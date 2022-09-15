Moody's downgrades Akorn to Caa2; revises outlook to stable from positive

New York, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Akorn Operating Company LLC ("Akorn"), including the Corporate Family rating to Caa2 from Caa1, the Probability of Default Rating to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD, and the senior secured term loan to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook was revised to stable from positive.

The ratings downgrade reflects Akorn's significant reduction in scale and diversity following the divestitures of the over-the-counter consumer health segment and branded pharmaceuticals segments, as well as the closure of Akorn's Somerset, New Jersey manufacturing facility. The sale of the more profitable business segments has materially reduced the company's earnings, and ability to sustain stand-alone operations. Additionally, the company is unlikely to remain compliant with the term loan's total leverage covenant, following covenant relief expiration, at the end of 2022. Moody's expects the company to seek sale of the remaining specialty generic pharmaceutical business, with the proceeds used to repay outstanding debt in its capital structure. Moody's believes that there is an increasing likelihood of a distressed exchange if the sale of remaining assets does not materialize.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Akorn Operating Company LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Akorn Operating Company LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa2 Corporate Family Rating reflects Akorn's modest size with revenues declining to under $400 million and concentration in the US generic drug market. The rating is further constrained by Akorn's very high pro forma Moody's adjusted leverage above 10.0x as of June 30, 2022, despite repayments on the term loan using proceeds from the recent asset divestitures. The credit agreement was amended to provide covenant relief from second quarter 2022 to fourth quarter 2022, indicative of the expected near-term decline in earnings.

The rating benefits from the company's meaningful cash balance with $93 million of cash, of which approximately $34 million is restricted cash only to be used for debt repayment or funding capex or growth initiatives. The company also benefits from high barriers to entry with its focus on niche alternate dosage form products.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Akorn will continue to operate with modest scale and very high financial leverage.

Akorn's liquidity is adequate with a cash balance of $93 million as of June 30, 2022, of which about $34 million is restricted cash. Moody's expects Akorn will be free cash flow breakeven in 2022. Akorn has a $160 million asset-based revolver due October 2025, of which $58 million was drawn as of June 30, 2022. The size of the facility is limited by a borrowing base that is based on accounts receivables and inventory balances. Akorn's term loan has no mandatory debt amortization. The company received a covenant holiday from second quarter 2022 to fourth quarter 2022 on its maximum total leverage ratio covenant. Moody's doesn't expect the company to be compliant with its revolver covenant, should it be tested starting in Q1 2023. Alternate sources of liquidity are limited given substantially all Akorn's assets are pledged as collateral to its secured term loan and revolver.

ESG considerations have a highly negative credit impact (CIS-4) on Akorn. The company has neutral-to-low credit exposure to environmental considerations (E-2). Akorn has very highly negative credit exposures to social considerations that carry high credit risks (S-5). These include industry-wide exposures related to policy and regulatory risk, and high manufacturing compliance standards. The company's track record of regulatory issues relating to manufacturing violations at two sites resulted in remediation by Akorn and reassessment by FDA. During the last quarter Akorn made a strategic decision to close its Somerset, NJ facility. Akorn faces highly negative exposures to governance risk (G-4). The score reflects financial policies that are aggressive, given that Akorn operates with high financial leverage. Akorn's weak track record of risk management is partially reflected in the company's bankruptcy filing in 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include improved earnings growth and improving liquidity from cash flow generation.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include weakening liquidity primarily due to weaker cash flow. Failure to demonstrate sustainable earnings growth or transactions that increase the probability of default could also result in a downgrade.

Akorn Operating Company LLC, headquartered in Lake Forest, IL, is a specialty generic pharmaceutical manufacturer. The company focuses on generic drugs in alternate dosage forms such as ophthalmic drugs, injectable drugs and others in liquid, semi-solid, topical and nasal spray dosage forms. Revenues for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, were approximately $432 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

