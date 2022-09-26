Moody's downgrades Aktia Bank's ratings

Stockholm, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Aktia Bank PLC's (Aktia) long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings to A2 from A1 and changed the outlook to stable from negative. Furthermore, the rating agency downgraded the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to baa1, from a3. The long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) were downgraded to A1 from Aa3 and the long-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CRA) to A1(cr) from Aa3(cr). All short term ratings and assessment were affirmed at P-1 and P-1(cr), respectively.

The downgrade reflects a multiyear trend of declining capital metrics due to lending growth and high dividend payout ratios, which has been amplified by the significant reduction in capital in the second quarter of 2021 as a result of the goodwill created by the acquisition of Taaleri Varainhoito Oy asset management (Taaleri).

The full set of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Aktia's reported capital ratios fell significantly in the second quarter of 2021 with a reported Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.4% as of June 2022, down from 14.0% as of end of 2020. While the bank retains a 2.7% buffer over regulatory capital requirements, Aktia's capital ratios have declined steadily since 2018 when the CET1 ratio was 17.5% and the tangible common equity (TCE) to risk weighted assets (RWA) was 19.4%. We also note that the bank has become increasingly leveraged, reflected in a Tier-1 leverage ratio of 3.6% as of June 2022, only 60 basis points above the regulatory requirement.

The decline in capital ratios follows a period of loan growth, high dividend payouts, and the implementation of a new default definition. The fall in capital was exacerbated by the significant impact from changes to goodwill and intangible assets following the acquisition of Taaleri in Q2 2021.

Moody's notes that during the last 12 months Aktia has taken steps to improve its capitalisation, including through a share issuance program aimed at the bank's employees and upstreaming dividends to the bank from its insurance subsidiary. However, these steps have not significantly improved the situation. Moody's forecasts that the capital position will stabilize at the current level with a TCE equal to around 14% of RWAs.

LOSS GIVEN FAILURE (LGF)

Aktia's depositors and senior creditors are likely to face low loss given failure because of the bank's high volume of junior deposits, meaning that losses would be spread over a large depositor and investor base. As a result, the deposit and senior ratings of A2 include two notches of ratings uplift due to LGF.

The CRR and CRA are positioned three notches above the Adjusted BCA, as indicated by LGF.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the bank's history of strong and stable asset quality built on its portfolio of loans dominated by Finnish mortgages and demonstrated by the problem loans ratio of 1.4% as of end-June 2022. We expect Aktia's loan quality and capital position to remain stable over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded due to improvements in the fundamentals of the bank, such as lower levels of impaired loans, higher capitalisation, and a sustained improvement in profitability. Furthermore, the ratings could be upgraded due to significantly higher cushion of loss absorbing obligations, providing protection to creditors and depositors in case of failure.

The ratings could be downgraded if the bank's capital ratios would deteriorate further, the bank experiences an unexpected worsening in its asset quality indicators, the bank's ability to fund itself on capital markets weakens, or the banks decreases the amount of loss absorbing obligations providing protection to depositors and senior creditors in case of failure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Aktia Bank PLC

Downgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to baa1 from a3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to baa1 from a3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to A1(cr) from Aa3(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Downgraded to A1 from Aa3

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Downgraded to A2 from A1, Outlook Changed to Stable From Negative

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A2 from A1, Outlook Changed to Stable From Negative

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A1

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Downgraded to Ba1 (hyb) from Baa3 (hyb)

Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Other Short-term, Affirmed (P)P-1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mattias Eric Frithiof

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Simon Ainsworth

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

