Moody's downgrades Americanas to Caa3; rating under review for further downgrade

New York, January 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded to Caa3 from Ba2 Americanas S.A.'s (Americanas) Corporate Family Rating and the ratings of the backed senior unsecured notes issued by JSM Global S.a r.l. and B2W Digital Lux S.a r.l., both guaranteed by Americanas S.A. Moody's has also placed all ratings under review for further downgrade.

Rating Actions:

..Issuer: Americanas S.A.

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

..Issuer: B2W Digital Lux S.a r.l.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

..Issuer: JSM Global S.a r.l.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Americanas S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: B2W Digital Lux S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: JSM Global S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions follow Americanas' announcement, on Friday 13th, that it was granted a provisional injunction to suspend the effects of all contractual imposition of debt acceleration or obligations regarding the financial instruments of the group. Moody's believes that absent of a deal with creditors to safeguard liquidity the company is likely to enter judicial recovery within 30 days from the announcement. During the injunction period, Moody's believes the company will also present alternatives to improve its capital structure including the negotiation of a possible capital injection from its reference shareholders. The rating actions also reflect the heightened governance risks, in particular lack of adequate controls and transparency, which substantially undermines management credibility.

The imposition of the standstill on creditors follows a sharp confidence deterioration and the heightened credit risk with uncertainties related to the level of debt the company has and its ability to service this debt, in addition to the heightened risk of covenant breach and debt acceleration absent the automatic stay granted on January 13.

On January 11th, Americanas disclosed accounting inconsistencies which were detected in accounting entries that reduced the balance in the suppliers account related to previous fiscal years, including the fiscal year 2022 which, in a preliminary analysis, the Company's accounting area estimates to be around BRL 20 billion at the end of 3Q22. As part of the inconsistencies, management indicated an estimated BRL 20 billion in supplier financing lines in which Americanas is a debtor. The recognition of such lines as debt and interest expense would increase the company's leverage and reduce its interest coverage compared to its latest financial statements, as of September 2022. The company indicated that it is not possible yet to determine all the impacts of such inconsistencies on its financial statements. The Board of Directors decided to create an independent committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the accounting inconsistencies. As a result of these findings, the CEO and CFO, who have taken office on January 2, 2023, decided to step out of their positions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings review will examine how successful the company will be in negotiating agreements with creditors to maintain its ability to finance working capital needs and to avoid an acceleration of its debt, and on the alternatives presented to improve the capital structure.

Additionally, Moody's will consider the outcome of the current investigations regarding the accounting inconsistencies and any possible wrongdoing, the measures to correction of those inconsistencies and the magnitude of the impact on the company's capital structure, income statement and cash generation ability. The review will also consider the company's ability to maintain operations with higher cost of funding. Additionally, Moody's believes that there is an increased reputational risk and possibility of investigations from regulators in Brazil and in the US, leading to litigations and lawsuits.

As a consequence of the heightened governance risks incorporated into Americanas' ratings, Moody's updated the Credit Impact Score, which is now very highly negative (CIS-5), revised from moderately negative (CIS-3). Americanas has exposure to governance risks that carry very highly negative credit risks. The main risks are the lack of adequate control and accounting transparency to prevent inconsistencies of the magnitude disclosed January 11th, 2022, and with material effects for the company. Accordingly, the governance issuer profile was updated to very highly negative (G-5) from moderately negative (G-3), reflecting changes in the following factors: Financial strategy and risk management to very highly negative (5) from moderately negative (3), management credibility and track record to very highly negative (5) from neutral-to-low (2), compliance and reporting to very highly negative (5) from highly negative (4) and Board Structure and Policies to very highly negative (4) from moderately negative (3). The governance scores consider the imposition of a stand-still on its creditors, weak risk management and financial policy, with an understated leverage as compared to the published financial statements.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Americanas S.A. is one of the largest retailers in Brazil with a nationwide presence, largest store footprint and own logistics footprint. The company has more than 3,600 physical stores in different formats that are integrated with its digital platform. The digital platform comprises both e-commerce operations (1P) and marketplace platforms (3P), and has reached more than BRL58.1 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV). In the 12 months that ended September 2022, it reported net revenue of BRL27.9 billion ($5.3 billion, converted using the average exchange rate for the period), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Erick Rodrigues

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marcos Schmidt

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

