Moody's downgrades ATI's ratings (CFR to B2); outlook is stable

New York, August 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated's (ATI) Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) and Probability of Default ratings to B2 and B2-PD respectively
from B1 and B1-PD respectively, the senior unsecured ratings
to B3 from B2 and the shelf rating for senior unsecured debt to (P)B3
from (P)B2. The senior unsecured rating for Allegheny Ludlum Corporation
was downgraded to B3 from B2. ATI's speculative grade liquidity
rating was unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook is stable.
"The ratings downgrade reflects the negative impact of the spread
of the coronavirus on many of ATI's end-markets, specifically
aerospace and oil & gas, which account for more than 60%
of sales and will result in a deterioration in the company's operating
performance and metrics in 2020 with only gradual improvement expected
over the next 2 years" said Carol Cowan, Moody's Senior
Vice President and lead analyst for ATI.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Allegheny Ludlum Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)
..Issuer: Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B2 from B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)B3 from (P)B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Allegheny Ludlum Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. The combined credit effects of these developments are
unprecedented. The commercial aviation, automotive and energy
sectors are amongst sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
the exposure to declining passenger traffic, travel restrictions
and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. ATI has substantial
exposure to the aerospace and defense sector which accounts for more than
50% of revenue in addition to having exposure to the Oil &
Gas sector which accounts for more than 10% of revenue, making
the company vulnerable to the material drop in airframe and aero engine
build and production rates as well as the decline in drilling activity
across these two industries. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Overall, the action
reflects the broad deterioration in the credit quality that the impact
of the coronavirus has caused.
ATI's B2 CFR reflects the company's strong position as a leading
producer of specialty titanium and titanium alloys, nickel-based
alloys and super alloys serving a wide range of end markets including
aerospace and defense, automotive, Oil & Gas, medical,
electronics, and many others. The company benefits from long
term agreements (LTA's) with many of its customers across the airframe,
aero engine, defense and medical markets. However,
despite these favorable market attributes, the duration of recovery
time remains uncertain and is expected to be extended in the aerospace
and Oil & Gas industries, although ATI is more exposed to the
offshore markets in this industry.
The company's operating performance began to deteriorate through
the second quarter of 2020 ending June 30th driven by the curtailments
in aerospace production rates, ongoing issues related to the grounding
of the Boeing 737 Max, slowing in drilling activity, and reduced
non-essential surgery volumes resulting in a near 20% drop
in revenues and a 37% reduction in Moody's Adjusted EBITDA
to $77 million from $111 million in the first quarter of
2020. While recovery is expected to slowly pick up in the electronics,
general industry and medical sectors (given the need to clear inventory)
in the 2nd half of 2020 the recovery in aerospace is expected to be protracted
over a period of several years. Overall, improvement in end
markets is expected to be erratic.
Given the decline in earnings in the second quarter, ATI's
debt/EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments for pension
and leases) increased to 5.3x through June 2020 LTM up from 4.4x
at the end of fiscal year 2019. Based upon an assumed 50%
reduction in EBITDA in 2020 relative to 2019, Moody's expects
leverage to be near 10x by the end of 2020 and to remain elevated for
the B2 CFR well into 2021. However, the ratings are supported
by the company's good liquidity profile, expectation for free
cash flow generation, and absence of material debt maturities in
the near term.
In response to the coronavirus, the company has outlined $140
million to $160 million in expense reductions of which 40%
to 50% are expected to be permanent going forward. The company
is expected to generate positive free cash flow in 2020 on working capital
benefits and the reduction of inventory.
ATI like others in its industry faces numerous ESG risks including strict
environmental regulations pertaining to emissions and waste management
in addition to having 40% of its workforce covered by various collective
bargaining agreements (CBA). The company extended its most recent
labor agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW), which covers
approximately 1,500 employees until February 2021.
The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating considers the company's
good liquidity profile. The company's liquidity profile is
composed of $539 million in cash at June 30, 2020 and an
undrawn $500 million asset backed revolving credit facility (ABL).
After redeeming 71% of the 2022 convertible notes the company does
not have any major maturities until 2023.
The stable outlook incorporates expectations that ATI's operating
performance will show very gradual improvement through the next twelve
months driven by improvements in the electronics, medical,
and industrial sectors together with good performance in defense.
The outlook also anticipates that improvement in aerospace, which
provides more value added revenues, will be over a prolonged period
given slowing in airframe build rates, particularly at Boeing and
inventory destocking by the aero engine manufacturers. Also included
in the outlook is the expectation that the company will maintain a balanced
approach to its capital spending and maintain ample liquidity.
The B3 rating on ATI's senior unsecured instruments reflects the effective
subordination of unsecured debt in the capital structure relative to the
ABL facility and the Term Loan. The senior unsecured debt at Allegheny
Ludlum (guaranteed by ATI) has the same rating as the senior unsecured
debt at ATI given the high level of interdependence between the operations.
The instruments are also considered to be at parity given the significantly
higher asset values of ATI relative to the asset value of Allegheny Ludlum
and the view that given the operating interdependence, ATI would
support Allegheny Ludlum.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Though a rating upgrade is unlikely in the near term, ATI's
rating could be upgraded if the company demonstrates the ability to sustain
EBIT/interest above 2x, debt/EBITDA below 5x and an adjusted EBIT
margin above 8%.
The rating could be downgraded if liquidity, measured as cash plus
revolver availability, evidences a material deterioration.
Furthermore, downward rating pressure could materialize if the slowdown
in aerospace is extended (beyond 2 to 3 years currently suggested) and
customers further cut back on orders.
Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if the adjusted EBIT
margin is expected to be sustained below 3%, CFO less dividends/debt
is sustained below 10% or free cash flow is negative.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ATI is a diversified
producer and distributor of components and specialty metals such as titanium
and titanium alloys, nickel-based alloys and stainless and
specialty steel alloys. The company operates through two segments:
High Performance Materials and Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions.
Revenues for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 were $3.8
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published
in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Carol Cowan
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653