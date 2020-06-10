Moody's downgrades Apex Tool's CFR to Caa1, outlook remains stable

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded Apex Tool
Group, LLC's (Apex) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1
from B3 and Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD.
Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's senior
secured bank credit facility to B3 from B2 and senior unsecured notes
to Caa3 from Caa1. The outlook remains stable.
The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation of weak sales within
the company's assembly power tools division coupled with a broader
reduction in product demand following the COVID-19 outbreak.
These factors will lead to a meaningful contraction in Apex's already
weak operating performance and a deterioration in credit metrics relative
to Moody's prior expectations.
Downgrades:
Issuer: Apex Tool Group, LLC.
Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3
Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from
B3-PD
Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from
B2 (LGD3)
Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Apex Tool Group, LLC.
Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Apex's Caa1 CFR reflects high debt leverage, which will remain
at or above 8.5x over the next 12-18 months, challenges
in generating meaningful amounts of free cash flow, a highly competitive
industry and exposure to cyclical end markets. The global recession
will lower automotive and airline production, which will directly
impact Apex's assembly power tools division. The rating incorporates
Moody's consideration of Apex's solid market position within its
hand and power tool business segments, broad range of product offerings
and strong brands, its global operational footprint and distribution
channels, and diversity of customers and industries served.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The weaknesses in Apex's
credit profile, including its exposure to the automotive and aerospace
end markets have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions and Apex remains vulnerable to the
outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Moody's expects Apex to maintain adequate liquidity over the next
12-18 months. Moody's expects that cash flow and the
available cash balance will be sufficient for daily operations,
given the company's drawing of the remaining balance on its revolver
in Q1, cost savings initiatives and a reduction in capital expenditures.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of improvement
in EBITDA and free cash flow in the second half of 2020 following a weak
second quarter.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's indicated that a rating upgrade would be predicated upon adjusted
debt leverage approaching 6.25x and EBITA-to-interest
coverage above 1.5x, both on a sustainable basis.
In addition, an upgrade would require improvement in liquidity and
sustainable positive free cash flow.
A downgrade could result if the company's EBITA-to-interest
coverage falls below 1.0x on a sustained basis or if liquidity
weakens or should the company's leverage increase further from expected
levels. Furthermore, a downgrade would result if the likelihood
of a restructuring resulting in a reduction in recovery prospects for
creditors increases.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Apex, headquartered in Sparks, MD, is a global manufacturer
and supplier of hand and power tools for industrial, commercial,
and do-it-yourself customers. The company operates
two business segments: Hand Tools and Power Tools. The company
serves customers in automotive, aerospace, electronics,
hardware, energy, and consumer retail industries. Apex
has operations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia
and Latin America. For the twelve months ended March 31,
2020, the company generated about $1.3 billion in
revenue.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Edward Schmidt, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
