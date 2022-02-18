Moody's downgrades Anacap's senior secured debt rating to B3 following debt issuance postponement, affirms corporate family rating at B2; outlook remains positive

London, 18 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Anacap Financial Europe S.A. SICAV-RAIF's (AFE) backed senior secured debt ratings to B3 from B2. In the same rating action, Moody's affirmed AFE's corporate family rating (CFR) of B2. The outlook remains positive.

Today's rating action follows AFE's announcement in relation to the postponement of its senior secured debt issuance, in the previously contemplated amount of €350 million with a maturity of 2027.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the backed senior secured debt rating to B3 from B2 reflects the change in Moody's assumptions with respect to AFE's future liability structure, following the postponement of the company's €350 million senior secured debt issuance, and the resulting loss-given-default (LGD) impact, based on the application of Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, published in December 2015.

The affirmation of the B2 CFR continues to reflect AFE's historically elevated volatility of earnings and cash flows, given its small size and geographic concentrations. AFE has substantial exposure to Southern Europe (71% of AFE's 84-month estimated remaining collections (ERCs) as of 30 September 2021), which was particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Partially mitigating the geographic concentration concern is the fact that over 80% of the ERCs are secured, which tend to be deferred rather than lost during unfavorable economic conditions. Further, AFE's continued expansion of its direct real estate investment business will diversify its income with the associated recurring revenues, likely reducing the volatility of earnings and cash flows that stems from delays in court approvals for secured collections. At the same time, the changing business model will also introduce new credit risks, if the direct real estate business continues to expand relative to AFE's core debt purchasing business. As of 30 September 2021, AFE's direct real estate investment business represented 25% of its 84-month ERCs as of 30 September 2021, up from 6% as of year-end 2020. The CFR also reflects AFE's debt maturity concentration, with its only non-securitised term debt issuance maturing in 2024.

The positive outlook reflects AFE's substantially improved financial performance in 2021, after a pandemic-induced deterioration in 2020. AFE's collections demonstrated strong recovery in 2021, leading to stronger EBITDA, and as a result, meaningful improvement in the interest coverage and leverage ratios. Moody's estimates that AFE's Debt/EBITDA leverage declined to 4x by the end of 2021 from 6.8x at year-end 2020, while its interest coverage improved to 4.2x in 2021 from 2.4x in 2020. The year-over-year improvement in financial performance benefitted from collections of cash flows that had previously been deferred due to court closures in Southern Europe, resulting in the shift of collection curves from 2020 into future years. Moody's now expects that the company's profitability, leverage and interest coverage, having now normalised in line with pre-pandemic levels, will remain generally in-line with its current financial performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

AFE's CFR could be upgraded if the company's recently improved financial performance proves to be sustainable, particularly with respect to Debt/EBITDA leverage (not higher than 4x) and interest coverage (not lower than 3.5x).

AFE's backed senior secured debt rating could be upgraded if the company's previously contemplated €350 million debt issuance is executed as planned.

The outlook could return to stable if AFE's financial performance meaningfully weakens relative to its 2021 results.

Although unlikely given the positive issuer outlook, AFE's CFR could nevertheless be downgraded if its financial performance deteriorates meaningfully, as evidenced by higher than expected earnings volatility, as well as materially increased Debt/EBITDA leverage and reduced interest coverage. A change in the CFR would lead to a similar upward or downward change of the backed senior secured debt rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

