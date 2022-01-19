Moody's downgrades AmeriGas' CFR to Ba3; outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
AmeriGas Partners, L.P.'s (AmeriGas) Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2, Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD and senior unsecured notes rating
to B1 from Ba3. AmeriGas' Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL)
rating remains unchanged at SGL-3. The outlook was changed
to stable from negative.
"The downgrade of AmeriGas' ratings reflects continued high
leverage and the ongoing challenges to earnings growth and sustained deleveraging,"
said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba3 from Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
AmeriGas' Ba3 CFR reflects high leverage and weather-dependent
volumes offset by large scale and a strong market position in US propane
distribution. UGI Corporation (AmeriGas' parent, unrated)
depends on cash flow from its subsidiaries to support its commitment to
annual dividend growth and to support acquisitions and invest in growth
in other businesses. Moody's expects that AmeriGas' will
reduce debt/EBITDA but that leverage will remain at levels more consistent
with a Ba3 CFR. Key to offset secular decline in propane demand
and to increase market share are continued growth in volumes at AmeriGas
Cylinder Exchange (ACE), Cynch home delivery and National Accounts
programs. Challenging growth is the highly competitive nature of
the propane distribution market. The pace of leverage reduction
depends in part on the allocation of cash flow between investment's
necessary to reduce costs, acquisitions to offset secular volume
declines, dividends to UGI Corporation and debt reduction.
AmeriGas' SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectation
that AmeriGas will maintain adequate liquidity. As of September
30, 2021, AmeriGas had $14 million of cash and $170
million of borrowings outstanding on its $600 million revolver
due December 2022 ($60 million in letters of credit outstanding).
Moody's expects the revolver to be renewed well before maturity,
maintaining adequate liquidity. Revolver financial covenants are
comprised of maximum leverage ratios and a minimum interest coverage ratio.
Moody's expects that AmeriGas will maintain compliance with these
covenants well into 2023.
AmeriGas' senior unsecured notes are rated B1. The notes
are not guaranteed by AmeriGas Propane, L.P.,
the principal operating subsidiary. Consequently, the notes
are structurally subordinated to AmeriGas Propane, L.P.'s
$600 million senior unsecured revolver (unrated) which results
in the notes being rated one notch below the CFR.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that AmeriGas' debt/EBITDA
will continue to decline to around 4.5x over the next 12-18
months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include debt/EBITDA declining towards
4x on a sustained basis and growth of less weather-dependent volumes.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt/EBITDA rising above
5x, debt-funded acquisitions or distributions, negative
free cash flow or weakening liquidity.
AmeriGas is a distributor of propane and related equipment and supplies
in the US. AmeriGas is subsidiary of publicly traded UGI Corporation,
a holding company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
