Moody's downgrades Accolade's ratings to Caa1 from B3; outlook is stable

London, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded Amphora Intermediate II Ltd's (Accolade or the company) to Caa1 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) and downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD the probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently Moody's has downgraded Amphora Australia Holdings Pty's Ltd and Amphora Finance Limited's to Caa1 from B3 the backed senior secured instrument ratings. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

The list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Accolade reported weaker than results than Moody's expected in the 6 months to December 2021, the first half of the company's fiscal 2022, ending June. Company reported EBITDA fell to AUD39.2 million from AUD43.2 million in the comparable prior period. The company's performance has been affected by a combination of rising input costs, including packaging, labour and freight as well as supply chain issues, including shipping delays and truck driver shortages. In addition, the results were negatively affected by the strict lockdown in Australia which lasted for a material part of the period.

The company's Moody's adjusted debt has also increased quite materially over the last 18 months, rising to approximately AUD880 million as of December 2021 from AUD715 million as of June 2020. This increase reflects several factors including the company's decision to invest into the faster growing premium segment (approximately AUD50 million growth in inventory in fiscal 2021 as well as AUD66 million total working capital outflow in H1 fiscal 2022) and also spent AUD47 million in fiscal 2021 to acquire new businesses, including a UK perry brand Lambrini and a premium Australian brand Kantook. Accolade relied on a new circa AUD140 million receivables facility which was almost fully drawn as of December 2021 and also partially drew on its AUD150 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF).

As a result of its lower profits and higher debt Accolade's Moody's-adjusted leverage (debt / EBITDA) increased to approximately 12.4x as of December 2021 compared with 10.9x as of June 2021 and with 7.1x pre-pandemic level as of December 2019. The company's Moody's-adjusted EBIT to Interest cover has also remained weak at 0.6x as of December 2021, compared with 0.5x in fiscal 2020 (affected by the pandemic) and 1.5x in fiscal 2019.

Notwithstanding continuing cost inflation and supply chain constraints Moody's expects Accolade's leverage to gradually decrease from the current peak levels, albeit to remain high at around 9x-10x in fiscal 2023. This deleveraging will be driven by a combination of factors. Accolade has been negotiating price increases with key retailers, which should take effect in H2 fiscal 2022 and in 2023. Secondly, the recent acquisitions should be contributing an additional AUD5-6 million on an annualised basis. Lastly, the major investments to the Berri bottling project have been finished, which should support the company's bottom line by around AUD4 million from fiscal 2023.

In addition to the company's weak credit metrics Accolade's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's (1) small scale relative to large alcoholic beverage rated peers; (2) limited geographical diversity with significant reliance on the UK and Australia; (3) exposure to cost inflation and supply chain difficulties; and (4) ongoing significant restructuring costs that weigh on the cash flow generation.

More positively, the rating also factors in (1) Accolade's portfolio of well-known brands; (2) its vertically integrated model across supply chain and packing/bottling facilities; (3) the historically stable nature of the wine industry, its ongoing recovery from the pandemic-driven restrictions and the low correlation to macroeconomic swings; and (4) potential for free cash flow from 2023 after price increases are implemented and the major efficiency projects are completed.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

Moody's would like to draw attention to certain governance considerations related to Accolade. The company is controlled by Carlyle which, as is common for private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage and appetite for debt-funded acquisitions.

LIQUIDITY

Accolade's liquidity is adequate, driven by AUD78 million available on the RCF and a AUD30 million cash balance as of December 2021. The RCF is subject to a senior leverage covenant at 8.77x, tested quarterly if more than 40% of the facility is drawn (leverage is based on the company's run-rate EBITDA and had a sufficient headroom at 6.05x as of December 2021).

However, Moody's expects free cash flow to stay negative for the next 12-18 month due to still low EBITDA generation as well as ongoing investments in IT systems capability, premium wineries growth and other projects, which have been partially postponed from the current year. The company's cash flow is also seasonal with EBITDA over October-December being traditionally the highest and at its lowest in January-March. Working capital outflow also hits a high point over January-March reflecting the harvest season.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The PDR of Caa1-PD is in line with the CFR and reflects a 50% recovery rate. The capital structure includes a Â£301 million backed senior secured term loan B (Term Loan B) and an AUD150 million RCF, both senior secured, ranking pari passu, and guaranteed by at least 80% of Group EBITDA. The Caa1 instrument rating to the Term Loan B and RCF is in line with CFR reflecting its position as the material debt within the capital structure.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that operating performance will gradually recover after a weak fiscal 2022 and the company will sustain an adequate liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade could be considered in the event of (1) stronger free cash flow used for debt repayment while maintaining adequate liquidity, (2) evidence of material and sustained recovery in EBITDA, leading to Moody's- adjusted leverage below 8x and (3) Moody's adjusted interest cover exceeding 1.0x.

Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could materialise in the event that (1) operating performance does not improve during the coming months (2) the company endures sustained negative free cash flow or liquidity concerns, or (3) there is an increasing likelihood of debt restructuring or refinancing risk.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Amphora Australia Holdings Pty Ltd

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

..Issuer: Amphora Finance Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

..Issuer: Amphora Intermediate II Ltd

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Amphora Australia Holdings Pty Ltd

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Amphora Finance Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Amphora Intermediate II Ltd

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Alcoholic Beverages published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296929. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

With reported revenue of AUD837 million and company reported EBITDA of AUD82 million in fiscal 2021 ending June, Accolade is the fifth largest wine company in the world with a leading market position in Australia and the UK. The company's brands are in different price categories and include Hardys, Mud House, Echo Falls, Kumala, Grant Burge, and St Hallett. The company is owned by The Carlyle Group.

