support. In the US, the National Association of Theatre Owners
(NATO) is lobbying the US Congress to urgently pass an emergency economic
relief bill to provide financial assistance to the movie theatre industry.
The aid package is designed to relieve the ongoing cost burden during
the closure period, provide tax benefits to assist employers with
providing support to employees and offer government loan guarantees to
help ease the liquidity squeeze.
Even before the coronavirus outbreak forced AMC to shut its theatres,
the company had planned to reduce operating costs this year by $50
million via operational and process improvements to expand margins.
AMC also reduced the annual dividend to $12 million from $84
million to improve free cash flow generation. In view of the theatre
closures, Moody's expects AMC to significantly reduce its
net capex this year from the originally planned $275 - $300
million to help preserve cash and reduce cash outlays.
Given the possibility of its theatres remaining closed for up to three
months, Moody's expects the lack of revenue generation,
combined with the ongoing need to pay certain fixed expenses and debt-servicing
costs, will weaken AMC's liquidity. Nonetheless,
during this three-month period, we expect the company's
existing liquidity sources to cover the cash burn. To the extent
AMC is able to reopen its theatres by mid-June and patrons gradually
return to its cinemas, the company in conjunction with the major
film studios could offer promotions plus early releases and re-releases
of certain premium movies to stimulate moviegoer demand, especially
during the summer months when AMC typically experiences a seasonally strong
box office.
The primary risk to AMC over the short-run would be a prolonged
outbreak, causing its theatres to remain closed for an extended
period beyond June coupled with an exhaustion of its existing sources
of liquidity and an inability to timely access new liquidity sources to
cover the cash burn into Q3 2020. To the extent the US emergency
economic relief bill for cinema operators as currently drafted is passed
and signed into law, this could improve AMC's ability to access
additional credit lines from its banks, if this becomes necessary.
The secondary risk to AMC is the headroom under its springing covenant,
which could decrease rapidly due to draws under its two revolvers (US:
$225 million; UK: GBP100 million) combined with
a substantial decline in EBITDA. The maximum net senior secured
leverage covenant of 6x is triggered if more than 35% of the domestic
RCF is drawn. At 31 December 2019, the cushion was substantial
at roughly 80%. Assuming AMC fully drew under its revolvers,
EBITDA would have to decline more than 65% to breach the covenant.
To the extent AMC's theatres reopen by mid-June, Moody's
does not expect attendance to be strong in the second half of the year
given that 2020 was already expected to be a weak year for big budget
tentpole film debuts and movie studios have: (i) postponed releases
of several films by pulling them off the spring and summer calendars due
to the outbreak and pushing their releases later into 2020 or 2021;
(ii) opted to simultaneously debut new films direct-to-consumer
on subscription video on demand (SVOD) streaming platforms; or (iii)
released movies earlier-than-normal to streaming platforms.
Further, Moody's expects some consumers will be hesitant to
visit theatres even after the outbreak has subsided while some moviegoers
will reduce their out-of-home entertainment activities and
instead watch high quality movies at home given the growing number of
providers offering premium SVOD content. The stay-at-home
safety measures put in place during the COVID-19 outbreak could
accelerate this type of consumer behavior and some individuals could spend
more time viewing movies at home even after the disease has been contained
and theatres reopen. Moviegoer demand will likely remain strong
for big budget "cultural event" premium films while in-home
viewing will be reserved for low or medium-budget second-tier
films. Despite these challenges, Moody's expects cinema
operators to remain an integral part of film studios' distribution
of their movie content and a key destination for consumers seeking affordable
out-of-home entertainment.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The movie theatre sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in AMC's credit profile, including its exposure
to the US and Europe have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions and AMC remains vulnerable
to the outbreak's continuing spread. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
reflects the impact on AMC of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The review will focus on AMC's ability to reopen its theatres and
the resulting timetable, the impact on liquidity as the coronavirus
containment efforts continue, the extent to which attendance revives
and AMC's prospects for returning to positive operating cash flow.
Access to substantial additional sources of liquidity to cover a longer-than-expected
cash burn period would also be considered as part of the review.
SUMMARY OF TODAY'S RATING ACTIONS
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2,
Placed On Review For Downgrade
Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD
from B2-PD, Placed On Review For Downgrade
$225 Million Revolving Credit Facility due 2024,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2), Placed On Review For Downgrade
$1,985 Million Outstanding Senior Secured Term Loan
B1 due 2026, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2), Placed
On Review For Downgrade
GBP500 Million (US$ 655.8 Million) 6.375%
Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from
B3 (LGD5), Placed On Review For Downgrade
$595 Million 5.875% Senior Subordinated Notes
due 2026, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5), Placed
On Review For Downgrade
$475 Million 6.125% Senior Subordinated Notes
due 2027, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5), Placed
On Review For Downgrade
..Issuer: AMC Entertainment Inc.
$600 Million 5.750% Senior Subordinated Notes
due 2025, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5), Placed
On Review For Downgrade
Speculative Grade Liquidity Actions:
..Issuer: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
Speculative Grade Liquidity, Downgraded to SGL-3
from SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, AMC Entertainment Holdings,
Inc. is the largest movie exhibitor in the US and globally,
operating 1,004 movie theatres with 11,041 screens across
the US, Europe and the Middle East. The company is
50% owned by Dalian Wanda Group Co., Ltd. (Wanda).
Revenue totaled approximately $5.5 billion for the fiscal
year ended 31 December 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gregory A. Fraser, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653