Moody's downgrades Anderson Township, (OH) issuer and GO ratings to Aa1

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa Anderson Township, OH's issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings. The issuer rating reflects the township's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The township has about $3.2 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2020. The ratings under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the issuer rating to Aa1 reflects the township's cash based financial reporting that is considered weak in our credit view because it does not report information on non-cash assets, liabilities, capital assets or depreciation. The rating incorporates the risk that cash may not be an accurate representation of the township's available fund balance ratio. Additionally factored in the rating are the healthy economic base, solid liquidity and low leverage. The economic growth rate of the MSA is just above the nation and expected to continue anchored by the city of Cincinnati (Aa2 stable). The township's full value per capita is on par with peers. Adjusted household income is very strong at about 172% of the nation. Liquidity is very strong with net unrestricted cash at 105% of operating revenue as of fiscal 2020 (December 31 year-end). Available fund balance is closer to 25% of revenue, with a large portion restricted for essential government functions including about $11 million for police and fire and $23 million in the township's TIFs that can be used for capital needs across the township. The township's financial reporting is considered weak in our credit view because it does not report information on non-cash assets, liabilities, capital assets or depreciation. The rating incorporates the risk that cash may not be an accurate representation of the township's available fund balance ratio. Preliminary fiscal 2021 results show a $10 million increase in cash reserves with an additional surplus expected for fiscal 2022. The township has historically issued audits on a biennial basis, however it expects annual audits beginning in fiscal 2023.

Leverage is low at about 164% of operating revenue as of fiscal 2020 and additional borrowing is unlikely for a at least the next few years because the township finances the majority of its capital program on a pay-as-you-go basis from TIF revenue and reserves. The township participates in two statewide multi-employer pension plans that have historically been underfunded, with contributions below our tread water indictor. Adjusted fixed costs will remain low at about 5% of revenues.

The Aa1 rating assigned to the GOLT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating based on the pledge of the township's full faith and credit pledged towards debt repayment.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved financial reporting that includes information about non-cash assets and liabilities, that does not uncover additional credit weaknesses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction in reserves

- Substantial increase in long-term liabilities or fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The township's GOLT bonds are unvoted obligations backed by its full faith and credit as well as its pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes within the state's statutory 10-mill limit. The bonds are considered a first budget obligation payable from all legally available revenue.

PROFILE

Anderson Township is located in Hamilton County (Aa2 stable) immediately east of Cincinnati (Aa2 stable). The township provides comprehensive municipal services including public safety, public works, planning, and other governmental services to an estimated population of 44,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

