Moody's downgrades Advanced's rating to Caa1 from B3; stable outlook

London, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Aston Midco Limited (Advanced or the company) to Caa1 from B3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, the rating agency has downgraded to B3 from B2 the senior secured first-lien bank facilities ratings of Aston FinCo S.a r.l. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Advanced's CFR to Caa1 from B3 reflects the company's weaker than expected operating performance and cash generation over the last twelve months, and Moody's expectation that its credit metrics and liquidity will remain weak over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's notes that the company was already weakly positioned in the previous B3 rating category, having operated with high leverage over the last few years.

At the end of August 2022, the rating agency estimates that Moody's-adjusted leverage for Advanced was 10.0x pro forma for the recent acquisitions (10.5x actual). This compares unfavourably to the 8.0x and 9.0x leverage ratios at the end of Advanced's fiscal 2021 and 2022, respectively. While Advanced's balance sheet debt has increased by over Â£50 million since the end of fiscal 2022, Moody's-adjusted EBITDA on a pro forma basis decreased to Â£109 million from Â£113 million due to inflationary pressures on the company's cost base, particularly labour costs, as well as higher exceptional charges treated as recurring expenses under Moody's definition.

Moody's expects Advanced's revenues to grow organically in the mid-single digit percentages over fiscal 2023 and 2024, reflecting a good degree of resilience to a deteriorating macro-economic environment. Total revenue growth will also be enhanced by the contribution from the acquisitions completed in the first half of fiscal 2023. The rating agency forecasts Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to grow back towards Â£113 million and Â£126 million in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, respectively, driven by revenue growth and cost savings initiatives. However, the additional debt taken on over the last few years results in credit metrics remaining weak with the rating agency expecting Advanced's financial leverage to remain above 8.5x at the end of fiscal 2024.

In the last twelve months (LTM) ended August 2022, Moody's estimates that Advanced had a negative free cash flow (FCF) of approximately (Â£17 million) owing to increased interest costs, sustained levels of exceptional items and high consumption of working capital. Moody's expects the company's free cash flow to remain negative in fiscal 2023 and 2024 because (i) exceptional charges will increase substantially following the cyber incident experienced in August 2022, and (ii) rising interest rates will inflate the company's interest expenses. Despite the expected improvement in profitability, Advanced's interest coverage, measured as Moody's adjusted EBITDA minus Capex to interest, will likely remain around 1x or below over the next 12 to 18 months.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Advanced will deliver EBITDA growth over the next 12-18 months driven by cost savings and organic revenue growth, although with limited improvements in key credit metrics. However, the stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company's free cash flow generation will remain negative and the liquidity position of the group will remain limited.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could materialise should Advanced:

» record solid like-for-like revenue and EBITDA growth on a sustained basis; and

» reduce Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA (after the capitalisation of software development costs) sustainably towards 7.5x; and

» improve the interest coverage and generate positive FCF (after interest and exceptional items) on a trailing 12 months' basis.

Any upgrade would also be dependent upon refinancing of debt maturities in a timely manner.

Conversely, Advanced's ratings could be downgraded if:

» the company's operating performance deteriorates; or

» liquidity deteriorates, including a failure to refinance debt maturities in a timely manner; or

» chances of a debt restructuring that may result in losses for creditors increase.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Advanced's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4). This reflects the company's high exposure to governance risks as a result of the aggressive financial strategy common to private equity ownership and the lack of an independent board of directors. The company's exposure to social risks is moderately high and arises from the pressure to maintain data security and dependence on highly skilled technology talent. Advanced's exposure to environmental risk is low.

LIQUIDITY

Advanced's liquidity profile is weak. At the end of August 2022, the company had a cash balance of Â£23 million and Â£14 million available under its Â£75 million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) due in October 2024. In September 2022 the group reset 40% of its USD/GBP swap and used the proceeds to partially restore the availability under the RCF to Â£43 million. Nevertheless, in light of Moody's expectation of negative cash flow generation in the second half of fiscal 2023 and into fiscal 2024, the company's liquidity position will likely deteriorate to below Â£30 million over the next 18 months. However, the rating agency anticipates that Advanced will remain in compliance with its springing first lien senior secured net leverage covenant set at 7.65x, which is tested when 40% or more of the facility is utilized.

The company's first lien term loans will come due in October 2026 while the second lien term loans will mature in October 2027. First-lien debt includes a debt amortization feature of 1% per year.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 ratings on the Â£761 million equivalent senior secured first lien term loan (split in Â£ and $ tranches) and the pari passu Â£75 million RCF, one notch above the CFR, reflect their priority ranking in the event of security enforcement, ahead of the Â£274 million equivalent senior secured second lien term loan.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Birmingham, Advanced provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) and people management software solutions to private and public customers mainly in the country. Additionally, it offers case management and legal form solutions for legal practices, clinical patient management systems for public and private health institutions, and student information systems for educational establishments. In the 12 months that ended August 2022, Advanced reported revenue of Â£334 million and company-adjusted EBITDA before exceptional items of Â£116 million.

