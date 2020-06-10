Moody's downgrades Apex Tool's CFR to Caa1, outlook remains stable

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded Apex Tool Group, LLC's (Apex) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's senior secured bank credit facility to B3 from B2 and senior unsecured notes to Caa3 from Caa1. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation of weak sales within the company's assembly power tools division coupled with a broader reduction in product demand following the COVID-19 outbreak. These factors will lead to a meaningful contraction in Apex's already weak operating performance and a deterioration in credit metrics relative to Moody's prior expectations.

Downgrades:

Issuer: Apex Tool Group, LLC.

Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Apex Tool Group, LLC.

Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Apex's Caa1 CFR reflects high debt leverage, which will remain at or above 8.5x over the next 12-18 months, challenges in generating meaningful amounts of free cash flow, a highly competitive industry and exposure to cyclical end markets. The global recession will lower automotive and airline production, which will directly impact Apex's assembly power tools division. The rating incorporates Moody's consideration of Apex's solid market position within its hand and power tool business segments, broad range of product offerings and strong brands, its global operational footprint and distribution channels, and diversity of customers and industries served.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The weaknesses in Apex's credit profile, including its exposure to the automotive and aerospace end markets have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Apex remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's expects Apex to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects that cash flow and the available cash balance will be sufficient for daily operations, given the company's drawing of the remaining balance on its revolver in Q1, cost savings initiatives and a reduction in capital expenditures.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of improvement in EBITDA and free cash flow in the second half of 2020 following a weak second quarter.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's indicated that a rating upgrade would be predicated upon adjusted debt leverage approaching 6.25x and EBITA-to-interest coverage above 1.5x, both on a sustainable basis. In addition, an upgrade would require improvement in liquidity and sustainable positive free cash flow.

A downgrade could result if the company's EBITA-to-interest coverage falls below 1.0x on a sustained basis or if liquidity weakens or should the company's leverage increase further from expected levels. Furthermore, a downgrade would result if the likelihood of a restructuring resulting in a reduction in recovery prospects for creditors increases.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Apex, headquartered in Sparks, MD, is a global manufacturer and supplier of hand and power tools for industrial, commercial, and do-it-yourself customers. The company operates two business segments: Hand Tools and Power Tools. The company serves customers in automotive, aerospace, electronics, hardware, energy, and consumer retail industries. Apex has operations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, the company generated about $1.3 billion in revenue.

