Moody's downgrades Aaa (sf) ratings of Hertz Corporation's rental car ABS

Approximately $4.3 billion asset-backed securities affected

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded and placed on review for further possible downgrade 11 tranches of rental car asset-backed securities (ABS) issued by Hertz Vehicle Financing II LP (HVF II, or the issuer). HVF II is a special purpose limited partnership and a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of The Hertz Corporation (Hertz; Caa3, negative). HVF II is Hertz's rental car securitization platform in the U.S. The collateral backing the notes is a fleet of vehicles and a single lease of the fleet to Hertz for use in its rental car business.

Moody's actions on the rental car ABS are prompted by the significant deterioration in the credit profile of Hertz (the lessee), as evidenced by recent rating actions resulting in the downgrade of the company's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 (negative outlook) from B3 (negative outlook), among other considerations.

Complete rating actions as follow:

Issuer: Hertz Vehicle Financing II LP, Series 2015-3

Series 2015-3 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class A, Downgraded to A1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 9, 2017 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Hertz Vehicle Financing II LP, Series 2016-2

Series 2016-2 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class A, Downgraded to A1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 9, 2017 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Hertz Vehicle Financing II LP, Series 2016-4

Series 2016-4 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class A, Downgraded to A1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 9, 2017 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Hertz Vehicle Financing II LP, Series 2017-1

Class A Notes, Downgraded to A1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Sep 20, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Hertz Vehicle Financing II LP, Series 2017-2

Class A Notes, Downgraded to A1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Sep 20, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Hertz Vehicle Financing II LP, Series 2018-1

Class A Notes, Downgraded to A1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 24, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Hertz Vehicle Financing II LP, Series 2018-2

Class A Notes, Downgraded to A1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 27, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Hertz Vehicle Financing II LP, Series 2018-3

Class A Notes, Downgraded to A1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 27, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Hertz Vehicle Financing II LP, Series 2019-1

Class A Notes, Downgraded to A1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 6, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Hertz Vehicle Financing II LP, Series 2019-2

Class A Notes, Downgraded to A1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Hertz Vehicle Financing II LP, Series 2019-3

Class A Notes, Downgraded to A1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 26, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's actions are prompted by the significant deterioration in the credit profile of Hertz (the lessee) and the higher likelihood that the company will face a cash and liquidity shortfall, as evidenced by recent rating actions. Rental car ABS transactions securitize a single lease, making performance partly dependent on the financial health of the rental car company lessee.

On April 24, 2020, Moody's downgraded Hertz's CFR to Caa3 from B3. The outlook remains negative. The rating action reflects the better-than-even likelihood that the company will face a cash and liquidity shortfall, potentially as soon as during the second quarter. This shortfall will likely require some form of relief from its lenders. With air travel having fallen by over 90% and likely to remain depressed through 2020, Hertz's revenues and earnings have declined precipitously. The company's earnings and cash flow will become significantly negative, and it is highly over-fleeted. As a result of Hertz's inability to begin de-fleeting in line with the collapsing utilization of its rental fleet early in April, the company's cash burn could exhaust its cash resources during the second quarter.

The car rental sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the coronavirus-induced economic shock given its heavy dependence on air travel and on the sale of used vehicles. Business activity in these markets, which are critical to Hertz's ongoing operations, have fallen precipitously, thereby resulting in a large monthly operating cash burn and a severe near-term liquidity shortfall. During late March and into April the normally quite stable and large market for used cars has contracted at an unprecedented pace given the closure of most auctions. Moody's believes prices have fallen by at least 10% for the very low volume of cars that may have traded.

In its ABS rating analysis, Moody's continues to assume that in the event of insolvency, Hertz will be more likely to reorganize under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, as it would likely realize significantly more value as an ongoing business concern than it would if it were to liquidate its assets under a Chapter 7 filing. Moody's view considers the strength of the Hertz brand (one of the three major car rental companies in North America) and the expected eventual recovery of the rental car industry. Moody's now believes that there is a considerably higher probability that Hertz will seek to negotiate changes to its lease payment terms. While Moody's recognizes the strategic importance of the ABS financing platform to Hertz's operation, the company will face difficulty in honoring its large lease payment obligations to the trust considering its challenging financial situation for the remainder of 2020 and its low fleet utilization. Given the unprecedented market dislocation and the currently illiquid market for used-vehicles, certain ABS noteholders may wish to extend some form of lease payment relief to Hertz to avoid a fire sale of the entire fleet of vehicles. However, the parties may face logistical challenges in implementing any operational and legal procedures required to potentially negotiate and optimize lease terms.

In taking today's action, Moody's also considered the weakening credit quality of several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Hertz's vehicle fleet. Moody's recently placed the ratings of the three largest OEMs in the underlying fleet on review for downgrade as follows: General Motors Company (senior unsecured rating of Baa3 under review for downgrade, previously Baa3 stable, approximately 35% of the vehicle fleet), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (CFR of Ba1 under review with direction uncertain, previously Ba1 positive, approximately 16% of the vehicle fleet), Ford Motor Company (senior unsecured rating of Ba2 under review for downgrade, previously Ba1 stable, approximately 12% of the vehicle fleet) and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (senior unsecured rating of Baa3, under review for downgrade, previously Baa1, negative, approximately 12% of the vehicle fleet). These rating actions on the OEMs reflect the severe economic shock owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The automotive industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. The performance of rental car ABS is dependent on the credit quality of the OEMs because, if a vehicle manufacturer bankruptcy were to occur, the risk that the manufacturer would not satisfy its repurchase obligations for program vehicles (roughly 17% of the underlying vehicles) would increase. Also, used-vehicle values for that manufacturer would likely decline, decreasing the value of the fleet collateral available to repay the notes. In taking today's action, Moody's updated its assumptions for the OEM mix to weight lower rating categories slightly more heavily.

Today's rating actions also reflect heightened uncertainty, owing to the unprecedented operating environment, with respect to certain factors including:

(1) if and under what market conditions the trust will be forced to liquidate vehicles, and the effectiveness of any related decision-making process involving numerous parties and noteholders,

(2) the duration of the shutdown of certain used-vehicles sales channels owing to the pandemic, which has resulted in an unprecedented, illiquid secondary market,

(3) the magnitude of used vehicle price declines resulting from the sudden halt in demand for vehicles, the unprecedented shock to global air travel and Hertz's heavy reliance on revenue from customers' foot traffic at airports, relative to available overcollateralization,

(4) the sufficiency of the amortization tail period for certain notes, particularly for those maturing in 2021, if the used-vehicle sales channels remain closed or experience significant volume declines for a prolonged period,

(5) the sufficiency of required liquidity in the form of a letter of credit (LOC) covering six months of interest due on the notes in the event of a lease payment default should the entire fleet need to be disposed of in a challenging and depressed used-vehicle market; the LOCs have a term of only one-year and therefore when some expire in 2020 the issuer is required to either extend the LOCs or fund the required amount in cash, and

(6) the legal risks to the trust in the event of a sponsor bankruptcy.

The high ratings on all series of Class A notes are supported by (1) the available credit enhancement, which consists of subordination and overcollateralization, totaling approximately 36%, on average, to protect investors against a meaningful decline in the value of the underlying vehicles, (2) the credit quality of the collateral in the form of rental fleet vehicles, which Hertz uses in its rental car business under brand names Hertz and Dollar Thrifty, (3) the low likelihood of a Chapter 7 liquidation, (4) required liquidity in the form of cash and/or a letter of credit sized at roughly six months of interest, (5) the track-record, experience and expertise of Hertz as the servicer of the rental fleet and the administrator for HVF II, and (6) the transaction structure and other qualitative considerations. Given the unprecedented shock to the car rental sector, the degree of uncertainty is unusually high and further ratings downgrades may be warranted.

Moody's analysis considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy, as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus will have on the performance of corporate assets. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Rental Fleet Securitizations" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Global-Approach-to-Rating-Rental-Fleet-Securitizations--PBS_1111706. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings of the notes as applicable if, among other things, (1) the credit quality of the lessee improves, (2) assumptions of the credit quality of the pool of vehicles collateralizing the transaction strengthens, as reflected by a stronger mix of program and non-program vehicles and stronger credit quality of vehicle manufacturers, and (3) sustained improvement in the vehicle prices of non-program vehicles owing to higher demand for used vehicles and the increase in volumes of used-car sales.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if, among other things, (1) the credit quality of the lessee weakens and it is unable to meet its lease payment obligations, (2) an increase in the likelihood of a sudden disposition of the underlying vehicles in a depressed used-vehicle market combined with an unprecedented, illiquid secondary market, (3) the credit quality of the pool of vehicles collateralizing the transaction weakens, as reflected by a weaker mix of program and non-program vehicles and weaker credit quality of vehicle manufacturers, (4) sharper than expected declines in vehicle prices of non-program vehicles owing to sustained weakness in the demand for used vehicles and prolonged disruptions to used-car sales channels, (5) the trust faces potentially rising legal risks in this unprecedented environment, or (6) the tail periods, particularly for the series 2015-3 and 2017-1 notes that have maturities in 2021, are insufficient because sales channels remain closed for a prolonged period and therefore vehicle disposition proceeds are insufficient to repay the notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

