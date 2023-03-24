Moody's downgrades APEI's CFR to B2 from B1 on deteriorating profitability; outlook stable

New York, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded American Public Education, Inc.'s ("APEI" or "the company") corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded APEI's senior secured first lien bank credit facility, including revolver and term loan to B2 from B1 and the company's speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrades to B2 from B1 reflect our expectation for continued pressure on APEI's profitability and credit metrics throughout the next several quarters given the enrollment challenges at Rasmussen University (RU), specifically in the pre-licensure nursing programs, " said Moody's AVP-Analyst Oleg Markin." "Tighter admissions standards and enrollment caps at certain RU locations, along with higher operating costs and faculty shortages will drive APEI's debt-to-EBITDA leverage (Moody's adjusted) from 3.5 times as of 31 December 2022 to around 5.0 times at the end of 2023, " added Markin.

Moody's expects business risks to remain high while APEI continues to implement its organizational and operational realignment and backfills vacant senior leadership position at RU. These operational improvements were put in place in 4Q2022 in an effort to reduce overall cost, position RU for future growth, and improve NCLEX pass rates for first-time nursing students. Given the growth restrictions imposed on APEI following its acquisition of RU, the company is not permitted to open new RU locations or new programs, and will have caps on the number of students that participate in Title IV programs until Department of Education (ED) completes the review and APEI recertifies. RU segment represented approximately 42% of APEI's total revenue in 2022 but Moody's expects turnaround efforts at RU will create a meaningful drag on APEI's overall EBITDA and free cash flow in 2023.

Positively, Moody's recognizes solid operating momentum in APEI's other education units, including American Public University System, Inc. (APUS), Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) and GraduateSchoolUSA (GSUSA), which are expected to contribute to the company's EBITDA growth and margin expansion over the next 12-18 months. Moody's views favorably the company's proactive approach in reducing overall indebtedness, with more than $70 million or 43% of outstanding term loan debt repaid in 2022. APEI's sources of liquidity, including more than $100 million of balance sheet cash at 31 December, 2022, and undrawn capacity under its $20 million revolving credit facility are sufficient for the company to execute its business realignment initiatives, further providing support of the B2 rating.

Governance considerations are highly negative due to Moody's expectation that the company will operate at higher leverage and support its shareholders over creditors by repurchasing its own shares to offset dilution. APEI's willingness to make periodic quarterly cash dividend payments in the midst of business realignment, enrollment challenges, heightened regulatory environment and continued need to reinvest in growth opportunities increases governance risk. In more than 24 months since APEI's acquisition of RU, the company's management has not met its earnings forecasts.

APEI's B2 CFR reflects the company's solid market position in the for-profit, post-secondary education market, with a primary focus on providing online and campus-based education and career learning to active-duty military and veterans, federal and public workforce, as well as talent to the healthcare sector. APEI's pre-licensure program in HCN and RU address significant demand shortages of nurses in the United States. Despite operational missteps, APUS remains the company's largest and most profitable education unit with 100% online presence across the United States. Moody's believes that continued strong operating momentum in this segment will allow APEI to offset any unforeseen challenges around business realignment, including making RU and HCN profitable in 2023. Furthermore, the rating considers the company's modest debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) of around 3.5 times as of 31 December, 2022, which Moody's expects will increase to around 5.0 times at the end of 2023. Following a $65 million voluntary debt repayment in the fourth quarter of 2022, APEI has less than $100 million of outstanding debt on its balance sheet at 31 December, 2022. The rating is also supported by Moody's expectation that the company will maintain good liquidity over the next 12-15 months.

APEI is subject to large and expanding regulatory requirements for operating for-profit higher education businesses, including depending on Title IV funding, Tuition Assistance (TA) and Veterans Affairs funding, which are vulnerable to budgetary pressures. If APEI fails to comply with regulations, it may face fines and penalties, including loss of financial aid programs and lower student enrollments. Legal and regulatory challenges, if not remedied, can present increased risk of operational deterioration if specific institution accreditation is withdrawn. Several of APEI's nursing programs, at both HCN and RU campuses, are currently on probationary status for not meeting the state-established first time NCLEX pass rates benchmarks for consecutive years. APEI has invested additional capital, including hiring clinical staff and introduced enrollment caps to address these issues. The rating also reflects Moody's concerns around the company's ability to reverse negative enrollment trends at RU. APEI has a high-fixed cost structure that disproportionally affects its profitability when revenue moves up or down. Ongoing transition away from Collegis, LLC, a third-party vendor for outsourced RU information technology and marketing services may pose additional operational challenges.

The SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that APEI will maintain good liquidity over the next 12-15 months. Sources of liquidity consist of approximately $129.5 million of balance sheet cash (including $26.9 million of restricted cash to secure letters of credit), Moody's expectations annual free cash flow generation between $5-10 million (before any preferred dividend payment), and full access to the $20 million revolving credit facility due 2026. Moody's anticipates that the $24.2 million held in a restricted certificate of deposit account that secures a letter of credit for the benefit of ED in connection with RU's 2020 composite score will be released in 2023. Given the voluntary repayment of debt in 2022, APEI has satisfied all mandatory quarterly amortization payment requirements until the maturity.

APEI's credit facility contains a total net leverage ratio covenant that cannot exceed 2.0x. As of 31 December 2022, the company was in compliance with all debt covenants. Moody's expects the company to maintain ample cushion under its financial covenant.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for lower profitability and very limited cash flow generation in 2023, despite modest topline growth. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to decline towards 4.0 times in 2024 as APEI completes realignment and addresses enrollment challenges, while maintaining good liquidity.

The downgrade of APEI's senior secured first lien credit facility rating (revolver and term loan) to B2 from B1 reflects both the PDR of B2-PD and the loss given default assessment of LGD3. As there is no other meaningful debt in the capital structure, the facility is rated in line with the B2 CFR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if APEI returns and maintains strong student enrollment growth and if debt-to-EBITDA decreases and is sustained below 3.0 times while the company maintains at least good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences much weaker than expected enrollments, if APEI is unable to realize anticipated cost benefits from business realignment, encounters issues with relocating marketing and information technology services in-house and a third-party vendor, or if free cash flow deteriorates. A downgrade could also be warranted if debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) exceeds 5.0 times for a sustained period. The ratings could also be downgraded if unanticipated regulatory challenges result in sizeable penalty, ineligibility for Title IV funding or the removal of accreditation to one of the company's learning institutions.

Headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia, American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) is a for-profit provider of post-secondary educational services and operates at 30 campuses across nine states, and online. Moody's expects the company to generate annual revenue in excess of $600 million in fiscal 2023.

