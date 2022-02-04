Moody's downgrades Alvogen's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Alvogen Pharma US, Inc.'s ("Alvogen") Corporate Family Rating to B3 from B2 and its Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently Moody's affirmed the company's senior secured term loan rating at B3. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

The downgrade of Alvogen's Corporate Family Rating to B3 reflects Moody's expectation that despite robust growth and improvement in credit metrics, Alvogen's financial leverage, which was well above 10 times, as of September 30, 2021, will remain high through 2022. Additionally, liquidity will remain weak, constrained by material increases in working capital spend and term loan amortization, over the next twelve months. Liquidity is also pressured by the approaching maturity of Alvogen's capital structure. Nonetheless, Moody's believes a full year contribution from Loreev XR and Sertaline, growth in its exclusive contract for oseltamivir (generic Tamiflu) with the government, contribution from Lenalidomide sometime after March 2022, Gralise, and several near-term product launches will drive meaningful improvement in Alvogen's overall revenues and profitability.

"The change of outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's expectation that despite very high financial leverage and weak credit metrics, recently approved products and expected near-term product launches will lead to a significant improvement in credit metrics over the next 12 to 18 months. Additionally, Moody's expects that the company will successfully address approaching maturity of its' capital structure," said Vladimir Ronin, Moody's Vice President.

The affirmation of senior secured term loan at B3 reflects the reduction in borrowing base capacity under the $275 million ABL facility, which has first priority claim on the most liquid assets. This in turn results in reduced constrain of claim on assets for the senior secured term loan, ranked below the ABL.

Following is a summary of Moody's rating actions:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Alvogen Pharma US, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Alvogen Pharma US, Inc.

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed at B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alvogen Pharma US, Inc.

....Outlook, changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Alvogen's B3 Corporate Family Rating is constrained by its very high financial leverage and weak credit metrics, which will extend through 2022, while earnings from newer products offset declines and delays from its base of existing products. The rating also reflects the company's modest size with revenues below $500 million, in the highly competitive generic pharmaceutical industry. The company's rating is constrained by approaching maturities of its capital structure, with ABL revolver and term loan set to mature in January and December 2023, respectively. Alvogen will benefit from a full year contribution from Loreev XR and Sertaline, and material growth from its exclusive contract to supply the US government with oseltamivir. Additionally, contribution from Lenalidomide sometime after March 2022, Gralise, and other near-term product launches will support higher overall revenues and improving gross margins, driving a meaningful improvement in credit metrics over the next 12-18 months. Free cash flow will remain constrained over the next twelve months, driven by increases in working capital spend and term loan amortization. However, Alvogen's ratings benefit from capital support from its parent while its most valuable pipeline assets fully materialize.

ESG considerations are material to Alvogen's rating. High social risk exposures include regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These dynamics relate to demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. Governance considerations include Alvogen's private equity ownership, which creates risk of financial policies that raise leverage. Also, Alvogen has distributed cash out of the credit group at various points in the past. However, the unique governing structure also provides a level of credit support. Entities outside of the credit group continue to provide capital support to Alvogen to help execute its pipeline and new launches.

Moody's expects Alvogen's liquidity to remain weak over the next twelve months. Alvogen had cash of $29 million at September 30, 2021. Moody's expects Alvogen to be modestly free cash flow consumptive over the next twelve months, as working capital spend will meaningfully increase. Alvogen liquidity is supported by a $275 million asset-based revolver (ABL) that will expire on January 29, 2023. There was roughly $164 million drawn on the facility as of September 2021, with roughly $32 million of availability remaining. Alvogen's debt amortization on its term loan is 5% annually which amounts to roughly $48 million per year. The term loan does not contain any financial maintenance covenants and matures in December 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include failure to reduce leverage below 7.0x debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis, or inability to offset base business declines with new product launches. Further weakening of liquidity profile, including sustained negative free cash flow, or failure to proactively refinance its term loan and ABL facility, could result in a downgrade.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Alvogen sustains debt/EBITDA below 5.0x, combined with a proven ability to more than offset base business declines with new product launches. Additionally, the company would need to strengthen its liquidity profile, generate consistently positive free cash flow, and successfully address its approaching debt maturities, for Moody's to consider an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Alvogen Pharma US, Inc. ("Alvogen") is a subsidiary of Alvogen Lux Holdings S.a.r.l. ("LuxCo"). Alvogen comprises the US generic pharmaceuticals and contract manufacturing operations of LuxCo, which also has international operations not included in the US credit group. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, Alvogen reported revenues of approximately $446 million. Alvogen is owned by a consortium of private equity firms including CVC Capital and Temasek. The company's CEO Robert Wessman also owns a significant stake in the company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

