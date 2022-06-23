Moody's downgrades ASP Navigate Acquisition Corp. CFR to B3; outlook is stable

New York, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of ASP Navigate Acquisition Corp. ("ASP") including the company's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD, and senior secured first lien credit facilities to B3 from B2. The rating outlook is stable.

The rating downgrades reflect Moody's expectation for debt/EBITDA (on Moody's adjusted basis) to remain at or above 5.5x through 2023, as well Moody's expectation that the company will not generate positive free cash flow in FY2022. While ASP is attempting to raise prices on its OEM medical device customer base to offset input cost inflation, and volume trends continue to trend positively in the orthopedic end-market, Moody's expects a persistent inflationary environment to continue to negatively impact profitability in FY2022, slowing the pace of earnings growth and deleveraging. To that end, Moody's projects debt/EBITDA at 6.2x at the end of 2022, and 5.8x at the end of 2023. The company has secured a strong pipeline of new business wins, which requires elevated near-term investment in capital spend and working capital that Moody's expects will inhibit positive free cash flow generation in FY2022. Further, the rising interest rate environment also presents a headwind to free cash flow generation, given the company's debt capital structure is concentrated in floating rate term loan instruments.

The downgrade of the senior secured credit facilities to B3 reflects the one-notch downgrade in the Corporate Family Rating and the fact that the senior secured obligations represent the preponderance of debt in the company's capital structure.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: ASP Navigate Acquisition Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ASP Navigate Acquisition Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

ASP's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA at 6.7x as of March 31, 2022. While Moody's expects top-line trends to continue to improve over the next 12-18 months, propelled by new business wins and underlying orthopedic end-market market growth, Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to remain at or above 5.5x through FY2023. Moody's expects ongoing inflationary headwinds, driven by labor and supply chain disruption, to continue to constrain earnings growth and deleveraging. The rating also reflects the company's high customer concentration, with its 6 largest customers accounting for a significant majority of revenues, focused on orthopedic related products. ASP's ratings reflect the business risks associated with contract manufacturing, include potential fluctuations in medical device customer demand and inventory levels, less favorable payment terms offered by large medical device customers and industrywide pricing pressure. The rating also reflects the company's limited track record as a stand-alone company and Moody's expectations that financial policies will remain aggressive due to ownership by a private equity sponsor.

ASP's ratings benefit from the company's reasonable scale in the highly fragmented medical device contract manufacturing industry, strong market position and relatively good profit margins relative to peers. While the company has high customer concentration, the company has an established track record selling a wide range of products to key OEM customers, with high switching costs due to regulatory constraints.

ASP has an adequate liquidity profile. Moody's expects the company will generate negligible free cash flow in FY2022. The company has a cash balance of $20 million as of March 31, 2022, as well as $40 million of availability under its $60 million revolving credit facility due 2025.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be unable to achieve metrics that would support higher ratings within the next 12-18 months. While Moody's expects that ASP's financial leverage will remain high, the risk is somewhat tempered by liquidity that is currently adequate, but may weaken in the near-term if the company is unable to grow earnings and generate positive free cash flow.

Social and governance considerations are material to the rating. For ASP, the social risks are primarily associated with responsible production including compliance with regulatory requirements for the safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls associated with manufacturing defects. These social risks are partially offset by favorable demographic and societal trends, including an aging population and the rise in chronic disease. Governance risk considerations include the company's financial policies which we expect to remain aggressive, reflecting its ownership by a private equity investors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity and/or operating performance deteriorates. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company pursues an aggressive debt-funded acquisition strategy or if free cash flow becomes negative on a sustained basis. If EBITA-to-interest falls below one times, it could also put downward pressure on the company's ratings.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates consistent organic earnings growth and deleveraging, as well as sustained positive free cash flow generation. Under this scenario, the company would successfully manage through the inflationary backdrop, with stable or growing profit margins. Quantitatively, adjusted debt/EBITDA at or below 5.5 times would support an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ASP Navigate Acquisition Corp is a contract manufacturer of orthopedic and medical/surgical parts whose customers are some of the world's largest medical device product companies. The company reported revenues of approximately $316 million in fiscal year 2021. The company is owned by private equity firm American Securities, LLC.

