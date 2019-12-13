Moody's downgrades Antero Resources' CFR to Ba3, outlook negative

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Antero Resources Corporation Antero Resources Finance Corporation Related Research Credit Opinion: Antero Resources Corporation: Update to credit analysis - Heightened focus on capital discipline and free cash flow in 2019 Credit Opinion: Antero Resources Corporation: Update following February 2018 positive outlook Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Antero Resources Corporation Rating Action: Moody's reviews Antero Resources' ratings for downgrade Covenant Quality Assessment: Antero Midstream Partners LP: Covenant Quality Post-Sale Snapshot: $650m 5.75% Senior Notes due 2028 Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Antero Resources' CFR to Ba3, outlook negative 13 Dec 2019 Approximately $3.45 billion of rated debt affected New York, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Antero Resources Corporation's (Antero) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD, and senior unsecured notes to B1 from Ba3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was unchanged at SGL-3. The rating outlook was revised to negative. This concludes Moody's review of Antero's ratings that was initiated on October 21, 2019. "The downgrade reflects Antero's elevated refinancing risks as well as the execution risks surrounding management's recently announced asset sales, debt reduction and cost savings plans," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Senior Analyst. "Despite putting forward a concrete plan to comprehensively address its cost structure and balance sheet issues, there are risks that the continuation of poor natural gas prices, depressed asset valuations, and a challenged capital market environment could delay and potentially limit Antero's ability to close these transactions as planned." Ratings Downgraded: .Issuer: Antero Resources Corporation ...Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 ...Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD ...Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4) .Issuer: Antero Resources Finance Corporation ...Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4) Ratings unchanged: .Issuer: Antero Resources Corporation ...Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Remains unchanged at SGL-3 Outlook actions: .Issuer: Antero Resources Corporation ...Outlook, Changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review .Issuer: Antero Resources Finance Corporation ...Outlook, Changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review RATINGS RATIONALE Antero's Ba3 CFR reflects its elevated refinancing risk involving $2.6 billion of bond maturities through 2023, high financial leverage relative to unhedged cash flow and an unusually weak natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) price environment. The CFR also considers Antero's natural gas weighted asset portfolio, singular concentration in Appalachia, 100% unconventional resource focus, and significant proportion of proved undeveloped (PUD) reserves. Antero's ratings are supported by its strongly hedged position through 2021; significant production of NGLs, which improves overall price realizations; large and blocky acreage position in Appalachia that allow for highly efficient operations and lower costs; and its excellent optionality to sell gas and NGLs in price advantaged markets through a comprehensive portfolio of firm-transportation (FT) contracts. Antero also benefits from its significant ownership of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), which is Antero's primary midstream partner for gathering, compression, fractionation and water transportation services, and had a $2.8 billion market capitalization as of December 12, 2019. Antero has a history of aggressive volume growth and recurring negative free cash flow generation. However, management has undertaken several initiatives in 2019 to improve capital efficiency and manage its business within operating cash flow. While the company's latest cost reduction measures seem achievable, the contemplated asset sales and refinancing transactions will be dependent on market factors. If natural gas prices remain depressed or capital market conditions do not loosen for gas-focused E&P companies, Antero's balance sheet management efforts could get delayed. Low natural gas and NGL prices have restrained Antero's ability to hedge, accelerate growth and delever the balance sheet. Additionally, the company continues to make significant deficiency payments for unutilized FT commitments, which management expects to eliminate by 2022 through 8%-10% annual production growth. The company could eliminate these payments sooner through potential fee concessions from pipeline counterparties. Antero has already announced $350 million of midstream cost reductions through 2023, approximately $240 million of which will come from AM, and is looking to sell up to $1 billion in assets by 2020 to address low prices and its near term maturities. Swift execution of the asset sale and refinancing transactions is needed to preserve the Ba3 rating. Antero should have adequate liquidity through 2020, which is reflected in the SGL-3 rating. Moody's expects breakeven to slightly negative free cash flow in 2020 with minimal incremental draws on the revolving credit facility. Pro forma for the $215 million of debt repurchases and $100 million monetization of AM shares in fourth quarter 2019, Antero had $390 million of borrowings and $703 million in outstanding letters of credits leaving $1.55 billion of availability under its $2.64 billion committed revolving credit facility. The revolver has a $4.5 billion borrowing base which in redetermined annually, which is well above committed level. Antero's revolver will mature the earlier of: (i) October 26, 2022, and (ii) the date that is 91 days to the earliest stated redemption of any series of Antero's senior notes, unless such series of notes is refinanced. Consequently, Antero will need to repay or refinance the 2021 and 2022 note maturities to be able to extend the revolver maturity beyond 2022. The credit agreement requires that Antero maintain a minimum current ratio of 1x and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x, parameters that can be met comfortably. Given its sizeable land position in Appalachia and 27% remaining equity interest in the publicly traded Antero Midstream Partners LP, Antero has the ability to raise alternate liquidity, if needed. Antero's senior notes are unsecured, have upstream guarantees from substantially all of Antero's E&P subsidiaries, and are contractually subordinated to the company's secured revolving credit facility. The notes are rated B1, one notch below the Ba3 CFR, because of the significant size of the secured credit facility, which has a first-lien priority claim to substantially all of Antero's assets. The negative outlook reflects Antero's high execution and refinancing risks as well as weak natural gas industry fundamentals. Antero's ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to execute its planned asset sales or substantially reduce its refinancing risks, generates significant negative free cash flow, or fails to maintain the ratio of retained cash flow to debt above 20%. A positive rating action would be contingent on Antero's ability to produce free cash flow on a consistent basis, eliminate refinancing risk and substantially reduce debt leading to a sustainable retained cash flow to debt ratio above 30%. Antero Resources Corporation is a leading natural gas and natural gas liquids producer in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Sajjad Alam

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND ITS RATINGS AFFILIATES (“MIS”) ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS OR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing the Moody’s publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and MIS also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of MIS’s ratings and rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold ratings from MIS and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



