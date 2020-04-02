Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers APCOA Parking Holdings GmbH Park LuxCo 3 S.C.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: Park LuxCo 3 S.C.A.: Update following outlook change to negative from stable Credit Opinion: Park LuxCo 3 S.C.A. (Apcoa): Update following outlook change to stable from negative LGD Assessment: Park LuxCo 3 S.C.A. Rating Action: Moody's changes Apcoa's rating outlook to negative from stable following dividend recapitalization; B1 CFR affirmed Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Park LuxCo 3 S.C.A. Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Apcoa's CFR to B2; places ratings on review for further downgrade 02 Apr 2020 Paris, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings of Park LuxCo 3 S.C.A. ("Apcoa" or the "company"), a Germany-based parking operator, including the corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. The ratings on the senior secured credit facilities at APCOA Parking Holdings GmbH have also been downgraded to B2 from B1. Concurrently, Moody's has placed the ratings on review for further downgrade. The outlook on all entities was negative prior to today's rating action. The rating action reflects (i) the impact of the confinement and travel restriction measures in Apcoa's core geographies following the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak across many regions and markets, which will have a significant negative impact on Apcoa's operations and credit quality while these measures remain in place, and (ii) the weak positioning of Apcoa's B1 ratings as reflected by the negative outlook prior to today's action. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The car park operating industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock notably because of its exposure to mobility restrictions. Apcoa also remains vulnerable to confinement and travel restriction measures should these remain in place beyond the second quarter of 2020, although this is not currently Moody's current base case. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Apcoa of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the negative impact it has had on credit quality-- namely that key credit metrics may not recover to pre-crisis levels. The review process will focus on (i) the current market situation with a review of confinement measures and travel restrictions across Apcoa's key markets, (ii) the liquidity measures taken by the company and their impact on the company's balance sheet, and (iii) other measures being taken by the company to reduce its cost base and protect cash flows. Moody's expects a material decline in Apcoa's revenue for at least two months as of March 2020 due to confinement measures and travel restrictions across its key geographies, although Moody's understands that car park management contracts, and contract parker customers (c. 30% of revenue) in 2019 altogether), are not impacted by the decline in traffic at this stage. Governmental measures such as partial unemployment benefits and other initiatives promptly undertaken by the company will help reduce the company's cost base, but lower revenues will likely have a more severe impact on EBITDA if the company fails to suspend or reduce payments associated with the fixed fees embedded in most of its contracts with parking owners. That said, Moody's understands that some of the company's landlords have already consented to this. Fixed rents represented c.22% of Apcoa's revenue in 2019. Assuming that confinement measures or travel restrictions are gradually lifted during May or June in Apcoa's key geographies, Moody's estimates that Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA could temporarily increase to around 7.5x in 2020 from around 6.0x in 2019 (post IFRS16) while Moody's-adjusted free cash flow could be negative. That said, there are inherent uncertainties and variables involved in modeling profitability and cash flows in times of great uncertainty. A normalization of market conditions will support an improvement in credit metrics in 2021 although it is difficult to forecast to what extent at this stage. Moody's expectations of negative free cash flow during the lockdown period will weaken Apcoa's liquidity, although it is considered adequate at this stage. Moody's also understands that, to preserve its liquidity position, the company has postponed non-essential capex, which does not include capex related to new business wins. As of 31 December 2019, the company had €52 million of cash and cash equivalents, and access to a €35 million undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) although around €1 million is used on a non-cash basis for guarantees. The nearest debt maturity is the RCF, which expires in March 2023. While the company currently has sufficient headroom under the net leverage covenant tested quarterly, Moody's expects covenant headroom to reduce in the coming quarters reflecting the rating agency's expectation of lower EBITDA and negative free cash flow as discussed above. Reported pro forma net leverage as per the debt indenture was 4.8x as of December 2019 compared to a maximum net leverage of 8.0x. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Moody's could take negative rating action on Apcoa's ratings if confinement measures and travel restrictions extend through the third quarter of 2020, leading to a further deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity than Moody's current expectations outlined above. Quantitively, downward rating pressure could materialize if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains sustainably above 6.5x or liquidity weakens including weak underlying free cash flow. Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and car park traffic returns to more normal levels. Over time, Moody's could upgrade Apcoa' ratings if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustainably below 5.5x and the company maintains a solid liquidity profile including Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt in the low to mid single percentage digits. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The senior secured credit facilities are rated B2, at the same level as the CFR, reflecting their pari passu ranking and upstream guarantees from operating companies. The senior secured credit facilities benefit from first ranking transaction security over shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables of material subsidiaries. Moody's typically views debt with this type of security package to be akin to unsecured debt. However, the credit facilities will benefit from upstream guarantees from operating companies accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Apcoa is a leading European parking operator, managing approximately 1.6 million car parking spaces across approximately 9,000 sites in 13 countries. It generated revenues of €716 million in 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Eric Kang, CFA

