Moody's downgrades Akumin's CFR to Caa2; outlook stable

Toronto, November 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Akumin Inc.'s ("Akumin") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3, probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from B3-PD and senior secured ratings to Caa1 from B2. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-3. The rating outlook is changed to stable from negative.

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that Akumin's capital structure is becoming unsustainable given the company's weak operating performance, integration challenges and very high financial leverage. Moody's feels that the company will reduce its leverage from the Alliance Healthcare Services, Inc. acquisition at a slower pace than previously expected. It also incorporates additional execution challenges the company has had with the integration of Alliance Healthcare Services, Inc. Given these challenges, and the significant increase in cash interest expense that will occur in late 2023, there has been a material increase in the risk that Akumin will pursue a transaction that Moody's would consider a distressed exchange, and hence a default. The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the current ratings accurately reflect the default risk of this borrower.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Akumin Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Akumin Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Akumin's Caa2 CFR is constrained by: (1) very high financial leverage (around 8.9x as of 30 September 2022 on a Moody's adjusted basis) that is expected to persist over the next 12 to 18 months; (2) execution risks of its acquisition growth strategy; (3) exposure to downward pressure on reimbursement rates; (4) governance risks associated with historical regulatory issues including financial reporting delays.

The company benefits from: (1) a nationwide presence and large scale within the fragmented diagnostic imaging and oncology markets; (2) longstanding partnerships with most major US healthcare networks; (3) a well-diversified payor base, including about half of revenues linked to long-term contracts with healthcare providers; and (4) favorable industry trends, including the transition toward lower cost outpatient settings and an aging population.

Akumin's capital structure is becoming unsustainable. The company's operating performance has lagged following its leveraged acquisition of Alliance Healthcare Services, Inc. Its financial leverage is currently very high with debt/EBITDA approaching 9 times. A $410 million subordinated note converts from "pay in kind" (PIK) to cash interest starting in September 2023. This will add an incremental $50 million in annual cash interest and cause internally generated cash to turn negative. Although the next material debt maturity is not until November 2025, if the company is unable to materially improve its operating performance or otherwise reduce its debt service requirements, it may choose to pursue a transaction that Moody's would consider a distressed exchange, and hence a default.

Akumin has adequate liquidity (SGL-3) with about $135 million of liquidity to cover about $20 million of current long term debt maturities. Liquidity sources consist of cash on hand of about $60 million (as of September 2022), full availability under the company's $55 million committed revolving facility expiring 2025, and Moody's estimate of about $20 million of free cash flow generation over the next 12 months. The revolver is subject to a springing covenant when more than 30% drawn. Moody's does not expect the company to rely on the revolver, but Akumin would have a cushion of around 20% if the covenant is triggered. Alternate sources of liquidity are limited as substantially all assets are encumbered. Beginning in September 2023, Akumin will begin paying cash interest on its $410 million PIK subordinated debt which we expect will lower free cash flow by about $50 million a year.

Akumin's senior secured debt (including the $55 million revolving credit facility expiring 2025, and $475 million and $375 million first lien notes due 2025 and 2028, respectively) is rated Caa1, one notch above the Caa2 CFR, reflecting higher recovery in the capital structure ahead of the $410 million PIK subordinated debt due 2032/33 (unrated), funded by Stonepeak Partners LP.

Governance risks are high for Akumin, given regulatory challenges and the company's aggressive financial policy. This is characterized by very high financial leverage, the servicing of which reduces deleveraging in a rising interest rate environment. Governance risks also include the possibility that the company's financial strategy might involve distressed exchanges and/or debt restructuring. In addition, Moody's notes management attrition has been elevated in the past several quarters, which can place the execution of strategic plans at risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Akumin materially improves its operating performance, and Moody's views the company's capital structure as sustainable. Akumin would also need to sustain debt to EBITDA below 6.5x while at the same time generating positive free cash flow and maintaining good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if Akumin's liquidity deteriorates, or if Moody's believes the probability of default has increased.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Akumin Inc., a publicly-traded company headquartered in Toronto, Canada and Plantation, Florida, is a provider of diagnostic imaging services in the United States, and generated $744 million in revenue in the 12 months ended 30 September 2022. Stonepeak Partners LP owns 13% of Akumin, on a fully diluted basis.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

