Moody's downgrades ASDA to B1; outlook stable

London, June 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Bellis Finco PLC (Bellis or ASDA) to B1 from Ba3.

At the same time, Moody's has downgraded Bellis' probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD and to B1 from Ba3 the ratings of the following existing debt instruments issued by Bellis Acquisition Company PLC: 1) the Â£195 million senior secured first lien term loan A due August 2025, 2) the €845 million senior secured first lien term loan B due February 2026, 3) the Â£2.25 billion backed senior secured notes due February 2026, 4) the Â£500 million backed senior secured notes due February 2026 and 5) the Â£500 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility due August 2025. Moody's has also downgraded to B3 from B2 the rating of the Â£500 million backed senior unsecured notes due February 2027 issued by Bellis Finco PLC. The outlook on both entities remains stable.

Today's rating action reflects:

• The company's weak trading in Q1 2022 and since its leveraged buyout in October 2020

• Increased leverage to 5.9x (Moody's-adjusted) as of March 2022 and our expectation that leverage will remain above 6x over the next 12 months

• Uncertainty over ability to turnaround performance of the business given macro-economic challenges and limited track record under the new ownership.

A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR reflects the company's: 1) its established market position and significant scale in the UK grocery sector, 2) the stable demand for groceries, 3) ongoing focus on efficiency and cost reductions and 4) an established and further expanding online offering.

Less positively, the rating also reflects 1) the very competitive nature of the UK grocery business, 2) a higher, albeit declining reliance on large store formats and underweight presence in the convenience market compared to peers, which the company has started to address, 3) relatively higher leverage compared to listed peers, 4) a lack of operational and financial track record under the new ownership, including some moderate risks from the separation from Walmart, and 5) more limited governance oversight compared to listed peers, currently being addressed.

ASDA has performed below Moody's expectations since closing its leveraged buy-out in October 2020. Company-adjusted EBITDA declined by 32% in the first quarter of 2022 ended 31 March from the same period of 2021 driven by 9.2% lower revenue (excluding fuel) year-on-year and rising input cost inflation. The revenue decline was partly due to the different timing of the Easter holidays compared to the previous year and needs to be placed in the context of the strong performance during the pandemic in 2021. Non-food sales were also disrupted by supply chain-related challenges.

Moody's estimates ASDA's leverage, measured in terms of Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, was 5.9x adjusting for acquisition fees as of 31 March 2022, up from 5.4x as of December 2021. We currently expect leverage between 6.0x-6.5x over the next 12 months.

ASDA has also been without a Chief Executive Officer since August 2021, although some significant top management appointments have been made. Governance considerations relevant to the company's credit profile also include lacking a track record under the new ownership and without a clear long-term leverage target, the use of PIK debt outside the restricted group creating structural complexity, and currently limited governance oversight. That said, ASDA has made some progress under the new ownership with the appointment of experienced independent board members in addition to the four board representatives from the shareholders and one from Walmart.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers ASDA's liquidity profile to be adequate, supported by the undrawn GBP500 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) in addition to GBP325 million cash available as at 31 March 2022.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The first lien instrument ratings are in line with the CFR reflecting the limited cushion provided by the backed senior unsecured notes.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that the company will sustain Moody's-adjusted leverage well below 6.5x over the next 12 months and Moody's current expectations that the company will be able to at least stabilize its trading performance and credit metrics by maintaining market share and mitigating inflationary pressures through price increases, cost reduction measures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely at this stage, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted leverage reduces sustainably well below 5.75x, with a clear financial policy in line with lower leverage. An upgrade would also require a material increase in free cash flow, with free cash flow to debt improving to at least 10%. An upgrade would also require the absence of major execution challenges and adequate liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if leverage does not remain well below 6.5x on a Moody's-adjusted basis over the next 12 months, or if there is evidence of a more aggressive financial policy, including shareholder distributions, or if the company generates negative free cash flows, or in case of a further loss of market share or reduced sales. A downgrade could ensue also in case of material execution issues following the separation from its former parent, or if liquidity concerns arise.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Bellis Acquisition Company PLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

..Issuer: Bellis Finco PLC

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bellis Acquisition Company PLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Bellis Finco PLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Leeds, West Yorkshire, ASDA is the third largest grocery retailer in the UK with Â£20.7 billion revenue in 2021. Revenue is split between Â£17.9 billion goods (the bulk of which represented by food) and Â£2.8 billion fuel. Food sales are roughly equally split between fresh & produce and ambient.

