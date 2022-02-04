Moody's downgrades Alvogen's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Alvogen Pharma US, Inc.'s ("Alvogen") Corporate Family
Rating to B3 from B2 and its Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD
from B2-PD. Concurrently Moody's affirmed the company's
senior secured term loan rating at B3. The outlook was revised
to stable from negative.
The downgrade of Alvogen's Corporate Family Rating to B3 reflects
Moody's expectation that despite robust growth and improvement in
credit metrics, Alvogen's financial leverage, which
was well above 10 times, as of September 30, 2021, will
remain high through 2022. Additionally, liquidity will remain
weak, constrained by material increases in working capital spend
and term loan amortization, over the next twelve months.
Liquidity is also pressured by the approaching maturity of Alvogen's
capital structure. Nonetheless, Moody's believes a
full year contribution from Loreev XR and Sertaline, growth in its
exclusive contract for oseltamivir (generic Tamiflu) with the government,
contribution from Lenalidomide sometime after March 2022, Gralise,
and several near-term product launches will drive meaningful improvement
in Alvogen's overall revenues and profitability.
"The change of outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's
expectation that despite very high financial leverage and weak credit
metrics, recently approved products and expected near-term
product launches will lead to a significant improvement in credit metrics
over the next 12 to 18 months. Additionally, Moody's
expects that the company will successfully address approaching maturity
of its' capital structure," said Vladimir Ronin, Moody's
Vice President.
The affirmation of senior secured term loan at B3 reflects the reduction
in borrowing base capacity under the $275 million ABL facility,
which has first priority claim on the most liquid assets. This
in turn results in reduced constrain of claim on assets for the senior
secured term loan, ranked below the ABL.
Following is a summary of Moody's rating actions:
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: Alvogen Pharma US, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: Alvogen Pharma US, Inc.
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed
at B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Alvogen Pharma US, Inc.
....Outlook, changed to Stable from
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Alvogen's B3 Corporate Family Rating is constrained by its very high financial
leverage and weak credit metrics, which will extend through 2022,
while earnings from newer products offset declines and delays from its
base of existing products. The rating also reflects the company's
modest size with revenues below $500 million, in the highly
competitive generic pharmaceutical industry. The company's
rating is constrained by approaching maturities of its capital structure,
with ABL revolver and term loan set to mature in January and December
2023, respectively. Alvogen will benefit from a full year
contribution from Loreev XR and Sertaline, and material growth from
its exclusive contract to supply the US government with oseltamivir.
Additionally, contribution from Lenalidomide sometime after March
2022, Gralise, and other near-term product launches
will support higher overall revenues and improving gross margins,
driving a meaningful improvement in credit metrics over the next 12-18
months. Free cash flow will remain constrained over the next twelve
months, driven by increases in working capital spend and term loan
amortization. However, Alvogen's ratings benefit from capital
support from its parent while its most valuable pipeline assets fully
materialize.
ESG considerations are material to Alvogen's rating. High social
risk exposures include regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing
drug prices. These dynamics relate to demographic and societal
trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare
spending. Governance considerations include Alvogen's private equity
ownership, which creates risk of financial policies that raise leverage.
Also, Alvogen has distributed cash out of the credit group at various
points in the past. However, the unique governing structure
also provides a level of credit support. Entities outside of the
credit group continue to provide capital support to Alvogen to help execute
its pipeline and new launches.
Moody's expects Alvogen's liquidity to remain weak over the next
twelve months. Alvogen had cash of $29 million at September
30, 2021. Moody's expects Alvogen to be modestly free
cash flow consumptive over the next twelve months, as working capital
spend will meaningfully increase. Alvogen liquidity is supported
by a $275 million asset-based revolver (ABL) that will expire
on January 29, 2023. There was roughly $164 million
drawn on the facility as of September 2021, with roughly $32
million of availability remaining. Alvogen's debt amortization
on its term loan is 5% annually which amounts to roughly $48
million per year. The term loan does not contain any financial
maintenance covenants and matures in December 2023.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include failure to reduce leverage
below 7.0x debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis, or inability
to offset base business declines with new product launches. Further
weakening of liquidity profile, including sustained negative free
cash flow, or failure to proactively refinance its term loan and
ABL facility, could result in a downgrade.
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Alvogen sustains debt/EBITDA below
5.0x, combined with a proven ability to more than offset
base business declines with new product launches. Additionally,
the company would need to strengthen its liquidity profile, generate
consistently positive free cash flow, and successfully address its
approaching debt maturities, for Moody's to consider an upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published
in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Alvogen Pharma US, Inc. ("Alvogen") is a subsidiary of Alvogen
Lux Holdings S.a.r.l. ("LuxCo"). Alvogen
comprises the US generic pharmaceuticals and contract manufacturing operations
of LuxCo, which also has international operations not included in
the US credit group. For the twelve months ended September 30,
2021, Alvogen reported revenues of approximately $446 million.
Alvogen is owned by a consortium of private equity firms including CVC
Capital and Temasek. The company's CEO Robert Wessman also owns
a significant stake in the company.
Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
