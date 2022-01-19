Moody's downgrades AmeriGas' CFR to Ba3; outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded AmeriGas Partners, L.P.'s (AmeriGas) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD and senior unsecured notes rating to B1 from Ba3. AmeriGas' Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-3. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"The downgrade of AmeriGas' ratings reflects continued high leverage and the ongoing challenges to earnings growth and sustained deleveraging," said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

AmeriGas' Ba3 CFR reflects high leverage and weather-dependent volumes offset by large scale and a strong market position in US propane distribution. UGI Corporation (AmeriGas' parent, unrated) depends on cash flow from its subsidiaries to support its commitment to annual dividend growth and to support acquisitions and invest in growth in other businesses. Moody's expects that AmeriGas' will reduce debt/EBITDA but that leverage will remain at levels more consistent with a Ba3 CFR. Key to offset secular decline in propane demand and to increase market share are continued growth in volumes at AmeriGas Cylinder Exchange (ACE), Cynch home delivery and National Accounts programs. Challenging growth is the highly competitive nature of the propane distribution market. The pace of leverage reduction depends in part on the allocation of cash flow between investment's necessary to reduce costs, acquisitions to offset secular volume declines, dividends to UGI Corporation and debt reduction.

AmeriGas' SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that AmeriGas will maintain adequate liquidity. As of September 30, 2021, AmeriGas had $14 million of cash and $170 million of borrowings outstanding on its $600 million revolver due December 2022 ($60 million in letters of credit outstanding). Moody's expects the revolver to be renewed well before maturity, maintaining adequate liquidity. Revolver financial covenants are comprised of maximum leverage ratios and a minimum interest coverage ratio. Moody's expects that AmeriGas will maintain compliance with these covenants well into 2023.

AmeriGas' senior unsecured notes are rated B1. The notes are not guaranteed by AmeriGas Propane, L.P., the principal operating subsidiary. Consequently, the notes are structurally subordinated to AmeriGas Propane, L.P.'s $600 million senior unsecured revolver (unrated) which results in the notes being rated one notch below the CFR.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that AmeriGas' debt/EBITDA will continue to decline to around 4.5x over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include debt/EBITDA declining towards 4x on a sustained basis and growth of less weather-dependent volumes.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt/EBITDA rising above 5x, debt-funded acquisitions or distributions, negative free cash flow or weakening liquidity.

AmeriGas is a distributor of propane and related equipment and supplies in the US. AmeriGas is subsidiary of publicly traded UGI Corporation, a holding company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

