Moody's downgrades Alcami's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Alcami Corporation's ("Alcami") ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1 and the Probability of Default Rating to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the first lien senior secured bank credit facility rating to Caa1 from B3. The outlook is negative.

The downgrade to Caa2 reflects Alcami's very high financial leverage and expected headwinds throughout 2020, which will lead to further weakening of credit metrics. Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA will continue to exceed 10x (as per Moody's definition, which differs from the credit agreement calculation) over the next 12-18 months - an unsustainably high level. The downgrade also reflects the company's limited liquidity runway given material expected cash burn over the next several quarters. This will be due, in part, to elevated capital expenditures required to invest in the recently acquired TriPharm Services in order to fully operationalize the assets. Given very high leverage and weak liquidity, the downgrade also reflects the increased probability that Alcami will pursue a transaction that Moody's would consider a distressed exchange, and hence a default under Moody's definition.

The following ratings for Alcami Corporation were downgraded:

Corporate Family Rating, to Caa2 from Caa1

Probability of Default Rating, to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

Senior secured first lien revolving credit facility expiring 2023 to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Senior secured first lien term loan due 2025 to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

- Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Alcami's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's weak credit profile, evidenced in part by very high financial leverage well in excess of 10 times on a Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA basis, and weak interest coverage of -0.5x for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020. The rating also reflects Alcami's modest scale relative to more established Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations ("CDMO"), such as Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (B1 stable) and Patheon (owned by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Baa1 stable). These competitors are both roughly 8-9 times the size of Alcami and are able offer greater capabilities to pharmaceutical/biotech customers. The rating is further constrained by the high regulatory risk and compliance costs inherent in the CDMO industry. The company's financial policies are expected to be relatively aggressive, in accordance with its private equity ownership.

The rating is supported by Moody's view that fundamental demand for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services will be robust. Demand will continue to grow as pharmaceutical companies increasingly outsource development and manufacturing of complex products. If Alcami can continue to improve its operating performance and successfully bring its TriPharm investment online, it would be well positioned to benefit from this growing demand given its full suite of services. Moody's estimates that the industry will grow at a mid-single-digit rate over the next few years.

Moody's believes that Alcami's liquidity will be weak over the next 12-15 months. As of March 31, 2020, Alcami had $8 million of cash and Moody's anticipates negative free cash flow over the next several quarters, absent significant improvement in earnings. This will constrain liquidity and result in reliance on the revolving credit facilities which include a $50 million revolving credit facility due in 2023 ($7 million drawn as of March 31, 2020), as well as $16 million of availability under new and undrawn asset based credit line.

The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Alcami will continue to face challenges in stabilizing and improving operating performance, and that free cash flow will remain negative over the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens or operating performance deteriorates further. Increased likelihood of an event of default or reduced recovery expectations for lenders could also lead to a rating downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if Alcami is able to effectively turn-around the business through prudent cost savings and new business wins, resulting in a higher probability that Alacami's capital structure is sustainable. Specifically, material improvement in free cash flow generation and reduction in debt to EBITDA could support an upgrade.

Alcami Corporation is an integrated contract development & manufacturing organization. The company develops and manufactures both active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished drug product for its customers. It also provides lab services, such as formulation development, and packaging. The company is majority-owned by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners. During the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2020, the company generated approximately $197 million of revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

