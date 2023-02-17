Moody's downgrades API Holdings III Corp.'s CFR to Caa3; appends limited default (LD) to Caa3-PD; outlook negative

New York, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded API Holdings III Corp.'s Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa3 from Caa1 and its Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Caa3-PD/LD from Caa1-PD. API Holdings III Corp. is the parent holding company of Spectrum Control ("Spectrum"), formerly known as API Technologies Corp. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the ratings on the company's first lien term loan and revolving credit facility to Caa3 from B3. Moody's also appended a limited default designation ("/LD") to the PDR. The "/LD" designation follows the change in terms under the company's recently amended second lien term loan (unrated) that now allows for interest payments to be paid-in-kind ("PIK") through the end of 2023. The /LD designation reflects Moody's view that the agreement by lenders to approve the option to PIK interest in lieu of cash payments is a distressed exchange and a limited default under Moody's definition. Moody's will remove the "/LD" designation from the company's PDR in 3 business days. The outlook is negative.

The downgrades reflect the untenable capital structure, weak liquidity and heightened probability for another distressed exchange over the near to medium term. The company's revolving credit facility, fully drawn as of February 17, 2023, expires in May 2024, and will need to be either repaid or refinanced by that time. The company's first lien term loan matures in 2026. Given that it is unlikely that lenders under the revolving credit facility will extend their expiration past the maturity of the term loan, it is highly likely that Spectrum will need to refinance all of its first lien credit facilities within the next year. Given the company's very weak operating performance and liquidity, such a refinancing on acceptable terms will likely prove difficult. This could lead Spectrum to pursue a transaction which Moody's would consider a distressed exchange, and hence a default. Spectrum amended its second lien term loan credit agreement to convert cash interest payments to principal through 2023. The downgrades also reflect Spectrum's weak operating performance relative to Moody's expectations and continual negative free cash flow.

Downgrades:

Issuer: API Holdings III Corp.

Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD /LD from Caa1-PD (/LD appended)

Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: API Holdings III Corp.

Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa3 rating reflects the high probability for a distressed exchange and very weak credit metrics. The company's financial leverage reflects an untenable capital structure, while its EBITA does not cover its interest expense. Liquidity remains weak, with limited cash and no availability under the revolver. The rating also reflects the company's very high governance risk.

The company will continue to be a supplier to US defense prime contractors and maintain a healthy backlog. Customers cannot easily switch suppliers because of the demanding specifications of products as well as high customer demand for Spectrum's products.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation for weak operating performance and challenged liquidity over the next 12-18 months. It also reflects Moody's view that ongoing initiatives to rejuvenate Spectrum's business have yet to translate into meaningful improvements to financial performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company significantly improves its liquidity and establishes a sustainable capital structure.

The ratings could be downgraded if the probability of default or loss given default further increases.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

API Holdings III Corp., headquartered in Marlborough, MA, is a holding company whose main operating subsidiary is API Technologies Corp. The company is a tier three or tier four supplier of radio frequency (RF) and performance components and subsystems for the US aerospace and defense industry. API is majority owned by affiliates of AEA Investors.

