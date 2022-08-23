Moody's downgrades ANGI Group's CFR to B1 due to weakened credit profile; outlook negative

Approximately $500 million of existing rated debt impacted

New York, August 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded ANGI Group, LLC's ("ANGI Group") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3 and senior unsecured notes rating to B1 from Ba3 due to the expectation of sustained high leverage and weak profitability amid macroeconomic headwinds. The Probability of Default Rating (PDR) was affirmed at Ba3-PD due to the single-class of unsecured debt in the capital structure. The outlook was changed to Negative from Stable.

ANGI Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Angi Inc. ("Angi" or the "company"), which is 84.5%-owned by its parent, IAC Inc. ("IAC"). Following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: ANGI Group, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: ANGI Group, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at Ba3-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ANGI Group, LLC

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings downgrade reflects Moody's expectation for continued elevated financial leverage, operating losses and weakening liquidity over the next 6-12 months due to the challenging macro-environment, principally from rising interest rates and high inflation, that will likely lead to reduced consumer spending on discretionary home services as well as moderation in advertising revenue growth. The downgrade is also driven by increasing governance risk, due to Angi's transitioning business strategy and greater risk appetite, which has led to significantly higher leverage and negative free cash flow (FCF) since the initial rating assignment, offset by large (albeit shrinking) cash balances and good liquidity. Following significant investments in Angi Services, resulting in increased customer acquisition costs through greater paid search and rebranding spend, the company has produced significant gross margin compression and operating losses in seven of the last eight quarters.

At 30 June 2022, LTM EBITDA was barely above breakeven at $0.8 million (as calculated and adjusted by Moody's, including our standard operating lease adjustment; however no adjustment is made for stock-based compensation expenses ) and FCF to gross debt was -22% (Moody's adjusted). Though Moody's expects operating losses to narrow in H2 2022 and EBITDA to expand from its nadir over the coming quarters, we project continuing cash burn resulting in cash balances approaching close to $300 million or 60% of outstanding debt by year end. Moody's expects one-time investments that increased selling and marketing spend (as a percentage of revenue), associated with Angi's website update and brand consolidation initiatives, paid search strategy and outlays for new product launches will lead to profitability in Angi Services in 2023. While Moody's expects EBITDA will sequentially improve over the next 18-24 months, it will be lower than pre-pandemic levels, leading to estimated net leverage in the 3.5x-4x range and gross leverage in the 4.5x-5x area (all metrics are Moody's adjusted) by 2024.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's concerns that macroeconomic headwinds, higher service request costs and rising interest rates coupled with growing encroachment from smaller home services players will limit the benefits from Angi's rebranding investments, which will moderate revenue and EBITDA growth, potentially delaying deleveraging. While Moody's expects Angi's Service Professionals will increase online Ads and Leads marketing spend to stimulate consumer demand in a slowing economy, we also expect higher inflationary costs and supply chain constraints will prompt consumers to decrease spend on discretionary home services projects. Angi Ads and Leads represent roughly 69% of LTM total revenue, while Angi Services accounts for 27%. Though Angi is the online category leader, the home services market remains highly fragmented with increasing competition from Yelp, Frontdoor, Thumbtack, TaskRabbit and Amazon's Selling Services. Yelp has experienced share gains and continuing strong growth in its Home Services business.

Marketing spend is highly correlated with economic and business cycle conditions. As such, Angi's revenue is dependent upon clients' advertising and marketing service spending, which can be cyclical. Moody's anticipates slowing advertising demand in H2 2022, consistent with our expectation for slowing economic growth and persistently high inflation. Though Angi has no exposure to Russia or Ukraine, we continue to expect some macroeconomic spillover from the military conflict in that region. The magnitude of the effects will depend on the length and severity of the crisis. Moody's currently projects US GDP growth will decelerate to 2.1% in 2022 (2.2% in Euro area) and 1.3% in 2023 (0.9% in Euro area), while US inflation is forecast to remain high at 7.0% yoy by year end 2022, declining from 8.5% yoy in July 2022.

ANGI Group's B1 CFR reflects Angi's position as the leading online player in the high growth on-demand home remodeling, repair and maintenance space, an estimated $600+ billion market in the US. Additional support is provided by: (i) the potential for long-term growth given that the marketplace is relatively underpenetrated; (ii) Angi's B2C online content delivery expertise reinforced by an effective technology platform that combines lead generation, advertising and end-to-end fulfillment to satisfy consumer demand across three Service Professional experiences; (iii) good customer loyalty with improving take rates (i.e., revenue per transacting Service Professional); (iv) good liquidity via sizable cash balances; and (v) implicit financial support from IAC, which has approximately $1.2 billion of cash (excluding cash at Angi and Dotdash Meredith, Inc.).

Over the next 12-15 months, Moody's expects Angi will maintain good liquidity (SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity) supported mainly by cash balances of at least $300 million offset by negative FCF. Cash-on-hand totaled approximately $361 million at 30 June 2022. Angi does not have a revolving credit facility (RCF) given that the former $250 million RCF was retired in August 2021. The company is not subject to quarterly financial maintenance covenants because the $213 million outstanding term loan was fully repaid in May 2021. The only debt currently in the capital structure consists of $500 million 3.875% senior unsecured notes due August 2028.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Angi's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting the company's neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks (E-2), moderately-negative social exposures (S-3) to potential breaches of customers' personal data and human capital considerations, and highly-negative governance profile (G-4). Credit exposure to social risks is moderately-negative related to potential cyberattacks and breaches of customers' personal data resulting in safety and security concerns that could damage the company's reputation and prompt users to avoid using its online home services platform. It also reflects moderately-negative responsible production attributed to litigation against the company alleging deceptive business practices. Exposure to human capital is also moderately-negative associated with Angi's reliance on attracting, developing and retaining a highly skilled technology workforce. The company benefits from its low risk profile to demographic and societal trends, evidenced by continuing migration of consumers to the fast-growing online home services market. Governance risk is highly-negative due to the shift in strategy and increased risk appetite, which has produced elevated financial leverage and negative FCF. Angi is a controlled company with significant majority ownership and voting rights held by its parent, IAC. Most of the company's board members are not independent (as defined by Moody's), a further governance weakness. Somewhat offsetting this is the parent's significant liquidity and track record of achieving business objectives and managing operating risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term given the expectation for continued weak debt protection measures for the rating category. Over time, an upgrade could occur if Angi exhibits revenue growth that is in line or ahead of market growth, expanding EBITDA and improved business and geographic diversification. An upgrade would also be considered if financial leverage as measured by net debt to EBITDA is sustained near 3.5x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow as a percentage of net debt is sustained at or above 8% (Moody's adjusted). Angi would also need to adhere to conservative financial policies to be considered for upward ratings pressure.

Ratings could be downgraded if Angi's competitive position were to weaken as evidenced by organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digit percentage range (or lower), EBITDA margins sustained below 5% (Moody's adjusted), rising customer acquisition costs and/or increasing Service Professional churn beyond the rating horizon (mid-2024). Ratings could experience downward pressure if net debt to EBITDA is sustained above 5.75x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow to net debt does not revert to positive territory and/or remains below 4% by year mid-2024. A downgrade could also arise if Moody's expects that cash levels will weaken due to higher than expected cash burn rates, sizable share purchases or meaningful M&A activity without a proportionate increase in EBITDA.

ANGI Group, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Denver, CO-based Angi Inc., a leading online marketplace for home remodeling, repair and maintenance that connects quality Service Professionals with consumers. Major brands include HomeAdvisor (Angi Leads), Angi (Angi Ads), and Handy and Angi Roofing (Angi Services). The company is 84.5%-owned by IAC Inc., a leading consumer media and internet company that is home to dozens of popular online brands and services used by millions of consumers each day. Angi's revenue totaled approximately $1.8 billion for the twelve months ended 30 June 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

