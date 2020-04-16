Moody's downgrades Academy's CFR to Caa2

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Academy,
Ltd.'s (Academy) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1
and probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD.
Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's Caa2 senior secured
term loan rating. The ratings outlook remains negative.
The CFR and PDR downgrades reflect Moody's expectations that the
company's approaching July 2022 term loan maturity, high leverage
and expected COVID-19-driven earnings declines in 2020 would
increase the likelihood of a transaction that Moody's could view
as a default, including a material discounted debt repurchase.
The affirmation of the term loan rating reflects Moody's view that the
company's enterprise value relative to its debt levels would support an
above average family recovery in an event of default. Moody's
expects the company to maintain good liquidity and perform better than
many other retailers, due to its broad and value-priced assortment.
The vast majority of Academy's stores have remained open because
it is deemed an essential retailer by most municipalities where it operates.
Moody's took the following rating actions for Academy, Ltd.:
- Corporate family rating, downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1
- Probability of default rating, downgraded to Caa3-PD
from Caa1-PD
- $1.825 billion ($1.466 billion outstanding)
senior secured term loan B due 2022, affirmed Caa2 (LGD3 from LGD4)
- Outlook, remains negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The non-food retail
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More
specifically, the weaknesses in Academy's credit profile,
including its exposure to discretionary US consumer spending have left
it vulnerable to these unprecedented operating conditions and Academy
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Academy of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
The Caa2 CFR reflects Moody's expectations for a heightened probability
of default as a result of the company's 2022 debt maturities,
high leverage, and projected earnings deterioration in 2020.
Although Academy's value price points and diversified product assortment
will mitigate the impact of declining consumer spending, earnings
will be impacted by rising promotions and lower revenues in the apparel
and footwear business. As a result, Moody's expects leverage
to increase in 2020 from 5.4 times as of February 1, 2020
(Moody's-adjusted, equivalent to 4.4 times based
on funded debt and credit agreement EBITDA). Further, the
credit profile incorporates the highly competitive nature of sporting
goods retail and the margin pressure faced by the sector from the consumer
shift to online shopping. The rating also reflects governance risks,
specifically the potential for debt repurchases at a significant discount,
which Moody's could view as a distressed exchange. In addition,
as a retailer, Academy needs to make ongoing investments in its
brand and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental
drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability,
privacy and data protection. Academy's ongoing offering of
firearms and ammunition at a time when several large retailers have pulled
back also represents a social consideration.
At the same time, Academy's good, albeit somewhat weakened,
liquidity over the next 12-18 months provides key credit support.
The company had $649 million balance sheet cash as of February
1, 2020 (pro-forma for the $500 million subsequent
ABL revolver borrowing), and an estimated remaining $267
million ABL borrowing capacity before cash dominion limitations.
Moody's expects Academy to have positive free cash flow in 2020,
assuming reductions in costs and CapEx spending. In addition,
the rating positively considers the company's scale, solid market
position in its regions and the relative stability of its business through
recessionary periods due to its value focus and broad assortment.
Academy's improvement in earnings in 2019, as a result of
initiatives in merchandising, private label credit card and digital
capabilities, also support its credit profile.
The negative outlook reflects the elevated probability of default over
the next 12-18 months, as well as the risk that earnings
or liquidity could decline more than anticipated.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if earnings and liquidity decline more
than anticipated. The ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's
recovery estimates in the event of default decline.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company reduces its debt levels and
addresses maturities in a cost-efficient manner, while maintaining
good liquidity.
Academy, Ltd. is a US sports, outdoor and lifestyle
retailer with a broad assortment of hunting, fishing and camping
equipment, along with footwear, apparel, and sports
and leisure products. The company operates 259 stores under the
Academy Sports + Outdoors banner, which are primarily located
in Texas and the southeastern United States and its e-commerce
website. The company generated approximately $4.8
billion of revenue for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020.
Academy has been controlled by an affiliate of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
& Co L.P. since 2011.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raya Sokolyanska
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653