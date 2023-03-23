Moody's downgrades AU Health System, Inc. (GA) to B2; outlook negative

New York, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded AU Health System, Inc.'s (GA) (AUHS) revenue bond to B2 from Ba3. The outlook is negative. AU Health had approximately $327 million of debt outstanding as of fiscal 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to B2 reflects continued negative operating cash flow and material decline in cash reserves since our August 2022 review, which significantly elevates the risk of a covenant breach at June 30, 2023. Inability to clear covenants at June 30 could result in an event of default which could lead to immediate acceleration absent an amendment or waiver. In this event, Moody's estimation is that recovery would be below 100% given material cash decline through year-to-date fiscal 2023. Ongoing expense pressures will make it challenging to quickly reverse operating cash flow losses and stem cash burn. Additionally, funding sources for AUHS's new hospital construction have not yet been solidified, although construction is set to begin by June 1, 2023 and the project has an estimated completion date of 2025. While we are not incorporating additional debt or the use of cash flow for the project in the rating at this time; the impact of this project on AUHS's credit quality could pressure credit quality further, without external funding support.

The B2 acknowledges the hospital's ongoing efforts to diminish acceleration risk, including initiatives to reduce reliance on temporary staffing and length of stay, as well as its evolving relationship with WellStar Health System, and essentiality for the state and its university partner. AUHS has a competitive advantage as an essential safety net provider and the academic medical center for the Medical College of Georgia, the only public medical school in the state. Also favorably incorporated is the system's distinctly leading position for pediatric services and full-service array with an exclusive Level I trauma center designation, as the only freestanding children's hospital in the market.

On December 27, 2022, AU Health System, Inc. signed a letter of intent with Georgia-based WellStar Health System to join WellStar Health System. This transaction is not incorporated into the rating assessment at this time. However, if finalized, it could have positive credit implications. Per AU Health System, Inc. management, while the WellStar partnership is pending, Moody's will not receive additional information outside of publicly available information posted on EMMA to incorporate in our analysis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the potential that weak cashflow could be prolonged and contribute to a further decline of an already very weak liquidity position. Failure to materially improve performance or meet fiscal 2023 yearend covenants will pressure the rating further.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Successful execution of strategic partnership as a full member

- Materially improved and sustained operating performance, which allows for increased liquidity and headroom to covenants

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Increased risk of debt acceleration

- Failure to stem cash declines - Inability to significantly improve operating cash flow and meet fiscal 2023 year-end covenants - An increase in debt or debt-like obligations - In ability to secure strategic partnership

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt is secured by a gross revenue pledge of the obligated group and an interest in AU Medical Center's leasehold improvements in hospital facilities. The obligated group includes AU Health System, Inc., AU Medical Center, Inc. (AUMC), AU Medical Associates, Inc. (AUMA) and Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation and Specialty Hospitals, Inc. (RWSH). The only covenant per the Master Trust Indenture is a 1.10 times debt service coverage ratio measured annually. Remedies include consultant call if below 1.10 times coverage and an Event of Default if below 1.0 times for two consecutive years. The outstanding debt is not an obligation of Augusta University nor the Board of Regents.

AUHS did not meet the debt service coverage ratio in fiscal 2022. Failure to meet the debt service coverage ratio in fiscal 2023 will result in an event of default without a forbearance agreement from a majority of bondholders.

PROFILE

AU Health System, Inc. (AUHS, f/k/a AU Medical Center, Inc.) is comprised of a 478-bed adult hospital and 154-bed children's hospital located in Augusta, GA. AUHS serves as the academic medical center for the Medical College of Georgia, the only public medical school in the state. AU Health System, Inc. is the sole corporate member of Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation & Specialty Hospitals, Inc. (RWSH) and AU Medical Associates, Inc. (AUMA), the physician faculty practice plan, and is a component unit of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

