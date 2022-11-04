Moody's downgrades Air Method's CFR to Caa3; outlook stable

New York, November 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Air Methods Corporation's ("Air Methods") ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa3 from B3 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the company's first lien bank credit facility rating to Caa2 from B2, and the senior unsecured notes rating to Ca from Caa2. The outlook remains stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects Moody's view that the company's capital structure will become increasingly unsustainable. Moody's believes that Air Methods' high financial leverage along with Moody's expectation for continued negative free cash flow, partly due to rising interest rates, will not enable the company to successfully refinance its debt obligations that mature in approximately 18 months. The downgrade is also supported by weak year-to-date operating performance driven by the impact of the No Surprises Act on revenues, as well as persistent inflationary pressures such as rising fuel prices and upward wage pressures due to pilot and clinical labor shortages.

Air Methods' first significant debt maturity is in April 2024 when the company's $1.25 billion first lien term loan becomes due. Moody's believes that the company's weak operating performance and difficult refinancing conditions will challenge the company's ability to address its refinancing needs.

Social and governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. With respect to social risks, Air Methods is negatively impacted by both the implementation of the No Surprises Act and persistent labor shortages. With respect to governance, Air Methods faces operational headwinds stemming from inflationary cost pressures, resulting in weak operating performance, high financial leverage and the prospects of an unsustainable capital structure.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Air Methods Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Air Methods Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Air Methods' Caa3 CFR reflects the company's very high financial leverage, weak operating performance, and continued reimbursement rates' decline and uncertainty. Air Methods' financial leverage was approximately 9 times, as calculated by Moody's, for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2022. Moody's expects the company will operate with financial leverage in excess of 11 times over the next 12 to 18 months as a result of persistent inflationary pressures on earnings. Though liquidity has improved in the short-term, Moody's expects Air Methods' liquidity to further weaken and reduce interest coverage metrics over the next 12 months. As a result, Moody's views Air Methods' capital structure as untenable with elevated refinancing risks as the company's first lien bank credit facility approaches maturity in April 2024.

Air Methods' rating is supported by a sizeable revenue base, geographic diversity of operations, and the company's position as a leading provider of community-based air ambulance services in the United States.

Moody's expects Air Methods to maintain weak liquidity position over the next 12 months. As of June 30, 2022, the company had approximately $45 million of cash on hand. Moody's expects Air Methods will generate negative free cash flow of approximately $40 million in the next 12 months, before paying $12 million of mandatory term loan amortization. These assumptions incorporate rising interest expense as the company does not have hedges to protect against rising interest rates. Though the company has improved its short-term liquidity position with a new $125 million trade receivables facility in Q2 2022, the company has drawn $87 million on the facility and Moody's expects that the facility will be further utilized. Air Methods has full availability under its $125 million first lien revolving credit facility, which expires in April 2024. The company has a springing secured leverage ratio covenant of 7.05 times if revolver usage exceeds 30%, which Moody's expects would have adequate headroom if it were to be tested in the next several quarters.

Air Methods' senior secured first lien credit facility, comprised of a $125 million revolving credit facility expiring in April 2024 and $1.25 billion term loan maturing in April 2024, are rated Caa2, one notch above the Caa3 Corporate Family Rating. This reflects the fact that the first lien credit facility comprises a preponderance of debt in the capital structure with a higher expected recovery rate in the event of a default. The $500 million senior unsecured notes maturing in May 2025 are rated Ca, reflecting their junior position in the capital structure and the fact that they would absorb significant losses ahead of the senior secured bank credit facility.

In its stable outlook, Moody's expects that the company's earnings and margins will remain stressed and liquidity will remain weak, increasing the risk of a default.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations are material to Air Methods' ratings. Air Methods has a very highly negative credit risk exposure to governance risk considerations driven by aggressive financial strategy and risk management, evident with the company's high debt levels and financial leverage. Air Methods also has a very highly negative exposure to social risks, most notably to its exposure to reimbursement changes partly driven by legislative actions, as well as persistent labor shortages.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance and/or liquidity further deteriorates. Further negative legislative actions leading to reimbursement pressure could result in a downgrade. Failure to refinance the capital structure could also result in a downgrade. Adoption of aggressive financial policies including an increased probability of a distressed exchange transaction could also pressure the company's ratings.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its earnings and cash flow. Positive free cash flow sustained over several quarters and significant improvement in the company's interest coverage ratio could also support an upgrade. Additionally, ratings could be upgraded if Moody's views Air Methods' capital structure as being increasingly tenable.

Air Methods is one of the largest providers of air medical emergency services in the United States. In addition to the core air medical emergency services business, the company also provides aerial tours in select U.S. tourist destinations. The company also has a small presence in the design, manufacture, and installation of medical aircraft interiors for domestic and international customers. Net revenues are approximately $1.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

