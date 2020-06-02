Moody's downgrades Aeroméxico's CFR to Caa1 from B2; negative outlook

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded Grupo Aeroméxico S.A.B. de C.V. (Aeroméxico)'s corporate family rating to Caa1 from B2. Moody's has also downgraded to Caa2 from B3 the senior unsecured rating on its global notes due 2025, issued by its fully owned subsidiary Aerovías de México, S.A. de C.V. Rating outlook is negative.

A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Caa1 reflects a sharper decline in passenger traffic than initially anticipated and a slower recovery that will prevent passenger demand from reaching 2019 levels before 2023. The International Air Travel Association's (IATA) latest scenario analysis forecasts a decline in global passenger demand of around 24% for the full year 2021 vis-à-vis 2019, while these levels will not be exceeded until 2023. Since the outbreak of coronavirus Aeroméxico has been experiencing cash burn, that if continued, will result in a weakening liquidity profile and a significantly higher leverage depending on the duration of the coronavirus outbreak. The rating action concludes the review initiated on March 17, 2020.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on Aeroméxico of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic for 2020 with partial or full flight cancellations and aircraft groundings, with all regions affected globally. The base case assumes a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting in the third quarter. However, there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions is uncertain. Specifically for Aeroméxico we are assuming a reduction of around 60 % in passenger traffic for the full year 2020 vis-à-vis 2019 and a 40% reduction for 2021, with volumes recovering to 2019 levels only by 2023.

Aeroméxico's Caa1 rating consider the company's flexible cost structure that allowed it to reduce cash burn in more than 50% since the start of the pandemic outbreak, favorably positioning it against global peers at less than $50 million per month. Furthermore, Aeroméxico has the potential to further reduce cash burn, as lease contracts mature through 2021. The rating includes our view that Aeroméxico is well positioned to capture longer term opportunities, considering consolidation in the Mexican market, relevance of air traffic from the US in Mexico and relationship with Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Baa3 negative), its major shareholder through a 49% stake. Conversely, the rating incorporates Aeroméxico's weak liquidity and the expectation that the company will continue to rely on external sources of liquidity to maintain operations during the pandemic outbreak and until traffic recovers. Whereas we expect support from national governments to the industry worldwide, the Mexican government will not likely provide bailouts to domestic airlines, further stressing the company's ability to secure funding.

Aeroméxico's liquidity is tight. Considering cash position reported as of the end of March 31, 2020, cash burn associated with operations at low capacity and some debt repayments, we estimate cash as of the end of May 3, 2020 at MXN11.3 billion ($490 million). This compares with maturities of MXN9,444 ($400 million) through March 31, 2021 and some $260 million estimated in annual lease payments. Nevertheless, only MXN4,038 million through March 2021 are mandatory payments without flexibility to refinance or renegotiate. The balance is related to liabilities with refinance sources already secured, such as the PDP payments to Boeing amounting some MXN1.8 billion ($80 million). PDPs are the Pre-delivery payments Aeroméxico made to Boeing pursuant to the purchase agreement of the MAX aircrafts expected to be received by the end of 2020. PDPs usually account for close to 30% of the final aircraft price and are funded through short term debt. Once the company receives the aircraft, it will need to secure long term debt to fund the full price, refinancing with those proceeds the short term related to the PDPs. Aeroméxico already has secured a backstop facility with Boeing to fund the MAXs purchase price and proceeds can be used as take-out financing for the PDP debt. Also flexible are the partial amortizations under local notes amounting MXN1.2 billion ($52 million) that can also be deferred subject to positive cash generation. Aeroméxico's liquidity position will benefit if it is able to successfully conduct ongoing initiatives to secure additional $400 million through a sale and leaseback transaction of owned aircrafts and additional financing from Export Credit Agencies.

The Caa2 rating for the unsecured notes stands one notch lower than Aeroméxico's Caa1 corporate family rating in order to reflect the effective subordination of those unsecured creditors to the company's other existing secured debt. Accordingly, Aeroméxico's consolidated debt is composed mainly of capitalized leases under IFRS 16 accounting and financing leases, representing about 75% of its total debt. If successful in securing additional liquidity, secured debt could increase to close to 80% of total debt further increasing effective subordination of unsecured obligations.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view of a more prolonged recovery to the airline industry and Aeroméxico's limited financial flexibility that can result in debt restructuring.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive rating pressure would not arise until the risk of a default is reduced significantly because of a large increase in liquidity while the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control and travel restrictions are lifted. Positive rating pressure would require evidence that the company can avoid a default while recovering its financial metrics and restoring liquidity.

Moody's could further downgrade Aeroméxico if (i) wider liquidity concerns increase; (ii) there are increased expectations of a default in the company's financial obligations and increased expectations of losses to creditors; or (iii) the company executes debt restructuring or filing for bankruptcy.

Based in Mexico City, Grupo Aeroméxico S.A.B. de C.V. (Aeroméxico) is Mexico's leading airline, with more than 20 million passengers transported in 2019 and currently serving 87 destinations (43 domestic and 44 international) in Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, Asia and Canada. The company currently has a fleet of 119 aircraft with passengers accounting more than 90% of revenues and the balance being related with cargo services. Aeroméxico has been a public company since 2011. In 2017, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Delta, Baa3, negative) increased its equity stake in Aeroméxico to 49%, enhancing the strategic alliance between both companies. For the LTM period ended March 31, 2020, Aeroméxico generated revenues of $2.9 billion and EBITDAR of $593 million. Currently public float of the company accounts for 20% of its equity stake.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

..Issuer: Aerovias de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Aerovias de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

