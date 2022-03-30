Moody's downgrades Agile's ratings to B2/B3; ratings on review for further downgrade

Hong Kong, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Agile Group Holdings Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and its senior unsecured rating to B3 from B2.

Moody's has also placed the ratings on review for further downgrade. The previous rating outlook was negative.

"The downgrade reflects Moody's concerns over Agile's increased refinancing uncertainties and governance risks following its recent announcement of a delay in reporting its 2021 audited financials," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

"The review for downgrade reflects the uncertainty over Agile's ability (1) to raise new funding, through new borrowing or asset disposals, to manage its refinancing needs in the next 6-12 months, and (2) to publish audited financial statements in a timely manner," adds Tsang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 29 March 2022, Agile announced that it will not publish its audited financials by 31 March 2022 [1]. However, the company said it will publish its annual unaudited preliminary financial results on 31 March 2022. The company also expects to publish its audited financial results by 15 May 2022.

Moody's views that Agile's delay in its audited results announcement raises concerns over the company's corporate transparency and information disclosure.

It could also worsen Agile's ability to raise new funding, and thereby, increase its liquidity and refinancing risks over the next 6-12 months in view of the company's sizable refinancing needs for its offshore bonds and bank loans in the next 6-12 months. Specifically, the company will have around USD600 million in offshore bonds coming due in August 2022.

Agile had unrestricted cash of RMB46.5 billion as of 30 June 2021. However, Moody's expects the amount to have declined considerably as of the end of 2021. The rating agency also believes the company will not likely use all the cash to repay its debt as it has to keep a considerable amount at the project and operating companies' levels for operations.

Agile's access to the offshore funding channels has weakened, as reflected by its weak bond prices and offshore financiers' increased risk aversion toward the Chinese property sector.

Agile has been actively raising funds through asset disposals and exchangeable bond issuances over the past 3-6 months that would address part of its maturing debt in the next 6-12 months. However, the timing of further asset disposals to repay debt and improve liquidity is uncertain in view of the currently weak market sentiment and tight funding conditions. Potential buyers could also delay their purchases until the company publishes its audited financial statements to avoid contingent liabilities associated with the transactions.

Agile's senior unsecured bond rating is one notch lower than its CFR because of the risk of structural subordination. This subordination risk reflects the fact that most of Agile's claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance factors, Moody's has considered Agile's concentrated ownership by its key shareholder, the Chen family, who held a total stake of 66.3% in the company as of the end of June 2021. The delay in the release of audited financial results raises concerns over the company's transparency and information disclosure, which is part of Moody's governance considerations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will focus on assessing (1) the timeliness and quality of Agile's 2021 full-year audited financial statements; (2) any further impact on its access to funding; and (3) its general corporate governance practice.

The rating agency could confirm the ratings if Agile discloses its 2021 audited accounts in a timely manner without any adverse financial trends, the company's operations proved to be resilient, and its liquidity remained adequate amid difficult operating and funding conditions.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Agile's ratings if the company is not able to publish its 2021 annual audited results on a timely basis, or there are signs of weakening in its liquidity, credit metrics or general governance practice.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Agile Group Holdings Limited (Agile) is one of China's major property developers. As of 30 June 2021, the company had a land bank with a planned gross floor area (GFA) of 53 million square meters (sqm).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Agile's announcement filed to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 29 March 2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Kaven Tsang

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

