Moody's downgrades Archdiocese of New Orleans (LA) to B1; rating on review for downgrade

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the rating of the Archdiocese of New Orleans (LA) to B1 from Baa1 and placed the rating on review for further downgrade. The action impacts approximately $38 million of rated debt issued through the Louisiana Public Facilities Authority. The outlook was changed to rating under review from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The downgrade to B1 is driven by the Archdiocese's announcement[1] that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and the undetermined status of its ability to fulfill a broad variety of financial obligations and legal claims, including sexual misconduct claims. Given the Archdiocese's already pressured operating cash flow, at a low 7% for fiscal 2019, the impact of coronavirus is likely to further strain operations due to suspension of church and school activities that provide revenue for the Archdiocese. Additionally, it has a large pension obligation and its own insurance programs, which will potentially negatively impact expenses in fiscal 2020 and 2021.

The B1 is supported by the Archdiocese's significant financial reserves, with spendable cash and investments of over $160 million as of fiscal 2019. It also favorably incorporates its good brand and strategic positioning as Louisiana's only archdiocese and the nation's second oldest, with large membership. The rating further incorporates our understanding, based on bankruptcy filing documents and Canon law, that the Archdiocese currently has no intent to default on rated bonds although disposition in bankruptcy proceedings is uncertain.

Our review will consider additional information regarding the Archdiocese's ability to fulfill debt obligations, including the guarantee for St. Anthony's Gardens, as well as potential and outstanding litigation regarding sexual abuse claims and vulnerability to the prolonged coronavirus-related impact on finances and operations.

While it is unlikely over the next one to two years, the rating could be upgraded in the future if the Archdiocese emerges from bankruptcy without defaulting on its rated debt, with sufficient liquidity and operating performance to indicate fiscal stability. The rating could be downgraded if there are indications of likely default on or significant impairment of rated debt.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has created dislocation across industries and geographies and triggered urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The pandemic has additional implications for the Archdiocese given its location in an outbreak epicenter and its widespread operations, including affiliated schools, churches, and nursing homes. The Archdiocese cited coronavirus implications in its bankruptcy filing.

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are a general unsecured obligation of the archdiocese, payable from gross revenues, the Archdiocese's general fund and other legally available funds. A debt service reserve fund is required if the liquidity covenant falls below 1.0x.

The bonds have three financial covenants. For the debt calculations, the Archdiocese is required to include 20% of debt of St. Anthony's Gardens, a senior living facility with fiscal 2019 $48 million of debt guaranteed by the Archdiocese. There is a 1.1 x liquidity covenant; for fiscal 2019, the Archdiocese reported 3.13x. The Net Worth covenant is at least 1.0x and the Archdiocese reported 3.66x, declining to 1.9x with 100% SAG debt. The Debt Service Coverage Ratio is at least 1.0x and the Archdiocese reported 2.77x in fiscal 2019.

Our rating incorporates the Archdiocese's guarantee of SAG debt to be 100% of debt service. The guarantee drops to 35% when: 1) the project is completed; 2) reaches a 1.25x debt service coverage for the immediately preceding year; and 3) has over 120 days cash on hand. The guarantee is eliminated when debt service coverage of 1.4x or better is achieved. Once the guarantee is reduced or eliminated, it cannot be restored.

PROFILE

The Archdiocese of New Orleans, the second oldest archdiocese in the country, currently operates in the eight civil parishes in the metropolitan New Orleans area. With almost 520,000 parishioners, the archdiocese consists of 112 parishes and supports and administers 79 schools with over 34,000 students. It also provides administrative support for separately incorporated nursing homes, affordable senior living facilities and other community service facilities consistent with the mission of the Archdiocese.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://nolacatholic.org/news/archdiocese-administrative-offices-file-for-chapter-11-reorganization 01-May-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

