Moody's downgrades Adams County SD 14 (Commerce City), CO's issuer rating to A2 and GOULT to A1; ratings placed on review for further downgrade

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Adams County School District 14 (Commerce City), CO's issuer rating to A2 from A1 and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to A1 from Aa3. The ratings have been placed on review for further downgrade. The issuer rating represents the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The district has approximately $61.9 million of general obligation unlimited tax debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The issuer rating downgrade to A2 is based on substantial enrollment loss experienced by the district that have been exacerbated by significant governance issues that have resulted in the Colorado's State Board of Education removal of the district's accreditation with ultimate plans for the district to be reorganized. Governance is a key driver of this rating action. The rating continues to be supported, however, by the district's solid financial position as of fiscal year end 2021. Additional negative considerations include the low incomes among district residents and elevated leverage associated with the state's underfunded costs sharing pension plan.

The district's GOULT debt is rated A1, one notch above the issuer rating, reflecting Colorado's (Aa1 stable) school district general obligation bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

RATING OUTLOOK

The ratings are on review for downgrade after Colorado's State Board of Education revoked the district's academic accreditation and required the district to start the process of reorganization. Although the district is expected to continue operations in its current state with a new full-time third-party manager, the loss of accreditation will likely result in continued loss of enrollment and negatively impact financial operations. The reorganization process begins with the creation of a reorganization planning committee made up from leaders of the district as well as contiguous school districts, including Adams County School District 1 (Mapleton) (Aa3 negative), Adams 12 Five Star Schools (Aa2 stable), and Adams & Weld Counties School District 27J (Brighton) (Aa3 stable). The reorganization planning process is expected to take over a year. Per state statutes, the district's liabilities (including bonded debt) could either be reallocated to the annexing district(s) or continue to be paid from the existing levy on the district's current boundaries. Continued enrollment declines or a significant deterioration of the district's financial position during its current operating status could result in another downgrade. Receipt of current financial information, projected enrollment levels, and preliminary information regarding reorganization efforts will be key in resolving the current review status.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reversal of negative enrollment trend

- Stabilization of the district's governance- Reduction in long-term liabilities FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued declines in enrollment

- Draws on financial resources

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT debt, including the Series 2022 bonds, are payable from an annual ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the district without legal limitation as to rate or amount.

General obligation debt in Colorado is secured by state statute, and property taxes dedicated to GO bonds are directly remitted by the counties to the trustee. The district's GOULT bonds are further payable from the state's commitment to cover debt service shortfalls pursuant to the Colorado School District Enhancement Program codified in Colorado statutes Title 22, Article 41, Section 110 (22-41-110).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable.

PROFILE

Adams County School District 14 (Commerce City) is located in north central Colorado. The district is headquartered in Commerce City, approximately five miles northeast of downtown Denver and provides K-12 education to approximately 6,000 students.

