Moody's downgrades Advanced Integration Technology ratings (CFR to Caa1); outlook negative

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for Advanced Integration Technology LP ("AIT"), including the company's corporate family rating (CFR, to Caa1 from B2) and probability of default rating (to Caa2-PD from B3-PD), and the senior secured credit facility ratings (to Caa1 from B2). The ratings outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrades reflect recent weakness in operating performance along with Moody's expectations that disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic will continue to weigh on the company's commercial aerospace operations and result in a weakening financial profile for some time. The negative outlook further considers AIT's short-dated capital structure, with its revolving credit facility coming due in early-2021, financial covenants that limit borrowings under the revolver, and the company's unproven ability to consistently generate positive free cash flow.

The Caa1 CFR broadly reflects AIT's modest size, a relatively concentrated customer and platform base, and exposure to cyclical end markets. The rating also considers AIT's often lumpy and large-sized customer contracts that reduce cash flow visibility while adding an element of volatility to earnings. This earnings volatility is compounded by the use of percentage of completion accounting for most contracts which leads to ongoing and sometimes meaningful revisions to contract costs and profitability. Moody's recognizes AIT's exposure to defense end-markets that are expected to remain relatively steady during the coronavirus pandemic. However, Moody's expects the company's commercial aerospace operations to contract over the next twelve months, and this will lead to a weakening credit profile with Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA anticipated to be at or above 6x by the end of 2020.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Notwithstanding some early signs that the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on AIT and the deterioration in credit quality that it triggered may be relatively short-lived and subsiding, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and changing sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Raings could be upgraded if there is an improvement in AIT's liquidity profile involving an extension of the revolver's maturity beyond 2021, with expectations of substantial availability under the facility, and consistent free cash generation with FCF-to-debt expected to be in the low single-digit range. Ratings could also be upgraded if there is a demonstrated improvement in operational and financial execution on a sustained basis. Any upward ratings momentum would be predicated on expectations of conservative financial policies, with Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA anticipated to be sustained below 6x. Given the company's relatively small scale, Moody's would expect AIT to maintain credit metrics that are stronger than levels typically associated with comparatively larger companies at the same ratings level.

A ratings downgrade could occur if AIT is unable to extend the maturity of its revolving credit facility well in advance of the April 2021 expiration date. As well, ratings could also be downgraded if AIT generates negative free cash flow in 2020, or if the company becomes more reliant on its revolver. The ratings could also be downgraded with any debt-financed distributions to shareholders or sizable debt-financed acquisitions over the near-term that would indicate a higher tolerance for financial risk.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Issuer: Advanced Integration Technology LP

Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B2

Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook, Negative

Advanced Integration Technology LP ("AIT"), headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a provider of turnkey factory automation and complex automated and non-automated tooling to the commercial aerospace and defense industries. AIT's primary business is to design, engineer, manufacture, and install machines and systems which enable the automated assembly of aerospace structures and other industrial equipment. The company is equally owned by management and funds affiliated with Onex Corporation.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eoin Roche

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Russell Solomon

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

