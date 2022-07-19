Moody's downgrades AVI-SPL's CFR and senior secured ratings to B3 from B2; outlook remains negative

Approximately $480 million of rated debt impacted

New York, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded A&V Holdings Midco, LLC's (dba "AVI-SPL" or "AVI") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD, and senior secured credit facility rating to B3 from B2. The outlook remains negative.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: A&V Holdings Midco, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: A&V Holdings Midco, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

"While demand drivers remain favorable across all of AVI's end-markets, continuing supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, renewed covid lockdowns in China and geopolitical risks could hinder its business recovery," said Moody's AVP-Analyst Oleg Markin. "Although AVI's debt leverage remains only modestly high, at mid-4.0x as of June 30, 2022, supply chain challenges have put significant pressure on its ability to complete projects and collect revenue, greatly straining its liquidity profile," added Markin.

The downgrade of the CFR to B3 from B2 reflects Moody's concerns around liquidity tightening throughout 2022 given prevailing macroeconomic uncertainty, including global supply chain challenges and an inflationary environment. AVI faces several operating challenges as a large number of projects have been delayed due to the company's inability to secure certain products from its suppliers, which prevents it from completing projects. Deferred projects have slowed revenue recognition and elevated inventory levels. Combined with higher operating costs, these factors have resulted in significant free cash flow deficits, which, in turn, has led to increased revolver usage in the first half of 2022, straining its liquidity profile.

AVI has implemented several operating initiatives in fiscal 2022 to improve backlog turns, identify billing opportunities and institute price increases to offset higher costs. Management expects meaningful free cash flow generation once the supply chain clears in the next several months. However, Moody's is concerned that market conditions could remain challenging in the near-to-medium term and, given the company's high cost of debt capital and significant debt amortization requirements, that free cash flow could remain pressured over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects AVI will continue to rely upon its revolving credit facility for working capital needs.

AVI's B3 CFR reflects Moody's anticipation of little or negative free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months if supply chain disruptions do not abate, despite the company's only moderately high debt-to-EBITDA leverage (Moody's adjusted), in the mid-4.0x range as of June 30, 2022. Moody's has concerns around the company's liquidity tightening given the supply chain challenges and inherently low audio visual ("AV") and video conferencing ("VC") solutions industry profit margins that Moody's anticipates will remain in a mid-single digits range. The rating is also constrained by the company's concentrated business focus on the fragmented and competitive global AV and VC solutions market, with revenue that is largely project-based and relationship-dependent. The company is also exposed to event risks under private equity ownership, including for debt-funded acquisitions and shareholder distributions.

Nonetheless, AVI's rating is supported by the company's solid presence within its target market with strong vendor affiliations and technical AV and VC expertise. Historically high net promoter scores from a diversified base on long-standing clients as well as favorable long term trends toward outsourcing of digital workplace services, which are driven by the growing technical complexity of AV and VC solutions and evolving technology needs, also provide credit support. Moody's also acknowledges management's track record of integrating past acquisitions and realizing cost synergies.

ESG considerations have a negative credit impact on AVI. Its opportunistic financial strategies, including a history of debt-funded acquisitions, create highly negative governance risks. AVI also exhibits moderately negative social risks arising from the dependence on highly skilled technical and engineering talent characteristic of the sector broadly.

Moody's anticipates AVI may have a less than adequate liquidity profile over the next 12-15 months. At June 30, 2022, Moody's expects approximately $30 million of balance sheet cash and $20 million drawn under the company's $50 million revolving credit facility due 2025. Given current operating headwinds, Moody's expects AVI will generate breakeven to negative free cash flow that will not fully fund the required annual term loan amortization of approximately $22 million, paid quarterly. Liquidity is at risk for further deterioration, depending on the duration of the supply chain challenges. There are no financial maintenance covenants under the term loan. The revolving credit facility is subject to a springing maximum first lien net leverage ratio covenant of 5.6x if the amount revolving loans exceeds 35% ($17.5 million) of the revolving credit facility. Due to revolver usage, the covenant is now in effect. Moody's expects the company will maintain adequate covenant compliance over the next 12-15 months.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the timing of the resolution of supply chain challenges and management's effectiveness at managing working capital and improving its liquidity profile. Weak global economic growth coupled with resurgence of new covid variants could also delay the recovery and further weaken AVI's liquidity profile. The outlook could return to stable if the company replenishes its liquidity and demonstrates sustained positive free cash generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity further weakens, including sustained negative free cash flow generation, increased revolver usage, or if financial covenant compliance becomes less certain.

Given the negative outlook, a positive rating action is not considered likely in the near term. Over the longer term, the ratings could be upgraded if AVI demonstrates sustained organic revenue growth and profit margin expansion, while also improving its liquidity profile. Quantitatively, free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) sustained above 5% and maintenance of good liquidity would be supportive of an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

AVI-SPL, headquartered in Tampa, FL and majority-owned by affiliates of private equity sponsor Marlin Equity Partners, is a digital workplace solutions provider whose services include design, engineering, procurement, integration and installation of audio-visual and video collaboration systems and managed services for the operation and maintenance of AV and VC systems to North American enterprise, public sector and SMB clients. Moody's expects revenue of $1.3 billion in 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oleg Markin

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

