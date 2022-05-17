Moody's downgrades Agile's ratings to B3/Caa1; outlook negative

Hong Kong, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Agile Group Holdings Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and the company's senior unsecured rating to Caa1 from B3.

At the same time, Moody's has changed Agile's rating outlook to negative from ratings under review.

This concludes the rating review initiated on 30 March 2022.

"The downgrade reflects Agile's increased refinancing risks in view of its declining liquidity and sales, sizable refinancing needs, and constrained access to funding," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty over Agile's ability to raise new funding, through new borrowing or asset disposals, to manage its refinancing needs and to replenish its balance sheet liquidity over the next 6-12 months," adds Tsang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's assessed that Agile's liquidity will remain inadequate in the next 12-18 months, in the absence of new external financing or funding from asset disposals to address its sizable debt maturities and its weakening property sales.

Agile has been actively raising funds through asset disposals and exchangeable bond issuances over the past 3-6 months that would address part of its maturing debt in the next 6-12 months. However, the timing of further asset disposals to repay debt and improve liquidity is uncertain in view of the currently weak market sentiment and tight funding conditions.

Agile's unrestricted cash declined to RMB22.8 billion as of 31 December 2021 from RMB46.5 billion as of 30 June 2021. Moody's estimates that Agile's unrestricted cash could have dropped further as of the end of March 2022, as the company used its internal resources to repay its matured debt in the first quarter.

Moody's also believes the company will not likely use all the unrestricted cash to repay its debt at the holding company level as it has to keep a considerable amount at the project and operating companies' levels for operations.

Agile has sizable refinancing needs for its offshore bonds and bank loans over the next 6-12 months. Specifically, the company will have around USD600 million of offshore bonds coming due in August 2022. In addition, the progress in obtaining new bank loans to refinance Agile's maturing bank loans has been slow, partly because of its delay in releasing its audited results.

Although the company has released its 2021 audited results on 10 May, offshore financiers' increased risk aversion toward the Chinese property sector continues to constrain its funding access.

The company's falling contracted sales because of the weak market and funding conditions will also reduce the company's cash flow and liquidity. Moody's projects Agile's gross contracted sales will decrease to RMB95 billion-RMB100 billion in 2022 from RMB139 billion in 2021.

Moody's also expects the company to offer price discounts to accelerate sales and cash flow. This will further pressure its profit margins.

As a result, Agile's EBIT/interest coverage will fall to around 2.0x over the next 1-2 years from 2.4x in 2021. Its revenue/adjusted debt will also decline to around 60% from 63% over the same period.

Agile's B3 CFR continues to reflect the company's established position and long history in its core Guangdong and Hainan markets, some benefits from its business and geographic diversification, and modest financial metrics. However, the rating is constrained by its weak liquidity and high refinancing uncertainty.

Agile's senior unsecured bond rating is one notch lower than its CFR because of the risk of structural subordination. This subordination risk reflects the fact that most of Agile's claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance factors, Moody's has considered Agile's concentrated ownership by its key shareholder, the Chen family, who held a total stake of 66.3% in the company as of the end of December 2021. The delay in the release of audited financial results earlier this year also raised concerns over the company's transparency and information disclosure, which is part of Moody's governance considerations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Agile's ratings is unlikely over the next 12 months, given the negative outlook.

However, positive rating momentum could emerge if Agile improves its liquidity and access to funding; repays its maturing debt without sacrificing its balance sheet liquidity; and maintains credit metrics through the next 12-18 months.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Agile's ratings if the company's access to funding and liquidity deteriorate further, and in turn, further increases its refinancing risks.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Agile Group Holdings Limited (Agile) is one of China's major property developers. As of 31 December 2021, the company had a land bank with a planned gross floor area of 47.37 million square meters.

