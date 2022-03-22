Moody's downgrades Alphia's CFR to Caa1; places ratings on review for downgrade

New York, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Alphia, Inc.'s (Alphia) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B2, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B2-PD, and the rating on the company's first lien credit facility to Caa1 from B2. The first lien credit facility consists of a $40 million first lien revolver due 2025 and a $285 million original principal amount first lien term loan due 2027. At the same time, Moody's also placed the ratings under review for downgrade. This follows Alphia's announcement that it is restating its fiscal 2021 financial statements due to inaccurate accounting of certain expenses due to issues following its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system implementation, and that it's looking to amend its credit facility to waive covenants and allow for a preferred equity contribution and sale leaseback transactions to improve its liquidity.

The ratings downgrade and review for downgrade reflects Alphia's significant deterioration in profitability and constrained liquidity due to disruptions resulting from its new ERP implementation that began during the second quarter of 2021. The company's ERP implementation resulted in inaccurate accounting of certain expenses and improper tracking of inventory during a period of rising cost inflation and supply chain challenges. As a result, the company's pricing initiatives did not fully offset cost pressures in 2021, significantly and negatively impacting profitability. The company announced that it is restating its financial statements for 2021 and expects to report negative EBITDA for the fiscal year end period ending 31 December 2021. In addition, the negative profitability and lack of accurate inventory and purchasing visibility contributed to the company's liquidity meaningfully weakening in 2021. The company had a large revolver borrowings of around $35 million on its $40 million revolving facility and cash balance of around $6 million as of fiscal year end 31 December 2021. In addition, given the negative profitability, Moody's expects the company will not be in compliance with the first lien credit facility's financial maintenance covenant. Governance considerations factors high compliance and reporting risks related to the company's inaccurate financial reporting and weak internal controls as a result of the weak implementation of its ERP system.

To address the lower profitability Alphia recently executed price increases that will become effective April 1st and that it believes will help to offset current cost pressures. Demand for the company's super premium pet food products remains healthy, with the company experiencing customer volume demand that exceeds capacity. Moody's expects Alphia's profitability will gradually improve over the next 12-18 months, as the EBITDA margin benefits from recent price increases, improvement in operating efficiencies and costs savings initiatives. However, the company's weak liquidity provides very limited financial flexibility to fund operations and raises the risk of a potential default over the next 12 months if planned liquidity-enhancing measures are not completed quickly.

To address its constrained liquidity, Alphia announced that it expects to receive a $50 million preferred equity contribution from its financial sponsor's limited partner, and is pursuing a proposed amendment to its existing first lien credit facility with both planned to be completed within the next week. The company is also pursuing a sizable sale leaseback transaction that should improve its liquidity and reduce funded debt. The company expects to use the proceeds from the new $50 million preferred equity to reduce accounts payable and repay $10 million of borrowings outstanding on its revolving facility. The company expects the new redeemable preferred equity will have paid-in-kind dividends and a redemption date no earlier than six months after the maturity of the first lien credit facility in March 2025. The proposed amendment to the first lien credit facility will permit a sale leaseback transaction and waive the existing financial maintenance covenant until the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The amendment will also introduce a monthly minimum liquidity covenant of $5 million starting the month ending 30 April 2022, and a minimum EBITDA covenant set at various levels for the third and fourth quarter periods of fiscal 2022. Alphia also expects to extend the financial reporting requirement for its 2021 audit with the amendment. Because the issues relate to the ERP system implementation in 2021, Alphia does not expect to restate its 2020 audited financial statements. The company also announced that it is in the process of executing a sale leaseback of its manufacturing facilities and anticipates it will receive net proceeds of about $120 million. Alphia expects to use the net proceeds from the sale leaseback transaction to repay approximately $80 million of its first lien term loan, repay $10 million of revolver borrowings, and the remainder to increase cash on balance sheet.

Given Alphia's current weak liquidity and very limited financial flexibility to fund operations over the next 12 months, risk of default has increased. Moody's believes that the proposed equity contribution, amendment and sale leaseback transactions will alleviate Alphia's immediate liquidity needs and provide some financial flexibility. The ratings review will focus on the company's ability to successfully execute the liquidity enhancing transactions as proposed, the ultimate impact of the company's restatement of its financial statements and completion of the fiscal 2021 financial audit. As part of the review, Moody's will evaluate the company's vendor relationships and ability to maintain normal trade terms. Moody's will also assess the company's prospective operating performance including the ability to mitigate the increase in cost associated with the ERP implementation and related operational challenges, and the potential effect on volume from planned price increases. Moody's expects to conclude the ratings review after the completion of the proposed transactions and the fiscal 2021 financial audit.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Alphia, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD; Placed Under Review for Downgrade

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Revolver and Term Loan), Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4); Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alphia, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Notwithstanding the ratings review, Alphia's Caa1 CFR broadly reflects the meaningful deterioration in profitability following its ERP implementation with the company reporting negative EBITDA in fiscal 2021. The company also generated negative free cash flows that were covered with revolver borrowings. As a result, Alphia's liquidity is weak highlighted by its limited revolver availability with borrowings of $35 million on its $40 million revolving facility due 2025 and cash balance of around $6 million as of fiscal year end 31 December 2021. The company has geographic and customer concentration, and the industry's competitive bidding process adds revenue and earnings volatility risks. The credit profile is supported by the non-cyclical nature and positive underlying trends of the pet food industry, Alphia's solid market position in the fast growing premium pet food category, and its well established customer relationships. The company's vertically integrated operations that includes its ingredients segment is a competitive advantage.

Environmental considerations primarily relate to the company's exposure to natural capital risk as it relies on agricultural commodities and its moderate exposure to waste and pollution risks related to food manufacturing.

Alphia is exposed to social risks related to customer relations, responsible production, and health and safety as it is exposed to food contamination risks and related reputational risk. However, the company has numerous safety and quality control checks, and maintains its health and safety certifications from regulatory bodies including the USDA and FDA. Social consideration also include evolving consumer trends. Consumer preferences have been shifting in the US pet food sector with the growing trend of pet humanization. This benefits Alphia due to its focus on super premium pet food.

Governance considerations factors high compliance and reporting risks related to the company's restatement of its financial statement in 2021 due to inaccurate accounting of expenses and weak internal controls. Governance considerations also factors the company's aggressive financial policies under ownership by a private equity sponsor, including operating with high leverage and debt-financed acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to complete the proposed preferred equity, credit facility amendment and sale leaseback transactions, or if the company is unable to complete is fiscal 2021 financial audit in a timely basis. The ratings could also be downgraded if the risk of default increases, including if the company does not resolve its operational, systems and internal control challenges, profitability does not improve or if liquidity deteriorates for any reason.

The ratings could be confirmed if the company completes the liquidity enhancing transactions as proposed and is able to provide its fiscal 2021 financial audit. The ratings could be upgraded if the company resolves the operational, systems and internal control issues, meaningfully improves its profitability and demonstrates consistent EBITDA growth and margin expansion towards historical levels, while debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.5x and EBITA/interest is sustained above 1.0x. A ratings upgrade will also require the company to maintain at least adequate liquidity highlighted by consistent positive free cash flows and lower reliance on revolver borrowings.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Alphia is a leading contract manufacturer of super premium pet food and supplier of ingredients that are sold to pet food companies and retailers. Annual revenue is under $800 million. The company has been majority owned by private equity firm J.H. Whitney since 2014.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Oliver Alcantara

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

