Moody's downgrades Ahern's CFR to Caa2, PDR to Caa3-PD, secured notes to Caa3; outlook negative

New York, July 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Ahern Rentals Inc.'s ("Ahern") corporate family rating to Caa2 from Caa1 and probability of default rating to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the rating on Ahern's senior secured second lien notes to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrade is a result of Ahern's proposed debt exchange offer to existing noteholders which Moody's will consider a distressed exchange and limited default if completed. Participating bondholders will receive less than initially promised if they do not tender early. Further, Moody's views the transaction as a means of default avoidance because the existing notes mature in May 2023 and the rating agency does not believe the company is able to refinance through the traditional bond market. In addition, there is an element of coercion to existing noteholders to participate in the new offering, because those who do not participate in the exchange offer will become effectively subordinated to holders of the new notes.

Governance is a key driver of the rating action as management has proposed a debt restructuring where current creditors may be disadvantaged and refinancing options were not managed well in advance of a potential liquidity event.

The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that the proposed transaction will meet Moody's determination of a distressed exchange. The outlook also reflects uncertainty around the resulting capital structure, the extent of any resulting losses to existing creditors, and the potential for a large remaining debt maturity in 2023 if a significant number of creditors do not participate in the exchange.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Ahern Rentals Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ahern Rentals Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ahern's Caa3-PD probability of default rating reflects Moody's view that the chances of a debt restructuring that would be deemed a distressed exchange have increased following the announcement of the proposed exchange offer. Moody's will append the /LD to the Caa3-PD probability of default rating if the proposed exchange offer is completed as contemplated acknowledging the limited default.

The Caa2 corporate family rating reflects the company's very weak liquidity. The existing notes mature in May 2023 if they are not exchanged. Further, the company's ABL will expire 91 days prior to the May 15, 2023 maturity date of the second lien notes if those notes are not refinanced. Moody's understands that the company will attempt to amend the terms of the existing ABL in conjunction with the note exchange offer.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company's ratings could be downgraded if the expected recovery rate declines or the company pursues a more aggressive debt restructuring. The ratings could also be downgraded further if the company does not successfully extend maturities of the notes or the expiration of the ABL revolver such that the company could not meet its maturing debt obligations.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully refinances the second lien notes. Moody's would also expect Ahern to strengthen its liquidity by significantly reducing the potential for any remaining debt maturities in 2023 resulting from existing creditors that do not exchange their notes and by restoring availability on the ABL revolver.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379526. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Ahern Rentals Inc., (Ahern) headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is an equipment rental company with a network of 112 branches across 31 states, as well as a small international presence. The company generates approximately 70-75% of its rental revenue from the largest portion of its rental fleet, high reach equipment, which consists of boom lifts, fork lifts, and scissor lifts. Ahern's majority shareholder is the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Don Ahern. Ahern reported revenue of approximately $937 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brian Silver, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

