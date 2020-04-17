Moody's downgrades Archroma's CFR to B3, maintains stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Archroma Holdings Sarl ('Archroma'). Consequently, Moody's has also downgraded to B2 from B1 the senior secured first lien instrument ratings of the USD 754 million equivalent Term Loan B due in 2024, the USD 75 million committed revolving credit facility and the USD 75 million equivalent capex credit facility, both due in 2023 (RCF and capex facilities) and has converted the rating from provisional to definitive, and downgraded to Caa2 the (P) Caa1 rating of the USD 105 million Second Lien facility due in 2025. The borrower of all these facilities is Archroma Finance Sarl, a holding company and 100% controlled by Archroma Holdings Sarl.

The outlook remains stable for both entities.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Archroma's CFR to B3 reflects its relatively high debt levels and weak free cash generation for its B2 rating entering a downturn in some of its historically relatively cyclical end markets such as textile and paper chemicals caused by Covid 19. This is likely to result in weak Moody's adjusted debt /EBITDA exceeding our expectations of around 6.0x and FCF potentially turning negative in the current fiscal year and those metrics not returning to levels required for a B2 rating in 2021.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, the weaknesses in Archroma's credit profile, including its exposure to historically volatile end markets such as fashion (34% of sales), home textile (13% of sales) and graphic paper (17% of sales) end markets have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Archroma's exposure to cyclical end markets is partially balanced by the company's adequate liquidity position with $42 million cash on balance by the end of December 2019. Additionally the company drew combined $88.2 million under its committed RCF ($25 million) and capex facilities ($63.2 million) at the end of March 2020 and early April 2020 respectively as cash on balance sheet in order to prepare for adverse developments on its end customer demand. This provides the company with a liquidity buffer to weather a decline in operating results and adverse working capital movements.

More than 19% of Archroma's revenue stems from medical textiles, packaging and tissue end-markets which are characterized by more resilient end-market demand and currently experience some moderate growth partially offsetting the decline from its more cyclical end markets. Of the company's 26 production facilities, 24 are currently operating as they are deemed essential by regulatory authorities in providing critical products such as chemicals for medical and tissue end-market applications.

The CFR also acknowledges Archroma's (i) leading position in the textile chemical sector; (ii) good track record of integrating assets and implementing efficiency initiatives to enhance operating profitability; (iii) balanced global geographic presence, with revenues spread across the Americas, Asia and EMEA; (iv) broad product portfolio supported by inhouse R&D capabilities and protected by several patents and trademarks, and (v) large customer base spread across its three core business lines of textile chemicals, paper solutions and emulsions.

At the same time, the CFR reflects the high exposure of the company to (i) mature markets, particularly Europe, and (ii) the fairly aggressive financial policies as evidenced by little deleveraging since the dividend recap in 2017 and some moderate M&A risk as the company aims to further consolidate the textile market for chemicals.

LIQUIDITY

We deem Archroma's liquidity as adequate. By end of December 2019 the company had $42 million cash on balance plus and additional $88.2 million drawn from its committed RCF and capex facilities in March and April 2020 respectively and access to its committed revolving credit facility ('RCF') at $75m million, which is currently drawn at $25 million, as well as a fully committed capex facility at $75m, which is currently drawn at $75 million. In fiscal 2020, we project FCF to turn moderately negative but deem cash on balance sufficient to fund the decline in operating performance and adverse working capital movement as well as a limited scheduled debt amortization of less than $3 million per year under the term loan. The company has no significant maturities, despite the small amortization, until the term loan and the second lien ('SL') debt come due in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The credit agreements are covenant-lite, with a single senior net leverage covenant being tested at 6.75x (vs. 5.5x at FYE 2020) potentially becoming very tight in fiscal 2021 but would only be tested when the RCF is drawn by more than 35%, which would become relevant, if Archroma's FCF turns significantly negative because of e.g. seasonal working capital changes. Currently, Archroma's RCF is drawn less than 35%. The single senior leverage reported by Archroma at December 2019 was 4.26x.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Archroma's ratings reflects Moody's view that the current liquidity buffer should be adequate to safeguard the company from the impact of the Corona crisis on end customer demand for its products and potential adverse working capital movements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Achroma's ratings could be considered if pressure on end markets would cease enabling the company to: (i) reduce it adjusted debt to EBITDA below 6.0x on a sustained basis; (ii) generate sustained positive free cash flows and; (iii) maintaining a good liquidity.

We would consider downgrading the rating if the company were to perform materially below expectations, as evidenced by: (i) stronger than anticipated weakening of Achroma's end markets (ii) adjusted debt/EBITDA increasing above 7.0x on a sustained basis; (iii) the company would report meaningful negative free cash flows or additional debt draw downs, which would result in a weakening of the group's liquidity, including through maintenance covenants.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Swiss-based Archroma is a global leader in the textile chemicals (64% of its revenues in fiscal 2019), paper solutions and emulsion products businesses. In FY ending September 2019, Archroma reported consolidated revenues of USD 1,332m and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.3%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

