Moody's downgrades All Day AcquisitionCo, LLC (24 Hour Fitness)'s CFR to Caa3 from Caa1; outlook remains negative

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded All Day AcquisitionCo,
LLC's (dba "24 Hour Fitness") Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) to Caa3 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD
from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the
rating on the company's senior secured term loan due 2025 and senior
secured delayed draw term loan (DDTL) due 2026 to Caa3 from B3.
The outlook remains negative.
The downgrade reflects worse than expected performance since the company
re-emerged from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 31,
2020. The company's recent effort to meaningfully reduce
membership pricing to attract new members and retain existing members
reflects the challenges it faces as it recovers from the pandemic.
24 Hour fitness operates in the mid-tier price point segment that
has been experiencing intense competition from the high value low price
players such as Planet Fitness and smaller local clubs in recent years.
The company was experiencing negative membership trends prior to the coronavirus
pandemic. The downgrade also reflects Moody's expectation
that the company will continue to burn significant cash in 2022,
which will require additional funding most likely in the form of incremental
debt (similar to what the company did in 2021). Debt load has increased
by about $100 million to approximately $340 million at year
end 2021 including accrued pay in kind (PIK) interest from $240
million debt when the company exited bankruptcy. Moody's
expects debt will increase further in 2022 to fund the operating shortfall
and PIK interest. The company's $60 million super
priority DDTL (unrated; $62.5 million outstanding including
the PIK interest as of September 30, 2021) is due in August 2022.
Given the challenge and uncertainty in operating performance and weak
liquidity, Moody's does not believe the company can meet the
maturity and is dependent on a refinancing of the debt. Moody's
views the risk of a distressed exchange event (by Moody's definition)
over the next year as high. The company's current equity
owners are also lenders of the term loan and the DDTL and have provided
funding through incremental debt to support liquidity.
The downgrade of the term loan and DDTL additionally reflects a one notch
downward override to the Caa2 loss given default model derived outcome.
The override reflects Moody's view that the sizable lease obligations
would not provide meaningful loss absorption for the term loans in the
event of a default since Moody's believes the company intends to
maintain the current club base.
Moody's took the following rating actions:
Issuer: All Day AcquisitionCo LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD
.... Senior Secured Term Loan, downgraded
to Caa3 (LGD3) from B3 (LDG3)
.... Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan,
downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from B3 (LDG3)
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: All Day AcquisitionCo LLC
.... Outlook, remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
24 Hour Fitness's Caa3 CFR broadly reflects the high risk of a distressed
event over the next 12 months given weak liquidity including negative
free cash flow and a $60 million super priority DDTL coming due
in August 2022 creating significant refinancing risk. The rating
also reflects the continued operating challenges and the uncertainty the
company will be able to stem continued membership erosion. Debt
burden has increased meaningfully in 2021 and Moody's expects debt
will increase further in 2022 due to continued operating cash burn that
will require additional funding. Moody's lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
leverage was high at about 12x for the LTM period ended September 30,
2021, and Moody's expects leverage to decline but remain high
over the next year. However, EBITDA was negative excluding
Moody's lease adjustment and leverage is unsustainable. The
rating also reflects 24 Hour Fitness's geographic concentration
in California (about 60% of clubs) and the growing competition
from technology-based fitness services that are not tied to a facility.
Furthermore, the rating is constrained by the highly fragmented
and competitive nature of the fitness club industry with relatively low
barrier to entry, high attrition rates, 24 Hour Fitness's
positioning in the industry's more pressured mid-tier price point,
as well as exposure to cyclical shifts in consumer discretionary spending.
The rating is supported by the company's well-recognized
brand name as well as the longer-term positive fundamentals for
the fitness industry such as the increased awareness of the importance
of health and wellness.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Although an economic recovery is underway,
and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus,
there is uncertainty around our forecasts.
Fitness clubs have sensitive customer data including information related
to health, workout schedules, and credit cards. Protecting
data security is thus important to attracting and retaining customers,
and increases operating costs. Rising labor costs are also an issue.
Demographic and societal trends toward health and wellness are positive
social factors supporting demand growth.
Governance risk pertaining to the post the chapter 11 reorganization ownership
where the company is owned by a group of lenders with top three lenders
having the majority control. Moody's expects an aggressive
financial policy, but the owners are focused on an operational turnaround
and would consider providing additional funds to support the company depending
on the reasons for the liquidity needs.
Moody's views environmental risks as low, but the company
must meet environmental regulations when locating and constructing new
clubs.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook reflects the high risk of a distressed exchange event
(by Moody's definition) over the next year with its $60 million
super priority DDTL coming due in August 2022. The negative outlook
also reflects Moody's expectation for weak liquidity with the debt
load expected to continue to increase in 2022 in order to fund a cash
burn due to challenging operating performance.
Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improves and credit
metrics strengthen including renewed membership growth without impairing
earnings. A material improvement in liquidity including proactively
addressing maturities is also necessary for an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance remains weak,
the potential for a distressed exchange or other default increases,
or estimated recovery values weaken.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, All Day AcquisitionCo,
LLC. is an operator of fitness centers in the US. Post the
chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company operates about 286 clubs predominantly
in California. LTM as of September 30, 2021 revenue was about
$583 million. Following the December 31, 2020 emergence
from chapter 11 reorganization, the company is owned by the lender
group with Sculptor and Monarch collectively owning a slight 51%
majority.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
