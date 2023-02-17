Moody's downgrades AkzoNobel to Baa2, stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Akzo Nobel N.V.'s (AkzoNobel) senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa1 and its backed senior unsecured notes and senior unsecured EMTN program to Baa2 from Baa1 and (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's changed the outlook to stable from negative and affirmed AkzoNobel's commercial paper and other short-term ratings at P-2 and (P)P-2, respectively.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects AkzoNobel's high point-in-time leverage, as well as Moody's expectations that the deleveraging trajectory will not be commensurate with a Baa1 rating, in particular as the company is likely to refinance some short-term debt and fund cash outflows with long-term debt, resulting in an enduring change of its capital structure.

AkzoNobel's leverage peaked at an estimated 6x Moody's adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA for 2022 as a result of i) lower EBITDA because of declining volumes and increasing input costs, ii) acquisition pay-outs, iii) execution of generous share buyback programs in 2021 and 2022 and iv) a build-up of working capital. The company financed these cash outflows by an increase of short-term debt. As of December 2022 AkzoNobel's short-term debt increased to around €2.5 billion from around €0.8 billion (pro-forma for a €750 million bond which was repaid in 2022). At the same time, AkzoNobel reported a sizeable cash balance of around €1.8 billion (including short term investments). Moody's expects some of the short-term debt and cash outflows related to the acquisition of Kansai Paints Africa to be refinanced with long term debt, as such resulting in a sustainable shift in the company's capital structure.

Despite expected improvements in EBITDA generation in the next 12-18 months AkzoNobel's gross and net leverage will remain elevated even for the Baa2 rating category. Moody's estimates AkzoNobel's Moody's adjusted EBITDA in 2022 is slightly above €1 billion, resulting in Moody's adjusted gross leverage of around 6x. Moody's expects lower raw material prices and targeted cost savings will to some degree offset declining volumes in the paints & coatings segments, which, in combination with some gross debt reduction, will support a deleveraging to below 5x in 2023 and to below 4x in 2024. Moody's also expects that AkzoNobel's free cash flow generation and hence the company's capacity to reduce gross debt will be supported by management's focus on reducing working capital.

Further deleveraging towards 3x is key to achieving credit metrics commensurate with a Baa2 rating. The Baa2 rating also incorporates Moody's expectation that AkzoNobel carefully manages its debt maturity profile and clearly prioritizes deleveraging, including a reduction of gross debt, in its capital allocation decisions, as it aims to attain its stated net leverage target of 2x (company defined).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on AkzoNobel's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the company will demonstrate its ability to substantially reduce Moody's adjusted gross leverage over the next 12-18 month. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will prudently manage its liquidity profile including its short-term debt maturities.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

AkzoNobel's liquidity profile remains supported by expected annual FFO generation of around €950 million and cash and cash equivalents of around €1.8 billion (including short-term investments) as of December 2022. The company has access to a €1.3 billion committed revolving credit facility, without any financial covenants, maturing 2027. However, as of December 2022 the company had short-term debt of around €2.5 billion and has committed to the acquisition of Kansai Paint Africa which will result in cash outflow of around €500 million in addition to expected dividends.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

AkzoNobel's financial policy, which includes execution of generous share buy-back programs in 2021 and 2022 despite challenges arising from lower volumes and input cost inflation, has contributed to an increase in leverage and is a governance consideration reflected in the downgrade of the ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A failure to demonstrate the ability to deleverage towards 3x Moody's adjusted gross debt / EBITDA or a lack of commitment to deleverage would be negative for the rating. RCF/net debt remaining below 20% would also result in negative pressure on the rating.

An upgrade of AkzoNobel's rating is currently unlikely, but could be considered if AkzoNobel's Moody's adjusted gross leverage would decrease to below 2.5x on a sustainable basis. RCF/net debt consistently remaining in the mid 20s percentages and FCF/debt well above 10% would also support an upgrade of the rating. An upgrade would furthermore require a clear commitment to achieve and defend a higher rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Akzo Nobel N.V.

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Akzo Nobel N.V.

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Other Short-Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Akzo Nobel N.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

