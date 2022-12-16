Moody's downgrades Apex's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

Approximately $1.3 billion of rated debt affected

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Apex Tool Group, LLC.'s (Apex) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and its Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded APEX's senior secured 1st lien bank credit facility to B2 from B1 and affirmed the Caa2 rating on the senior secured 2nd lien term loan due 2030. The outlook is changed to negative from stable.

The downgrade of Apex's CFR reflects Moody's view that Apex's cash flow generation will remain weak for the next 12-18 months.

"Apex's funds from operation will likely remain negative in 2023 before the positive impact from working capital," said Motoki Yanase, VP - Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

"This indicates a limited ability to service debt repayment without relying on working capital sources, which can be volatile," added Yanase.

"The downgrade also considers the company's weak liquidity, with limited availability under the existing revolver and the newly added securitization program," further added Yanase.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Apex Tool Group, LLC.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Apex Tool Group, LLC.

.... Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Apex Tool Group, LLC.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Apex's cash flow generation was negatively affected in 2022 by higher working capital requirements due to slower sales from a cyberattack and Covid lock downs in China. Moody's projects the impact from working capital will improve in 2023, but funds from operation, before reflecting working capital changes, will likely be negative due to a limited recovery in profit and additional restructuring costs. A positive impact from working capital items would improve free cash flow to positive, but near break-even.

Despite weak free cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months, Apex has limited liquidity. As of September 2022, the company had $22 million of availability under its $171.6 million revolver and $48 million of cash on hand. Apex added a new US accounts receivable securitization facility up to $100 million, but Moody's expects the borrowing base beyond $40 million of usage in September 2022 will remain limited. Apex's business has seasonality with cash drain occurring in the early part of the year, supplemented by a positive cash inflow from operation in the fourth quarter. Depending on the degree of seasonal inventory build-up, the company's liquidity could be further constrained during 2023.

High usage of the revolver could also constrain compliance with financial covenants over the next 12 months. If the revolver usage is greater than 35% of the total commitments, Apex must maintain a net first lien senior secured leverage no greater than 7.25x for the life of the facility, until borrowings are reduced to levels below the previously stated trigger. Apex could breach the leverage covenant unless the company carefully manages its cost items and working capital requirements and restrain revolver usage.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Apex's profit and cash flow generation will deteriorate over the next 12-18 months, under weak economic conditions and a limited recovery in profit.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's changed the governance risk score for Apex to G-5 (very highly negative) from G-4 (highly negative) and the credit impact score to CIS-5 (very highly negative) from CIS-4 (highly negative). The change in governance risk and credit impact scores reflects aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, as evidenced by very high debt leverage, which limits cushion under the rating category and leads to a significant negative impact on funds from operations under a weak operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Apex's improves operating performance with material progress in cash flow generation and liquidity. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if the company's leverage improves toward 6.5x, EBITA/interest expense is above 1.5x and the company generates positive free cash flow, while improving liquidity.

Moody's could further downgrade the ratings if Apex does not improve its liquidity and cash flow generation. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if free cash flow generation remains negative, EBITA/interest expense remains substantially below 1.0x or liquidity further deteriorates. Redemption of debt at discount or conversion of debt for equity would be considered a distressed exchange and a default per Moody's methodology.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Apex Tool Group, LLC., headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a global manufacturer of hand and power tools for industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Bain Capital Partners, LLC, through its affiliates, is the owner of Apex. The company recorded about $1.4 billion of revenues for the twelve months that ended September 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

