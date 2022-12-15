Moody's downgrades ANGI Group's CFR to B2; outlook negative

Approximately $500 million of existing rated debt impacted

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded ANGI Group, LLC's ("ANGI Group") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD and senior unsecured notes rating to B2 from B1 due to the impact of slowing economic growth on advertising demand, which will lead to a period of sustained elevated leverage and prolonged profitability weakness. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook remains negative.

ANGI Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Angi Inc. ("Angi" or the "company"), which is 84.3%-owned by its parent, IAC Inc. ("IAC"), a leading media and internet company. Following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: ANGI Group, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ANGI Group, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Angi will experience delayed deleveraging, a protracted period of weak earnings and continued negative free cash flow (FCF) over the next 12-18 months driven chiefly by our current expectation that the US economy will likely contract in a couple of quarters of 2023. The recessionary pressures combined with rising interest rates and high inflation will likely lead to reduced consumer spending on discretionary home services as well as a meaningful slowdown in advertising revenue growth. Following: (i) significant investments in Angi Services; and (ii) the rebranding to Angi, which resulted in higher-than-expected customer acquisition costs (CAC) through greater paid search, the company has experienced substantial gross margin compression and operating losses in the past six consecutive quarters. In Q3 2022, however, there was sequential improvement in gross margin and a narrowing operating loss compared to Q2 2022 as Angi managed to reduce CAC in a slowing revenue growth environment.

At 30 September 2022, financial leverage, as measured by debt to LTM EBITDA, on a gross and net debt basis was 43.5x and 20.9x, respectively (as calculated and adjusted by Moody's, including our standard operating lease adjustment; however no adjustment is made for stock-based compensation expenses) and FCF to debt on a gross and net basis was -19% and -40%, respectively (Moody's adjusted). Though Moody's continues to expect operating losses to narrow and EBITDA to expand from its nadir over the coming quarters, we project continuing cash burn resulting in cash balances approaching close to $300 million (i.e., 60% of outstanding debt) by year end 2022. Moody's expects one-time investments that increased selling and marketing spend (as a percentage of revenue), associated with Angi's website update and brand consolidation initiatives, paid search strategy and outlays for new product launches will gradually moderate and lead to profitability at Angi Services in 2023. While Moody's expects EBITDA will sequentially improve over the next 18-24 months, it will be lower than pre-pandemic levels and remain pressured for a longer period than anticipated due to slower-than-expected revenue growth amid a lethargic economy. Moody's now expects leverage to decrease to the 3.5x-4x range on a net basis and 5.5x-6.5x on a gross basis by 2024 (all metrics are Moody's adjusted).

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the combined impact from macroeconomic headwinds, slowing ad spend growth, higher service request costs and rising interest rates coupled with growing encroachment from smaller home services players will limit the benefits from Angi's rebranding investments. This, in turn, will moderate revenue and EBITDA growth and delay deleveraging. While Angi's Service Professionals will increase online Ads and Leads marketing spend to stimulate consumer demand in a weak economy, Moody's expects that higher borrowing and inflationary costs will prompt consumers to decrease spend on discretionary home services projects. Angi Ads and Leads represent roughly 68% of LTM total revenue, while Angi Services and the European operations account for 27% and 5%, respectively. Though Angi is the online category leader, the home services market remains highly fragmented with increasing competition from Yelp, Frontdoor, Thumbtack, TaskRabbit and Amazon's Selling Services. Yelp has continued to experience share gains and strong double-digit growth in its Home Services business, despite the slowing economy.

Though Angi has no exposure to Russia or Ukraine, Moody's continues to expect some macroeconomic spillover from the military conflict in that region. The magnitude of the effects will depend on the length and severity of the crisis. Moody's currently projects US GDP growth will decelerate to 1.8% in 2022 (3.0% in Euro area) and 0.4% in 2023 (-0.6% in Euro area), while US inflation is forecast to remain high near 7% yoy by December 2022, declining to around 3% yoy by year end 2023. Angi's revenue is dependent upon clients' advertising and marketing service spending, which is highly correlated with economic and business cycle conditions and can be cyclical. Moody's anticipates slowing US advertising spend next year in the 4%-6% range, consistent with our expectation for decelerating economic growth, rising interest rates, high inflation and increasing risk of a weak domestic economy. Moody's expects traditional linear TV ad spend to decline in the range of -4% to -6% next year. Following estimated digital ad spend growth of 9% in 2022, Moody's projects digital to increase around 8% in 2023, driven by search advertising in the 10%-12% range offset by continued slowdown in social media advertising. Social ads will likely experience 1%-3% growth in 2022 and remain under pressure next year, growing 4%-6%, due to a combination of structural headwinds.

ANGI Group's B2 CFR also reflects Angi's position as the leading online player in the high growth on-demand home remodeling, repair and maintenance space, an estimated $600+ billion market in the US. Additional support is provided by: (i) the potential for long-term growth given that the marketplace is relatively underpenetrated; (ii) Angi's B2C online content delivery expertise reinforced by an effective technology platform that combines lead generation, advertising and end-to-end fulfillment to satisfy consumer demand across three Service Professional experiences; (iii) good customer loyalty with improving take rates (i.e., revenue per transacting Service Professional); (iv) good liquidity via sizable cash balances; and (v) implicit financial support from its parent, IAC, which has approximately $1.16 billion of cash and marketable securities (excluding cash at Angi and Dotdash Meredith, Inc.) at 30 September 2022.

Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects Angi will maintain good liquidity (SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity) supported mainly by cash balances of at least $250 - $300 million offset by negative FCF. Unrestricted cash-on-hand totaled approximately $329 million at 30 September 2022. Angi does not have a revolving credit facility (RCF) given that the former $250 million RCF was retired in August 2021. The company is not subject to quarterly financial maintenance covenants because the $213 million outstanding term loan was fully repaid in May 2021. The only debt currently in the capital structure consists of $500 million 3.875% senior unsecured notes due August 2028.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Angi's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting the company's neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks (E-2), moderately negative social exposures (S-3) to potential breaches of customers' personal data and human capital considerations, and highly-negative governance profile (G-4). Environmental risks are neutral-to-low (across all categories. The nature of Angi's media activities, with limited exposure to physical climate risk and very low emissions of pollutants and carbon, results in low environmental risk. Credit exposure to social risks is moderately-negative related to potential cyberattacks and breaches of customers' personal data resulting in safety and security concerns that could damage the company's reputation and prompt users to avoid using its online home services platform. It also reflects moderately negative responsible production attributed to litigation against the company alleging deceptive business practices. Exposure to human capital is also moderately negative associated with Angi's reliance on attracting, developing and retaining a highly skilled technology workforce. The company benefits from its low risk profile to demographic and societal trends, evidenced by continuing migration of consumers to the fast-growing online home services market. Governance risk is highly negative due to the shift in strategy and increased risk appetite, which has produced elevated financial leverage and negative FCF. Angi is a controlled company with significant majority ownership and voting rights held by its parent, IAC. Most of the company's board members are not independent (as defined by Moody's), a further governance weakness. Somewhat offsetting this is the parent's significant liquidity and track record of achieving business objectives and managing operating risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term given the expectation for continued weak debt protection measures for the rating category. Over time, an upgrade could occur if Angi exhibits revenue growth that is in line or ahead of market growth, expanding EBITDA and improved business and geographic diversification. An upgrade would also be considered if financial leverage as measured by net debt to EBITDA is sustained near 4x (as calculated and adjusted by Moody's) and free cash flow as a percentage of net debt is sustained at or above 6.5% (Moody's adjusted). Angi would also need to adhere to conservative financial policies.

Ratings could be downgraded if Angi's competitive position were to weaken as evidenced by organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digit percentage range (or lower), EBITDA margins sustained below 5% (Moody's adjusted), rising customer acquisition costs and/or increasing Service Professional churn beyond the rating horizon (year end 2024). Ratings could experience downward pressure if net debt to EBITDA is sustained above 5.75x (as calculated and adjusted by Moody's) and free cash flow to net debt does not revert to positive territory and/or remains below 3% (Moody's adjusted) by year end 2024. A downgrade could also arise if Moody's expects that cash levels will weaken due to higher-than-expected cash burn rates, sizable share purchases or meaningful M&A activity without a proportionate increase in EBITDA.

ANGI Group, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Denver, CO-based Angi Inc., a leading online marketplace for home remodeling, repair and maintenance that connects quality Service Professionals with consumers. Major brands include HomeAdvisor (Angi Leads), Angi (Angi Ads), and Handy and Angi Roofing (Angi Services). The company is 84.3%-owned by IAC Inc., a leading consumer media and internet company that is home to dozens of popular online brands and services used by millions of consumers each day. Angi's revenue totaled approximately $1.87 billion for the twelve months ended on September 30th 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gregory A. Fraser, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

