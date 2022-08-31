Moody's downgrades AU Health System, Inc. (GA) to Ba3; outlook negative

New York, August 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded AU Health System, Inc.'s (GA) (AUHS) revenue bond rating to Ba3 from Ba1. The outlook remains negative. The system had approximately $234 million of debt outstanding as of fiscal year end 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba3 reflects rapid deterioration of unrestricted cash and investments, along with an anticipated continuation of weak operating performance, both of which will be worse than originally expected for fiscal 2022. Additionally, there is a higher risk of an event of default in the event debt service coverage is below 1.0 times for a second consecutive year in fiscal 2023; the required debt service coverage of 1.1 times is not expected to be met for fiscal 2022 when the audited financial statements are delivered. Moreover, performance improvement will be challenging given elevated labor and supply costs and volume disruption, which have been exacerbated by the on-going pandemic. A lack of management track record complicates AUHS's ability to achieve a financial turnaround given the recent unexpected c-suite turnover for the second time in three years; a Governance consideration under Moody's ESG classifications. Moody's expects liquidity to remain very weak through FYE 2023, with days cash on hand likely to remain below 50 days, reflecting levels that are materially weaker than prior expectations.

Factors supporting the Ba3 include robust population growth driven by federal investments in the primary service area which will drive volume demand; along with AUHS' competitive advantage as an essential safety net provider and the academic medical center for the Medical College of Georgia, the only public medical school in the state. AUHS will, however, continue to face competition for volumes given the nearby presence of several sizable health systems. The rating also favorably incorporates the system's distinctly leading position for pediatric services and full-service array with an exclusive Level I trauma center designation, as the only freestanding children's hospital in the market. Lastly, a strong relationship with the Augusta University faculty physicians will allow for labor productivity initiatives and strategic alignment as the system endeavors to capture growing volumes in the primary service area.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects material and multiple risks that could result in greater than expected operating losses and cash declines during 2023 and beyond. Weaker than expected operating cash flow margins in fiscal 2023, which AUHS projects to be in the 2.5% - 3.0% range, or a further decline in unrestricted cash and investments (excluding Medicare accelerated payments) will likely pressure the rating further. Lower than projected cashflow would result in further liquidity decline and increase the risk of a covenant breach and event of default. Additionally, the negative outlook incorporates uncertainty around funding sources for and financial impact of a sizeable construction project for a new greenfield hospital in Columbia County. The impact of this project on AUHS's rating will be assessed further as details become available.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Materially improved and durable operating cash flow margins

- Significantly improved cash levels and metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Inability to achieve fiscal 2023 forecast or meet the debt service coverage covenant

- Greater than anticipated deterioration of cash levels or changes to the outstanding swap which results in material cash collateral postings - Inability to attain volume recovery or loss of market share - Additional direct or indirect debt which further stresses operating cash flow or liquidity - Inability to secure a long term management team for the health system

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt is secured by a gross revenue pledge of the obligated group and an interest in AU Medical Center's leasehold improvements in hospital facilities. The obligated group includes AU Health System, Inc., AU Medical Center, Inc. (AUMC), AU Medical Associates, Inc. (AUMA) and Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation and Specialty Hospitals, Inc. (RWSH). The only covenant per the Master Trust Indenture is a 1.10 times debt service coverage ratio measured annually. Remedies include consultant call if below 1.10 times coverage and an Event of Default if below 1.0 times for two consecutive years. The outstanding debt is not an obligation of Augusta University nor the Board of Regents.

PROFILE

AU Health System, Inc. (AUHS, f/k/a AU Medical Center, Inc.) is comprised of a 478-bed adult hospital and 154-bed children's hospital located in Augusta, GA. AUHS serves as the academic medical center for the Medical College of Georgia, the only public medical school in the state. AU Health System, Inc. is the sole corporate member of Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation & Specialty Hospitals, Inc. (RWSH) and AU Medical Associates, Inc. (AUMA), the physician faculty practice plan, and is a component unit of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the rating was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018.

