Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Alphia's CFR to Caa1; places ratings on review for downgrade

22 Mar 2022

New York, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Alphia, Inc.'s (Alphia) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B2, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B2-PD, and the rating on the company's first lien credit facility to Caa1 from B2. The first lien credit facility consists of a $40 million first lien revolver due 2025 and a $285 million original principal amount first lien term loan due 2027. At the same time, Moody's also placed the ratings under review for downgrade. This follows Alphia's announcement that it is restating its fiscal 2021 financial statements due to inaccurate accounting of certain expenses due to issues following its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system implementation, and that it's looking to amend its credit facility to waive covenants and allow for a preferred equity contribution and sale leaseback transactions to improve its liquidity.

The ratings downgrade and review for downgrade reflects Alphia's significant deterioration in profitability and constrained liquidity due to disruptions resulting from its new ERP implementation that began during the second quarter of 2021. The company's ERP implementation resulted in inaccurate accounting of certain expenses and improper tracking of inventory during a period of rising cost inflation and supply chain challenges. As a result, the company's pricing initiatives did not fully offset cost pressures in 2021, significantly and negatively impacting profitability. The company announced that it is restating its financial statements for 2021 and expects to report negative EBITDA for the fiscal year end period ending 31 December 2021. In addition, the negative profitability and lack of accurate inventory and purchasing visibility contributed to the company's liquidity meaningfully weakening in 2021. The company had a large revolver borrowings of around $35 million on its $40 million revolving facility and cash balance of around $6 million as of fiscal year end 31 December 2021. In addition, given the negative profitability, Moody's expects the company will not be in compliance with the first lien credit facility's financial maintenance covenant. Governance considerations factors high compliance and reporting risks related to the company's inaccurate financial reporting and weak internal controls as a result of the weak implementation of its ERP system.

To address the lower profitability Alphia recently executed price increases that will become effective April 1st and that it believes will help to offset current cost pressures. Demand for the company's super premium pet food products remains healthy, with the company experiencing customer volume demand that exceeds capacity. Moody's expects Alphia's profitability will gradually improve over the next 12-18 months, as the EBITDA margin benefits from recent price increases, improvement in operating efficiencies and costs savings initiatives. However, the company's weak liquidity provides very limited financial flexibility to fund operations and raises the risk of a potential default over the next 12 months if planned liquidity-enhancing measures are not completed quickly.

To address its constrained liquidity, Alphia announced that it expects to receive a $50 million preferred equity contribution from its financial sponsor's limited partner, and is pursuing a proposed amendment to its existing first lien credit facility with both planned to be completed within the next week. The company is also pursuing a sizable sale leaseback transaction that should improve its liquidity and reduce funded debt. The company expects to use the proceeds from the new $50 million preferred equity to reduce accounts payable and repay $10 million of borrowings outstanding on its revolving facility. The company expects the new redeemable preferred equity will have paid-in-kind dividends and a redemption date no earlier than six months after the maturity of the first lien credit facility in March 2025. The proposed amendment to the first lien credit facility will permit a sale leaseback transaction and waive the existing financial maintenance covenant until the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The amendment will also introduce a monthly minimum liquidity covenant of $5 million starting the month ending 30 April 2022, and a minimum EBITDA covenant set at various levels for the third and fourth quarter periods of fiscal 2022. Alphia also expects to extend the financial reporting requirement for its 2021 audit with the amendment. Because the issues relate to the ERP system implementation in 2021, Alphia does not expect to restate its 2020 audited financial statements. The company also announced that it is in the process of executing a sale leaseback of its manufacturing facilities and anticipates it will receive net proceeds of about $120 million. Alphia expects to use the net proceeds from the sale leaseback transaction to repay approximately $80 million of its first lien term loan, repay $10 million of revolver borrowings, and the remainder to increase cash on balance sheet.

Given Alphia's current weak liquidity and very limited financial flexibility to fund operations over the next 12 months, risk of default has increased. Moody's believes that the proposed equity contribution, amendment and sale leaseback transactions will alleviate Alphia's immediate liquidity needs and provide some financial flexibility. The ratings review will focus on the company's ability to successfully execute the liquidity enhancing transactions as proposed, the ultimate impact of the company's restatement of its financial statements and completion of the fiscal 2021 financial audit. As part of the review, Moody's will evaluate the company's vendor relationships and ability to maintain normal trade terms. Moody's will also assess the company's prospective operating performance including the ability to mitigate the increase in cost associated with the ERP implementation and related operational challenges, and the potential effect on volume from planned price increases. Moody's expects to conclude the ratings review after the completion of the proposed transactions and the fiscal 2021 financial audit.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Alphia, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD; Placed Under Review for Downgrade

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Revolver and Term Loan), Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4); Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alphia, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Notwithstanding the ratings review, Alphia's Caa1 CFR broadly reflects the meaningful deterioration in profitability following its ERP implementation with the company reporting negative EBITDA in fiscal 2021. The company also generated negative free cash flows that were covered with revolver borrowings. As a result, Alphia's liquidity is weak highlighted by its limited revolver availability with borrowings of $35 million on its $40 million revolving facility due 2025 and cash balance of around $6 million as of fiscal year end 31 December 2021. The company has geographic and customer concentration, and the industry's competitive bidding process adds revenue and earnings volatility risks. The credit profile is supported by the non-cyclical nature and positive underlying trends of the pet food industry, Alphia's solid market position in the fast growing premium pet food category, and its well established customer relationships. The company's vertically integrated operations that includes its ingredients segment is a competitive advantage.

Environmental considerations primarily relate to the company's exposure to natural capital risk as it relies on agricultural commodities and its moderate exposure to waste and pollution risks related to food manufacturing.

Alphia is exposed to social risks related to customer relations, responsible production, and health and safety as it is exposed to food contamination risks and related reputational risk. However, the company has numerous safety and quality control checks, and maintains its health and safety certifications from regulatory bodies including the USDA and FDA. Social consideration also include evolving consumer trends. Consumer preferences have been shifting in the US pet food sector with the growing trend of pet humanization. This benefits Alphia due to its focus on super premium pet food.

Governance considerations factors high compliance and reporting risks related to the company's restatement of its financial statement in 2021 due to inaccurate accounting of expenses and weak internal controls. Governance considerations also factors the company's aggressive financial policies under ownership by a private equity sponsor, including operating with high leverage and debt-financed acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to complete the proposed preferred equity, credit facility amendment and sale leaseback transactions, or if the company is unable to complete is fiscal 2021 financial audit in a timely basis. The ratings could also be downgraded if the risk of default increases, including if the company does not resolve its operational, systems and internal control challenges, profitability does not improve or if liquidity deteriorates for any reason.

The ratings could be confirmed if the company completes the liquidity enhancing transactions as proposed and is able to provide its fiscal 2021 financial audit. The ratings could be upgraded if the company resolves the operational, systems and internal control issues, meaningfully improves its profitability and demonstrates consistent EBITDA growth and margin expansion towards historical levels, while debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.5x and EBITA/interest is sustained above 1.0x. A ratings upgrade will also require the company to maintain at least adequate liquidity highlighted by consistent positive free cash flows and lower reliance on revolver borrowings.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Alphia is a leading contract manufacturer of super premium pet food and supplier of ingredients that are sold to pet food companies and retailers. Annual revenue is under $800 million. The company has been majority owned by private equity firm J.H. Whitney since 2014.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Alcantara
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

