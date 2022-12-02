Moody's downgrades Agile's ratings to Caa1/Caa2; outlook negative

Hong Kong, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Agile Group Holdings Limited's (Agile) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, and the company's senior unsecured ratings to Caa2 from Caa1.

The ratings outlook on Agile remains negative.

"The downgrade and negative outlook reflect Agile's heightened liquidity and refinancing risks in view of its weak sales, limited financial flexibility, sizable refinancing needs and constrained access to funding," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has assessed that Agile's liquidity will remain inadequate over the next 12-18 months, in the absence of new external financing or asset disposals to address its sizable debt maturities.

There were news reports that the company has missed a coupon payment for an exchangeable bond due on 24 November, and will defer the coupon payments for its USD700 million 8.375% senior perpetual notes due on 4 December.

While the company has a 30-day grace period to remediate the coupon payment for the exchangeable bond, and the coupon payments of the senior perpetual notes is deferrable, these developments reflect the company's weak liquidity and limited financial flexibility.

Moody's expects Agile's property sales to remain weak over the next 6-12 months amid current difficult operating conditions. This will continue to weigh on the company's operating cash flow and liquidity. In the first 10 months of 2022, the company's contracted sales declined 49% from the same period a year ago to RMB57.8 billion.

Agile has over the past 3-6 months been actively raising funds through asset disposals and equity issuances to service its maturing debt, but the scale and timing of further asset disposals are uncertain given the currently weak market sentiment and the company's still constrained access to funding.

Agile's Caa2 senior unsecured ratings on its USD notes are one notch lower than its CFR because of the risk of structural subordination. This subordination risk reflects the fact that most of Agile's claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance factors, Agile's weak liquidity and financial positions reflect the company's aggressive financial strategy and weak financial and liquidity management. Its delay in releasing its audited financial results for 2021 earlier this year is also a governance weakness. In addition, Moody's has considered Agile's concentrated ownership by its key shareholder, the Chen family.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Agile's ratings is unlikely over the next 12 months, given the negative outlook.

However, positive rating momentum could emerge if Agile improves its liquidity and access to funding; repays its maturing debt without sacrificing its balance sheet liquidity; and maintains its current credit metrics through the next 12-18 months.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Agile's ratings if the company's access to funding and liquidity deteriorate further, in turn further increasing its refinancing risks.

Moody's would lower the ratings on the perpetual notes – relative to Agile's CFR – if the company is likely to defer several coupon payments such that deferred coupons become substantial as a percentage of the principal amount of the notes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Agile Group Holdings Limited (Agile) is one of China's major property developers. As of 30 June 2022, the company had a land bank with a planned gross floor area of 43.49 million square meters.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Kaven Tsang

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

