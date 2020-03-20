Moody's downgrades Accolade's ratings to B3 with stable outlook

London, 20 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded all
ratings assigned to Amphora Intermediate II Limited ("Accolade" or "the
company"), Amphora Australia Holdings Pty Ltd and Amphora Finance
Limited to B3 from B2. The outlook on all ratings is stable.
"The downgrade reflects slower than expected deleveraging due to a delay
in Berri project execution and a high level of restructuring costs since
Carlyle's acquisition." says Egor Nikishin, a
Moody's lead analyst for Accolade.
The list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Accolade reported weaker than expected results in the 6 months to December
2019 with company reported EBITDA declining to AUD42.1 million
from AUD48.7 million in the prior year. Moody's-adjusted
leverage (debt / EBITDA) increased to 7.1x as of December 2019
from 6.6x at June 2019. Delays in the installation of the
second line at Berri facility and IT failures at the newly built warehouse
resulted in additional costs and some lost business during the Christmas
peak trading. The company's UK business was also affected
by a softer trading and discontinuation of the wholesale business as the
company took more prudent approach on the regulatory rules. Looking
into the next 12-18 months Moody's also expects additional
headwinds from the coronavirus outbreak which has temporarily hit demand
for drinking out in China and will likely have some negative impact in
other countries this year. As a result, the rating agency
expects Accolade's leverage to peak at around 7.5x by the
end of fiscal year 2020, ended June 2020 and remain elevated at
6.5-7x into fiscal 2021.
More positively, the operational difficulties at Berri will likely
be resolved over the next 6 months and the company's bottom line should
benefit from improvements in the cost structure, from the insourcing
of bottling activities in Australia and some additional improvements in
its Accolade Park facility in the UK. In addition, and beyond
the coronavirus outbreak impact, there is a potential for further
growth in China, which represents a developing market for the group.
Accolade's B3 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects (1) a highly
leveraged capital structure with December 2019 Moody's-adjusted
leverage of 7.1x; (2) small scale relative to large alcoholic
beverage rated peers; (3) limited geographical diversity with significant
reliance on the UK and Australia; (4) exposure to foreign currency
fluctuations resulting in a volatility in results, although recent
strengthening of GBP will likely result in some positive translation impact
in fiscal 2020; and (5) ongoing significant restructuring costs that
weigh on the cash flow generation.
The rating also factors in the company's (1) positive market fundamentals
in its geographies and portfolio of well-known brands; (2)
vertically integrated model across supply chain and packing/bottling facilities;
(3) the stable nature of the wine industry and the low correlation to
macroeconomic swings; (4) potential for free cash flow from 2021
after the major efficiency projects are completed.
Moody's would like to draw attention to certain governance considerations
related to Accolade. The company is controlled by Carlyle which,
as is common for private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance
for leverage and appetite for debt-funded acquisitions.
Moody's also notes that limited audited financial information has
been disclosed to date with the only consolidated audited accounts for
the group being for the 15-months period to June 2019 and without
comparables because in the past Accolade was reporting separately for
two legal entities in Australia and Europe.
LIQUIDITY
Accolade's liquidity is adequate, driven by AUD125 million
available on the RCF and AUD53 million cash balance as of December 2019.
The RCF is subject to a senior leverage covenant at 8.77x,
tested quarterly if more than 40% of the facility is drawn.
However, Moody's expects free cash flow to stay negative for the
next 12-18 month due to lower EBITDA generation as well as ongoing
investments to Berri facility and restructuring. The company's
cash flow is also seasonal with EBITDA over October-December being
traditionally the highest and at its lowest in January-March.
Working capital outflow also hits a high point over January-March
reflecting the harvest season.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Probability of Default Rating of B3-PD is in line with the
CFR and reflects a 50% recovery rate. The capital structure
includes a GBP301 million Term Loan and an AUD150 million Revolving
Credit Facility, both senior secured, ranking pari passu,
and guaranteed by at least 80% of Group EBITDA. The B3 instrument
rating to the Term Loan B and RCF is in line with CFR reflecting its position
as the material debt within the capital structure.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that operating performance
will gradually improve after a weak fiscal 2020 and the Moody's-adjusted
leverage will stay between 6.5x and 7x.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Positive pressure on the rating could materialize as a combination of
(1) stronger free cash flow used for debt repayment, (2) Moody's-
adjusted leverage (gross debt/EBITDA) maintained below 6x on a sustainable
basis and (3) Moody's adjusted EBIT/interest expense exceeds 1.5x.
Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could materialise if
(1) operating performance further deteriorates resulting in sustained
negative free cash flow or liquidity concerns, (2) Moody's-adjusted
leverage exceeds 7.5x or (3) Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest
expense declines below 1.0x.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Alcoholic Beverages
Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Amphora Intermediate II Ltd
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
..Issuer: Amphora Australia Holdings Pty Ltd
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
..Issuer: Amphora Finance Limited
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Amphora Intermediate II Ltd
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Amphora Australia Holdings Pty Ltd
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Amphora Finance Limited
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PROFILE
With reported revenue of close to AUD900 million and company reported
EBITDA of AUD85 million at December 2019, Accolade is the fifth
largest wine company in the world with a leading market position in Australia
and the UK.
