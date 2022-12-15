Moody's downgrades Americanas to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook changed to negative

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 Americanas S.A.'s (Americanas) Corporate Family Rating and the ratings of senior unsecured notes issued by JSM Global S.à r.l. and B2W Digital Lux S.a r.l., both guaranteed by Americanas S.A. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Americanas S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

..Issuer: B2W Digital Lux S.a r.l.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

..Issuer: JSM Global S.a r.l.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture , Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Americanas S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: B2W Digital Lux S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: JSM Global S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action follows the deterioration in the company's interest coverage and other debt protection credit metrics such as leverage and retained cash flow to net debt which Moody's believes will persist in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's has observed a sharp increase in interest expense because of higher interest rates in Brazil. Despite the evolution of sales, better gross margin and increasing EBITDA, these will not be sufficient to mitigate the higher interest cost in the near-term. Moody's believes interest expense will more than double to BRL3 billion in 2022 compared to BRL1.4 billion 2021. As of September 2022, the majority of Americanas' debt was indexed by the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI), a proxy for Brazil's basic interest rate Selic. This includes its dollar denominated debt which is hedged to swap foreign exchange exposure for CDI variation. Net CDI exposure in September 2022 was of BRL12 billion. The Brazilian Central Bank increased the Selic rate from 2.0% in March 2021 to 13.75% in August 2022.

Americanas S.A.'s Ba2 ratings incorporate its competitive position as one of the largest retailers in Brazil with relevant integration of online and physical stores. The company's adequate liquidity also supports the rating. The rating reflects management's strong execution track-record and the company's ecosystem with its omni-channel capabilities linking a diverse retail portfolio of flexible small ticket items in brick-and-mortar outlets (shopping mall and street stores, fresh produce and food, convenience stores, apparel), e-commerce and marketplace as well as its large proprietary logistics footprint in Brazil and expanding financial services platform that together result in very stable sales through economic downturns. The track record of shareholders supporting the business is also credit positive.

Constraining the ratings is the aggressive growth strategy that requires large capital spending for organic growth as well as M&A activity. Also, the low interest coverage ratios linked to high interest costs. Additionally, Americanas has been growing in the very competitive online market where Moody's expects competition to continue to increase in the coming years, which could result in tighter margins and/or lower growth rates. Despite the increasing sales and higher EBITDA generation, a sharp increase in interest rates since 2021 will continue to strain interest burden through 2023.

Americanas made an aggressive use of its cash in 2021 and 2022, despite of that liquidity remains adequate with an adequate maturity schedule – no major maturities until 2025 - and cash covered short-term debt by 5.4x times in September 2022. In terms of working capital Americanas increased inventory levels to prepare for year-end sales and anticipated suppliers working capital needs all leading to a cash consumption of BRL991 million by September 2022. The company also reduced anticipation of credit card receivables from issuer banks to 31.9% of available receivables from 57.8% in September 2021, which increases receivables days, but reduces relative interest costs. In 2021 Americanas made BRL2.4 billion in acquisitions. Hortifruti Natural da Terra (HNT) was the most relevant at a cost of BRL2.1 billion. Moody's believes HNT acquisition was accretive with an strategic fit, higher recurrence of clients and non-discretionary nature of the business.

Coverage has deteriorated. Moody's expects EBIT/Interest Expense to end 2022 at 0.78x. The estimated ratio for 2023 and 2024 is higher at 0.99x and 1.40x respectively with higher EBITDA generation and declining interest rates in 2024. Likewise, Retained Cash Flow (RCF)/Net Debt should end 2022 at 6.6%, then increasing in 2023 and 2024 to 19.7% and 32.2%, respectively.

The negative rating outlook incorporates the possibility that credit metrics do not recover from current levels or remain below Moody's expectations for 2023. Also, any deterioration in liquidity could precipitate a rating downgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to maintain an adequate liquidity. Negative pressure on the rating could also emerge from a perception of diminishing shareholder support. Quantitatively, a downgrade would require (all Moody's-adjusted metrics):

» EBIT/interest expense to remain below 1.2x

» gross debt/EBITDA to remain above 4.5x, with RCF/net debt below 15%

A positive rating action would require strong liquidity and a rapid and sustainable improvement in free cash flow. Quantitatively, a positive rating action would also require (all Moody's-adjusted metrics):

» EBIT/interest expense to remain above 2.0x

» adjusted gross leverage to remain below 3.0x

» RCF/net debt above 25%

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Americanas S.A. is one of the largest retailers in Brazil with a nationwide presence, largest store footprint and own logistics footprint. The company has more than 3,600 physical stores in different formats that are integrated with its digital platform. The digital platform comprises both e-commerce operations (1P) and marketplace platforms (3P), and has reached more than BRL58.1 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV). In the 12 months that ended September 2022, it reported net revenue of BRL27.9 billion ($5.3 billion, converted using the average exchange rate for the period), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

