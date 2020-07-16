Moody's downgrades Alcami's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Alcami Corporation's ("Alcami") ratings, including the Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1 and the Probability of Default Rating
to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded
the first lien senior secured bank credit facility rating to Caa1 from
B3. The outlook is negative.
The downgrade to Caa2 reflects Alcami's very high financial leverage and
expected headwinds throughout 2020, which will lead to further weakening
of credit metrics. Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA will
continue to exceed 10x (as per Moody's definition, which differs
from the credit agreement calculation) over the next 12-18 months
- an unsustainably high level. The downgrade also reflects
the company's limited liquidity runway given material expected cash burn
over the next several quarters. This will be due, in part,
to elevated capital expenditures required to invest in the recently acquired
TriPharm Services in order to fully operationalize the assets.
Given very high leverage and weak liquidity, the downgrade also
reflects the increased probability that Alcami will pursue a transaction
that Moody's would consider a distressed exchange, and hence a default
under Moody's definition.
The following ratings for Alcami Corporation were downgraded:
Corporate Family Rating, to Caa2 from Caa1
Probability of Default Rating, to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD
Senior secured first lien revolving credit facility expiring 2023 to Caa1
(LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
Senior secured first lien term loan due 2025 to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
- Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Alcami's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's weak credit profile, evidenced
in part by very high financial leverage well in excess of 10 times on
a Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA basis, and weak interest coverage
of -0.5x for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020.
The rating also reflects Alcami's modest scale relative to more
established Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations ("CDMO"),
such as Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (B1 stable) and Patheon
(owned by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Baa1 stable).
These competitors are both roughly 8-9 times the size of Alcami
and are able offer greater capabilities to pharmaceutical/biotech customers.
The rating is further constrained by the high regulatory risk and compliance
costs inherent in the CDMO industry. The company's financial policies
are expected to be relatively aggressive, in accordance with its
private equity ownership.
The rating is supported by Moody's view that fundamental demand for pharmaceutical
development and manufacturing services will be robust. Demand will
continue to grow as pharmaceutical companies increasingly outsource development
and manufacturing of complex products. If Alcami can continue to
improve its operating performance and successfully bring its TriPharm
investment online, it would be well positioned to benefit from this
growing demand given its full suite of services. Moody's estimates
that the industry will grow at a mid-single-digit rate over
the next few years.
Moody's believes that Alcami's liquidity will be weak over the next 12-15
months. As of March 31, 2020, Alcami had $8
million of cash and Moody's anticipates negative free cash flow over the
next several quarters, absent significant improvement in earnings.
This will constrain liquidity and result in reliance on the revolving
credit facilities which include a $50 million revolving credit
facility due in 2023 ($7 million drawn as of March 31, 2020),
as well as $16 million of availability under new and undrawn asset
based credit line.
The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Alcami will
continue to face challenges in stabilizing and improving operating performance,
and that free cash flow will remain negative over the next 12 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens or operating performance
deteriorates further. Increased likelihood of an event of default
or reduced recovery expectations for lenders could also lead to a rating
downgrade.
The ratings could be upgraded if Alcami is able to effectively turn-around
the business through prudent cost savings and new business wins,
resulting in a higher probability that Alacami's capital structure is
sustainable. Specifically, material improvement in free cash
flow generation and reduction in debt to EBITDA could support an upgrade.
Alcami Corporation is an integrated contract development & manufacturing
organization. The company develops and manufactures both active
pharmaceutical ingredients and finished drug product for its customers.
It also provides lab services, such as formulation development,
and packaging. The company is majority-owned by private
equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners. During the twelve-month
period ended March 31, 2020, the company generated approximately
$197 million of revenue.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
