Moody's downgrades Al Rayan Bank's long-term deposit ratings to A1, outlook stable

London, 18 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Al Rayan Bank PLC's (ARB) long-term deposit ratings to A1
from Aa3, its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment to Aa3(cr)
from Aa2(cr), its long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs)
to Aa3 from Aa2 and its Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa2
from a2. At the same time, Moody's affirmed ARB's
baa2 BCA. The outlook on the bank's long-term deposit
ratings remains stable.
A full list of affected ratings is at the end of this press release.
The rating action reflects changes in ARB's liability structure
resulting in higher loss-given-failure, partly offset
by a very high probability of support from the Government of Qatar (Aa3
stable).
RATINGS RATIONALE
Following its rapid growth in recent years, ARB's liability
structure has shifted towards retail deposit funding and away from deposits
from Qatar-affiliated entities. Moody's now assumes
that "junior" wholesale deposits from institutions and larger
companies make up only 10% of the bank's total deposit book,
versus 26% previously. This increases the loss-given-failure
for rated deposits to moderate from very low, reflected in no uplift
from the bank's Adjusted BCA, from two notches previously.
Moody's affirmed ARB's baa2 BCA which is supported by ARB's
low stock of problem financings, strong capital and granular retail
base. These strengths are moderated by (1) a deposit base likely
to be less stable given its cost-sensitive nature and internet
sourcing; (2) high financing concentration; (3) its limited
operating history and product offering; and (4) evolving business
model with rapid growth in recent years, which is likely to result
in a deterioration in asset quality and in its modest profitability in
the current downturn.
Moody's continues to consider a very high probability of support for
ARB's senior creditors from the bank's parent bank,
Masraf Al Rayan (Q.P.S.C.) (MAR, A1
stable, baa2), as well as from its ultimate majority shareholders,
the Qatari Government and Qatar affiliated institutions. Moody's
now limits affiliate support uplift from MAR to reflect the ability of
the parent bank to support ARB on a standalone basis, which results
in no uplift given that MAR's BCA is also baa2. ARB's
Adjusted BCA was therefore downgraded to baa2 from a2 previously.
Instead, Moody's factors in directly the very high likelihood
of support for ARB's deposits from the bank's ultimate majority
shareholder, the Government of Qatar, via four notches of
uplift, in line with the support for MAR's own deposits.
This support partly offsets higher loss-given-failure and
resulted in the downgrade of the bank's long-term deposit
ratings to A1 from Aa3, CRRs to Aa3 from Aa2, and Counterparty
Risk Assessment to Aa3(cr) from Aa2(cr).
Moody's assumption of very high government support reflects (1)
MAR's evolving role as a flagship Islamic bank in Qatar with ARB as its
largest overseas subsidiary; (2) ARB's direct and indirect
ownership by the Qatari government and related institutions; (3)
the strong track record of the Qatari government preemptively supporting
its banks in the past; and (4) material committed credit facilities
from Qatari-affiliated companies, which replaced the deposits
previously placed with ARB. Moody's continues to have a low
expectation of support from the Government of the United Kingdom (Aa2
negative) because of ARB's very small role domestically.
-- OUTLOOK
Moody's maintains the stable outlook on the long-term deposit
ratings, reflecting the stable outlook on MAR's and Government
of Qatar's ratings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of ARB's long-term deposit ratings could be driven by
an upgrade of the Adjusted BCA of the bank, following an upgrade
of the BCA of MAR, or following a significant increase in its bail-in-able
funding sources. This may however be offset by a reduction in the
support uplift from the Government of Qatar. An upgrade of the
bank's BCA is subject to an upgrade of MAR's BCA, which Moody's
considers likely to constrain ARB's own BCA due to the bank's
material interlinkages with its parent. An upgrade of the bank's
BCA could be triggered by an improvement in asset risk and profitability,
as well as the bank achieving a longer operating history, expanded
product offering and client base.
A downgrade of ARB's deposit ratings could be driven by a downgrade of
MAR's BCA, or a lower probability of government support.
A downgrade of ARB's BCA could also be driven by a material deterioration
in its solvency and liquidity, but the very high likelihood of support
from MAR and from the Government of Qatar could offset the impact of a
lower BCA on the bank's Adjusted BCA and ratings.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Al Rayan Bank PLC
..Downgrades:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
downgraded to A1 from Aa3, outlook remains Stable
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
downgraded to Aa3(cr) from Aa2(cr)
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
downgraded to baa2 from a2
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
baa2
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
