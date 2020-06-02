Moody's downgrades Aeroméxico's CFR to Caa1 from B2; negative outlook

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded Grupo Aeroméxico
S.A.B. de C.V. (Aeroméxico)'s
corporate family rating to Caa1 from B2. Moody's has also downgraded
to Caa2 from B3 the senior unsecured rating on its global notes due 2025,
issued by its fully owned subsidiary Aerovías de México,
S.A. de C.V. Rating outlook is negative.
A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of
this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade to Caa1 reflects a sharper decline in passenger traffic
than initially anticipated and a slower recovery that will prevent passenger
demand from reaching 2019 levels before 2023. The International
Air Travel Association's (IATA) latest scenario analysis forecasts a decline
in global passenger demand of around 24% for the full year 2021
vis-à-vis 2019, while these levels will not
be exceeded until 2023. Since the outbreak of coronavirus Aeroméxico
has been experiencing cash burn, that if continued, will result
in a weakening liquidity profile and a significantly higher leverage depending
on the duration of the coronavirus outbreak. The rating action
concludes the review initiated on March 17, 2020.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a
severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and
markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are
unprecedented. The passenger airline sector has been one of the
sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to
travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Today's action reflects the impact on Aeroméxico of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead
to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic for 2020 with partial
or full flight cancellations and aircraft groundings, with all regions
affected globally. The base case assumes a gradual recovery in
passenger volumes starting in the third quarter. However,
there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios and the severity
and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions is uncertain.
Specifically for Aeroméxico we are assuming a reduction of around
60 % in passenger traffic for the full year 2020 vis-à-vis
2019 and a 40% reduction for 2021, with volumes recovering
to 2019 levels only by 2023.
Aeroméxico's Caa1 rating consider the company's flexible
cost structure that allowed it to reduce cash burn in more than 50%
since the start of the pandemic outbreak, favorably positioning
it against global peers at less than $50 million per month.
Furthermore, Aeroméxico has the potential to further reduce
cash burn, as lease contracts mature through 2021. The rating
includes our view that Aeroméxico is well positioned to capture
longer term opportunities, considering consolidation in the Mexican
market, relevance of air traffic from the US in Mexico and relationship
with Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Baa3 negative), its major
shareholder through a 49% stake. Conversely, the rating
incorporates Aeroméxico's weak liquidity and the expectation
that the company will continue to rely on external sources of liquidity
to maintain operations during the pandemic outbreak and until traffic
recovers. Whereas we expect support from national governments to
the industry worldwide, the Mexican government will not likely provide
bailouts to domestic airlines, further stressing the company's
ability to secure funding.
Aeroméxico's liquidity is tight. Considering cash position
reported as of the end of March 31, 2020, cash burn associated
with operations at low capacity and some debt repayments, we estimate
cash as of the end of May 3, 2020 at MXN11.3 billion ($490
million). This compares with maturities of MXN9,444 ($400
million) through March 31, 2021 and some $260 million estimated
in annual lease payments. Nevertheless, only MXN4,038
million through March 2021 are mandatory payments without flexibility
to refinance or renegotiate. The balance is related to liabilities
with refinance sources already secured, such as the PDP payments
to Boeing amounting some MXN1.8 billion ($80 million).
PDPs are the Pre-delivery payments Aeroméxico made to Boeing
pursuant to the purchase agreement of the MAX aircrafts expected to be
received by the end of 2020. PDPs usually account for close to
30% of the final aircraft price and are funded through short term
debt. Once the company receives the aircraft, it will need
to secure long term debt to fund the full price, refinancing with
those proceeds the short term related to the PDPs. Aeroméxico
already has secured a backstop facility with Boeing to fund the MAXs purchase
price and proceeds can be used as take-out financing for the PDP
debt. Also flexible are the partial amortizations under local notes
amounting MXN1.2 billion ($52 million) that can also be
deferred subject to positive cash generation. Aeroméxico's
liquidity position will benefit if it is able to successfully conduct
ongoing initiatives to secure additional $400 million through a
sale and leaseback transaction of owned aircrafts and additional financing
from Export Credit Agencies.
The Caa2 rating for the unsecured notes stands one notch lower than Aeroméxico's
Caa1 corporate family rating in order to reflect the effective subordination
of those unsecured creditors to the company's other existing secured debt.
Accordingly, Aeroméxico's consolidated debt is composed mainly
of capitalized leases under IFRS 16 accounting and financing leases,
representing about 75% of its total debt. If successful
in securing additional liquidity, secured debt could increase to
close to 80% of total debt further increasing effective subordination
of unsecured obligations.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view of a more prolonged recovery
to the airline industry and Aeroméxico's limited financial
flexibility that can result in debt restructuring.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure would not arise until the risk of a default is reduced
significantly because of a large increase in liquidity while the coronavirus
outbreak is brought under control and travel restrictions are lifted.
Positive rating pressure would require evidence that the company can avoid
a default while recovering its financial metrics and restoring liquidity.
Moody's could further downgrade Aeroméxico if (i) wider liquidity
concerns increase; (ii) there are increased expectations of a default
in the company's financial obligations and increased expectations
of losses to creditors; or (iii) the company executes debt restructuring
or filing for bankruptcy.
Based in Mexico City, Grupo Aeroméxico S.A.B.
de C.V. (Aeroméxico) is Mexico's leading airline,
with more than 20 million passengers transported in 2019 and currently
serving 87 destinations (43 domestic and 44 international) in Mexico,
the United States, Europe, Central and South America,
Asia and Canada. The company currently has a fleet of 119 aircraft
with passengers accounting more than 90% of revenues and the balance
being related with cargo services. Aeroméxico has been a
public company since 2011. In 2017, Delta Air Lines,
Inc. (Delta, Baa3, negative) increased its equity stake
in Aeroméxico to 49%, enhancing the strategic alliance
between both companies. For the LTM period ended March 31,
2020, Aeroméxico generated revenues of $2.9
billion and EBITDAR of $593 million. Currently public float
of the company accounts for 20% of its equity stake.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline
Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B.
de C.V.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B2
..Issuer: Aerovias de Mexico, S.A.
de C.V.
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa2 from B3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B.
de C.V.
....Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Aerovias de Mexico, S.A.
de C.V.
....Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Rating Under Review
