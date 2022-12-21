Moody's downgrades Allina Health System, MN to A1; outlook stable

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Allina Health System's (Allina Health, MN) revenue bond rating to A1 from Aa3. At the same time, the outlook was revised to stable from negative. The system has about $1.6 billion in outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that Allina Health's ability to deleverage from a material increase in debt in 2021 will be diminished by sector and region-specific operating challenges and recent investment losses. These challenges will result in weak 2022 performance and prolonged deleveraging. Even with improvement initiatives and a planned return to pre-COVID moderate operating cash flow margins within the next couple of years, cash measures will likely remain solid but below previously forecasted levels as well as Aa-rated peers.

The A1 rating reflects Allina Health's favorable market position, anchored by its flagship tertiary and quaternary facility, Abbott Northwestern Hospital. This will help position the system amid a rapidly changing payer environment highlighted by the entry of for-profit national plans over the past few years. Partnerships with various insurers will facilitate management's goal to derive more revenue from population health models. To further support its value-based strategies and its presence in the highly competitive Twin Cities, Allina Health will continue to expand its ambulatory surgery platform as well as its oncology service. While the sector overall will continue to experience labor pressures, high levels of unionization in the Twin Cities market provide additional risk, as seen by recent protracted contract negotiations. In addition, soft inpatient trends will constrain financial improvement, although some portion can be attributed to the system's focus on providing care at appropriate, cost-effective settings.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that management will be able to show ongoing improvement in operating cash flow margins despite heightened labor expenses and softer inpatient volume trends. This will help support maintenance of solid days cash and cash to debt levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained improvement in operating cash flow margins; significantly lower debt to cash flow

- Meaningfully stronger days cash and cash to debt - Improved geographic reach, diversity and scale

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to improve operating performance and approach targeted operating cash flow margins (7% to 8%) by fiscal 2024

- Meaningfully lower than forecast absolute cash levels, days cash or cash to debt metrics

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds will be secured by a security interest in Pledged Revenues of the Obligated Group Members, which consists primarily of Allina Health's nine owned and operated and one jointly owned and operated hospitals, representing approximately 98% of total system fiscal 2021 revenues. In conjunction with its 2021 offering, certain MTI amendments would spring into effect upon receipt of approval of bondholders with greater than 50% of outstanding bonds. These include adding force majeure as an exception to an Event of Default (EOD) and including a provision that an EOD related to bank debt would not trigger a cross default with MTI bonds. Amendments made in conjunction with the May 2019 financing became effective September 2022. These 2019 springing amendments included a change to acceleration provisions that would require approval from a majority of bondholders, up from 25%, and the ability to use a 3-year average of realized gains in calculating debt service coverage.

Management continues to be very proactive in taking steps to provide greater cushion under its covenants. For example, Allina Health is seeking to restructure its obligated group to be more in line with industry norms, which would provide greater covenant cushion.

The system will likely maintain adequate headroom on its obligated group covenants in fiscal 2022. Management reported debt service coverage for the obligated group to be 2.8 times (excluding one-time expenses related to the nursing strike) based on a twelve month look back at September 30, 2022. The MTI contains a 1.1 times coverage ratio with a consultant call-in, which would not result in an EOD. The LOC banks (2007C, 2009B and 2009C) and the Revolving Credit Agreement enjoy a 1.1 times covenant with an immediate EOD. The Series 2019 bonds, and all other debt issued since the 11th Supplement (executed in 2007), require a 1.0 times coverage with no EOD for that year if days cash on hand are greater than 75 days.

PROFILE

Allina Health System, doing business as Allina Health, is headquartered in Minneapolis. Allina owns and operates nine hospitals and jointly owns and operates one other hospital, offering a full array of tertiary and quaternary services in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Allina also operates multiple outpatient access sites and is co-owner of a Medicare Advantage and commercial plan with Aetna. Allina employs about 1,465 physicians that are either part of its physician network, Allina Health Group, or are hospital based.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

