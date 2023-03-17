Moody's downgrades Accolade's CFR to Caa2 from Caa1; outlook negative

London, March 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the ratings of wine producer Amphora Intermediate II Ltd (Accolade or the company), including its corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD.

The rating agency has also downgraded all the backed senior secured bank credit facilities ratings of financing subsidiaries Amphora Australia Holdings Pty Ltd and Amphora Finance Limited to Caa2 from Caa1. Concurrently, Moody's has also changed the outlook on all ratings to negative from stable.

The list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Accolade's CFR reflects the weak operating performance during the first six months of the financial year 2023, ending in June, and the expectation that EBITDA generation over the next 18 months will be substantially below Moody's previous forecasts. Moody's expects that leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA, to be above 18x during both financial years of 2023 and 2024 and, given the debt maturities in 2024 and 2025, views the capital structure to be unsustainable. The rating agency also considers that Accolade's liquidity has weakened substantially with meaningful negative free cash flow generation expected next financial year and the A$150 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in April 2024.

Accolade reported weaker results than Moody's expected in the six months up to December 2022, the first half of the company's financial 2023. Although revenue increased by 2.1% on the back on price increases as volumes remained flat, company reported EBITDA fell to A$37.7 million from A$41.7 million in the comparable period in the prior year. Accolade's operating performance was negatively affected by unexpectedly continued high inflation across the company's supply chain, exacerbated by the structure of the UK market where price increases need to be negotiated at least 16 to 20 weeks ahead of implementation. The company's Moody's-adjusted debt has also risen to approximately A$921 million as of December 2022 from A$821 million as of June 2021. This increase reflects the subdued operating performance during this period and inventory buildup due to premiumization and sales shortfall relative to the company's expectations, despite Accolade having generated approximately A$83 million in disposals since June 2021. Therefore, as a result of the weaker operating performance, increasing one-off costs (as defined by the company) and higher debt, Moody's-Adjusted Debt/EBITDA increased to approximately 22x as of December 2022 from 17.6x as of June 2022 (and 10.9x as of June 2021).

Although operating performance for the full year of financial 2023 is forecasted to remain below financial 2022, EBITDA generation is expected to improve during financial 2024 as price increases will be able to further mitigate the impact of rising input costs. However, Moody's expects that the pressure on disposable income in Accolade's major markets will limit volume growth and the ability to implement significant price increases. As a consequence, the rating agency expects Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to remain above 18x during the next 12 to 18 months. Despite the unwinding of working capital following the company's agreement to reduce V23 vintage intake by approximately 50,000 tonnes, free cash flow generation is also expected to remain negative due to increased interest costs and still elevated one-off cash items.

In addition to the company's weak credit metrics and unsustainable capital structure, Accolade's Caa2 CFR is also constrained by the company's (1) small scale relative to large alcoholic beverage rated peers; (2) limited geographical diversity with significant reliance on the UK and Australia; (3) exposure to cost inflation and supply chain difficulties; and (4) ongoing significant restructuring costs that weigh on cash flow generation.

More positively, the rating also factors in (1) Accolade's portfolio of well-known brands; (2) its vertically integrated model across supply chain and packing/bottling facilities in Australia; and (3) the historically stable nature of the wine industry.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Accolade's liquidity to be weak. The proceeds from the sale of The Park, estimated at around A$56 million will improve liquidity during the second half of financial year 2023. However, the rating agency forecasts that, as a consequence of continued significant negative free cash flow generation, Accolade's liquidity will continue to deteriorate over the next 18 months. The company's cash flow is also seasonal with EBITDA over October-December being traditionally the highest and at its lowest in January-March. Working capital outflow also hits a high point over July-September reflecting grower payment terms. Additionally, Accolade's liquidity is also constrained by the maturity of its A$150 million RCF in April 2024, which was drawn by A$135 million at the end of December 2022.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The PDR of Caa2-PD is in line with the CFR and reflects a 50% recovery rate. The capital structure includes a Â£301 million backed senior secured term loan B (Term Loan B) and an A$150 million RCF, both senior secured, ranking pari passu, and guaranteed by at least 80% of Group EBITDA. The Caa2 instrument rating to the Term Loan B and RCF is in line with CFR reflecting its position as the material debt within the capital structure.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance factors that Moody's considers in Accolade's credit profile are its concentrated level of ownership and board composition, as well as its recent weak trading performance.

Key social risks for Accolade include brand reputation risks and exposure to responsible marketing and distribution related to the sale of wines and other alcoholic beverages, as well as exposure to demographics and societal trends, although alcoholic beverage volume declines are offset by ongoing premiumisation and product innovation. Like other alcoholic beverage companies, Accolade monitors its social risks closely, including product quality and safety, clean labelling and messages about alcohol content and responsible consumption.

Environmental risks are in line with alcoholic drinks manufacturers, reflecting the industry's exposure to water management, waste and pollution and its reliance on natural capital in relation to the production of key ingredients for its products. In addition, Accolade is exposed to a degree of physical climate risk due to significant concentration of sourcing from certain regions in Australia. More positively, the company is working to minimise its waste and carbon emissions.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the difficulties operating in the sector in the face of input cost inflation and weak consumer sentiment. It also reflects the increased risk of default given the unsustainable capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade could be considered in the event of (i) improvement of liquidity to an adequate level over the next 18 months, including sustainable positive free flow generation, (ii) evidence of material and sustained recovery in EBITDA, and (iii) the probability of default reduces.

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded in the event that (i) operating performance does not improve during the coming months, (ii) the company's liquidity deteriorates faster than expected, or (3) there is an increasing likelihood of debt restructuring or refinancing risk.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Amphora Australia Holdings Pty Ltd

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

..Issuer: Amphora Finance Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

..Issuer: Amphora Intermediate II Ltd

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Amphora Australia Holdings Pty Ltd

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Amphora Finance Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Amphora Intermediate II Ltd

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Alcoholic Beverages published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360647. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

With reported revenue of A$803 million and company reported EBITDA of A$66 million at June 2022, Accolade is the fifth largest wine company in the world with a leading market position in Australia and the UK. The company's brands are in different price categories and include Hardys, Mud House, Echo Falls, Kumala, Grant Burge, and St Hallett. The company is owned by funds managed by The Carlyle Group.

