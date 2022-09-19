Moody's downgrades Aludyne's CFR to Caa1, senior secured rating affirmed at Caa1; outlook stable

New York, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Aludyne, Inc.'s corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3 and probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. The senior secured bank credit facility rating was affirmed at Caa1. The rating outlook is stable.

The downgrade of the CFR reflects Moody's view that Aludyne's liquidity has weakened with persistent negative free cash flow and significant refinancing risk over the next twelve months.

Aludyne's free cash flow burn in 2022 is expected to be greater than Moody's originally anticipated due to higher working capital needs and increased capex spend to support new vehicle programs. Moody's expects Aludyne's free cash flow to be modestly positive in 2023, but with limited cushion to absorb negative developments, such as continued production challenges at the auto manufacturers or higher debt service costs that will likely result from a necessary refinancing. The company's senior secured term loan comes due in November 2023. Further, the company's asset based lending ("ABL") facility, which is in place through 2026 and currently has a meaningful outstanding balance, could face a springing maturity in August 2023 if the existing term loan remains outstanding.

Moody's expects Aludyne to generate steady earnings to maintain debt/EBITDA below 4x by end of 2022 and through 2023. Moody's views this to be a sustainable level of financial leverage, but notes ongoing capital markets volatility has heightened the company's refinancing risk in the near-term

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Aludyne, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Aludyne, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aludyne, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Aludyne's ratings reflect the company's moderate scale, low earning margin and weak liquidity. The company's ratings are supported by its good competitive position within its product space, specifically as a leading provider of aluminum steering knuckles. Further, Aludyne has content on several newer vehicle launches in the US, which has contributed to the company's above market growth in 2022.

Higher volumes and increased pricing have improved Aludyne's earnings in 2022, but uneven production schedules from its customers and elevated input costs continue to weigh on margins. Moody's expects Aludyne's EBITA margin to remain around 3% in 2022 and 2023, which is a marked improvement from the prior two years, but still well below pre-Covid levels (above 7%) when production volumes were much higher.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for debt/EBITDA to remain below 4x, improving margins and moderating free cash flow burn. However, there is significant refinancing risk facing Aludyne over the next twelve months.

Moody's expects Aludyne's liquidity to be weak over the next twelve months due to persistent negative free cash flow, significant reliance on its ABL, and the company's looming debt maturities in 2023. The company maintains a moderate amount of cash on its balance sheet, but the majority of the its cash is expected to be held in China. As a result, Aludyne relies heavily on its $125 million ABL to fund its US operations. ABL borrowings of about $79 million at the end of June 2022 were largely used to offset the company's sizeable cash burn related to working capital investments. Moody's expects some working capital reversal to occur in the back half of 2022, but to still contribute to a cash burn for the full year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Aludyne is able to restore liquidity, including the expectation of positive free cash flow and the successful refinancing of its 2023 term loan at par. An EBITA margin expected to be sustained above 4% would also support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Aludyne is unable to increase liquidity through improved operating results and a successful refinancing of its 2023 debt maturities. The ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's believes there is increased risk that Aludyne may pursue a debt restructuring or recovery expectations on the outstanding debt decline.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Aludyne is a vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of aluminum and iron chassis subframe components, including steering knuckles, control arms, sub-frames and assemblies for leading automotive OEMs. Revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $1.2 billion.

