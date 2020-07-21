Moody's downgrades Advanced Integration Technology ratings (CFR to Caa1); outlook negative

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for Advanced
Integration Technology LP ("AIT"), including the company's corporate
family rating (CFR, to Caa1 from B2) and probability of default
rating (to Caa2-PD from B3-PD), and the senior secured
credit facility ratings (to Caa1 from B2). The ratings outlook
is negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrades reflect recent weakness in operating performance along
with Moody's expectations that disruptions from the coronavirus
pandemic will continue to weigh on the company's commercial aerospace
operations and result in a weakening financial profile for some time.
The negative outlook further considers AIT's short-dated capital
structure, with its revolving credit facility coming due in early-2021,
financial covenants that limit borrowings under the revolver, and
the company's unproven ability to consistently generate positive free
cash flow.
The Caa1 CFR broadly reflects AIT's modest size, a relatively concentrated
customer and platform base, and exposure to cyclical end markets.
The rating also considers AIT's often lumpy and large-sized customer
contracts that reduce cash flow visibility while adding an element of
volatility to earnings. This earnings volatility is compounded
by the use of percentage of completion accounting for most contracts which
leads to ongoing and sometimes meaningful revisions to contract costs
and profitability. Moody's recognizes AIT's exposure
to defense end-markets that are expected to remain relatively steady
during the coronavirus pandemic. However, Moody's expects
the company's commercial aerospace operations to contract over the
next twelve months, and this will lead to a weakening credit profile
with Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA anticipated
to be at or above 6x by the end of 2020.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Notwithstanding some early signs that
the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on AIT and the deterioration
in credit quality that it triggered may be relatively short-lived
and subsiding, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market
demand and changing sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Raings could be upgraded if there is an improvement in AIT's liquidity
profile involving an extension of the revolver's maturity beyond 2021,
with expectations of substantial availability under the facility,
and consistent free cash generation with FCF-to-debt expected
to be in the low single-digit range. Ratings could also
be upgraded if there is a demonstrated improvement in operational and
financial execution on a sustained basis. Any upward ratings momentum
would be predicated on expectations of conservative financial policies,
with Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA anticipated
to be sustained below 6x. Given the company's relatively small
scale, Moody's would expect AIT to maintain credit metrics that
are stronger than levels typically associated with comparatively larger
companies at the same ratings level.
A ratings downgrade could occur if AIT is unable to extend the maturity
of its revolving credit facility well in advance of the April 2021 expiration
date. As well, ratings could also be downgraded if AIT generates
negative free cash flow in 2020, or if the company becomes more
reliant on its revolver. The ratings could also be downgraded with
any debt-financed distributions to shareholders or sizable debt-financed
acquisitions over the near-term that would indicate a higher tolerance
for financial risk.
The following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Issuer: Advanced Integration Technology LP
Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B2
Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa2-PD from
B3-PD
Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from
B2 (LGD3)
Outlook, Negative
Advanced Integration Technology LP ("AIT"), headquartered in Plano,
Texas, is a provider of turnkey factory automation and complex automated
and non-automated tooling to the commercial aerospace and defense
industries. AIT's primary business is to design, engineer,
manufacture, and install machines and systems which enable the automated
assembly of aerospace structures and other industrial equipment.
The company is equally owned by management and funds affiliated with Onex
Corporation.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Methodology published in July 2020
Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
