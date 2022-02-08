Moody's downgrades All Day AcquisitionCo, LLC (24 Hour Fitness)'s CFR to Caa3 from Caa1; outlook remains negative

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded All Day AcquisitionCo, LLC's (dba "24 Hour Fitness") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the rating on the company's senior secured term loan due 2025 and senior secured delayed draw term loan (DDTL) due 2026 to Caa3 from B3. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrade reflects worse than expected performance since the company re-emerged from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 31, 2020. The company's recent effort to meaningfully reduce membership pricing to attract new members and retain existing members reflects the challenges it faces as it recovers from the pandemic. 24 Hour fitness operates in the mid-tier price point segment that has been experiencing intense competition from the high value low price players such as Planet Fitness and smaller local clubs in recent years. The company was experiencing negative membership trends prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The downgrade also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to burn significant cash in 2022, which will require additional funding most likely in the form of incremental debt (similar to what the company did in 2021). Debt load has increased by about $100 million to approximately $340 million at year end 2021 including accrued pay in kind (PIK) interest from $240 million debt when the company exited bankruptcy. Moody's expects debt will increase further in 2022 to fund the operating shortfall and PIK interest. The company's $60 million super priority DDTL (unrated; $62.5 million outstanding including the PIK interest as of September 30, 2021) is due in August 2022. Given the challenge and uncertainty in operating performance and weak liquidity, Moody's does not believe the company can meet the maturity and is dependent on a refinancing of the debt. Moody's views the risk of a distressed exchange event (by Moody's definition) over the next year as high. The company's current equity owners are also lenders of the term loan and the DDTL and have provided funding through incremental debt to support liquidity.

The downgrade of the term loan and DDTL additionally reflects a one notch downward override to the Caa2 loss given default model derived outcome. The override reflects Moody's view that the sizable lease obligations would not provide meaningful loss absorption for the term loans in the event of a default since Moody's believes the company intends to maintain the current club base.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Issuer: All Day AcquisitionCo LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured Term Loan, downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from B3 (LDG3)

.... Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan, downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from B3 (LDG3)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: All Day AcquisitionCo LLC

.... Outlook, remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

24 Hour Fitness's Caa3 CFR broadly reflects the high risk of a distressed event over the next 12 months given weak liquidity including negative free cash flow and a $60 million super priority DDTL coming due in August 2022 creating significant refinancing risk. The rating also reflects the continued operating challenges and the uncertainty the company will be able to stem continued membership erosion. Debt burden has increased meaningfully in 2021 and Moody's expects debt will increase further in 2022 due to continued operating cash burn that will require additional funding. Moody's lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage was high at about 12x for the LTM period ended September 30, 2021, and Moody's expects leverage to decline but remain high over the next year. However, EBITDA was negative excluding Moody's lease adjustment and leverage is unsustainable. The rating also reflects 24 Hour Fitness's geographic concentration in California (about 60% of clubs) and the growing competition from technology-based fitness services that are not tied to a facility. Furthermore, the rating is constrained by the highly fragmented and competitive nature of the fitness club industry with relatively low barrier to entry, high attrition rates, 24 Hour Fitness's positioning in the industry's more pressured mid-tier price point, as well as exposure to cyclical shifts in consumer discretionary spending. The rating is supported by the company's well-recognized brand name as well as the longer-term positive fundamentals for the fitness industry such as the increased awareness of the importance of health and wellness.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Although an economic recovery is underway, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus, there is uncertainty around our forecasts.

Fitness clubs have sensitive customer data including information related to health, workout schedules, and credit cards. Protecting data security is thus important to attracting and retaining customers, and increases operating costs. Rising labor costs are also an issue. Demographic and societal trends toward health and wellness are positive social factors supporting demand growth.

Governance risk pertaining to the post the chapter 11 reorganization ownership where the company is owned by a group of lenders with top three lenders having the majority control. Moody's expects an aggressive financial policy, but the owners are focused on an operational turnaround and would consider providing additional funds to support the company depending on the reasons for the liquidity needs.

Moody's views environmental risks as low, but the company must meet environmental regulations when locating and constructing new clubs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the high risk of a distressed exchange event (by Moody's definition) over the next year with its $60 million super priority DDTL coming due in August 2022. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's expectation for weak liquidity with the debt load expected to continue to increase in 2022 in order to fund a cash burn due to challenging operating performance.

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improves and credit metrics strengthen including renewed membership growth without impairing earnings. A material improvement in liquidity including proactively addressing maturities is also necessary for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance remains weak, the potential for a distressed exchange or other default increases, or estimated recovery values weaken.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, All Day AcquisitionCo, LLC. is an operator of fitness centers in the US. Post the chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company operates about 286 clubs predominantly in California. LTM as of September 30, 2021 revenue was about $583 million. Following the December 31, 2020 emergence from chapter 11 reorganization, the company is owned by the lender group with Sculptor and Monarch collectively owning a slight 51% majority.

