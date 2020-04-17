Moody's downgrades Archroma's CFR to B3, maintains stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and downgraded
to B3-PD from B2-PD the probability of default rating (PDR)
of Archroma Holdings Sarl ('Archroma'). Consequently, Moody's
has also downgraded to B2 from B1 the senior secured first lien instrument
ratings of the USD 754 million equivalent Term Loan B due in 2024,
the USD 75 million committed revolving credit facility and the USD 75
million equivalent capex credit facility, both due in 2023 (RCF
and capex facilities) and has converted the rating from provisional to
definitive, and downgraded to Caa2 the (P) Caa1 rating of the USD
105 million Second Lien facility due in 2025. The borrower of all
these facilities is Archroma Finance Sarl, a holding company and
100% controlled by Archroma Holdings Sarl.
The outlook remains stable for both entities.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of Archroma's CFR to B3 reflects its relatively high
debt levels and weak free cash generation for its B2 rating entering a
downturn in some of its historically relatively cyclical end markets such
as textile and paper chemicals caused by Covid 19. This is likely
to result in weak Moody's adjusted debt /EBITDA exceeding our expectations
of around 6.0x and FCF potentially turning negative in the current
fiscal year and those metrics not returning to levels required for a B2
rating in 2021.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Archroma's credit profile, including its exposure
to historically volatile end markets such as fashion (34% of sales),
home textile (13% of sales) and graphic paper (17% of sales)
end markets have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Archroma's exposure to cyclical end markets is partially balanced by the
company's adequate liquidity position with $42 million cash
on balance by the end of December 2019. Additionally the company
drew combined $88.2 million under its committed RCF ($25
million) and capex facilities ($63.2 million) at the end
of March 2020 and early April 2020 respectively as cash on balance sheet
in order to prepare for adverse developments on its end customer demand.
This provides the company with a liquidity buffer to weather a decline
in operating results and adverse working capital movements.
More than 19% of Archroma's revenue stems from medical textiles,
packaging and tissue end-markets which are characterized by more
resilient end-market demand and currently experience some moderate
growth partially offsetting the decline from its more cyclical end markets.
Of the company's 26 production facilities, 24 are currently
operating as they are deemed essential by regulatory authorities in providing
critical products such as chemicals for medical and tissue end-market
applications.
The CFR also acknowledges Archroma's (i) leading position in the textile
chemical sector; (ii) good track record of integrating assets and
implementing efficiency initiatives to enhance operating profitability;
(iii) balanced global geographic presence, with revenues spread
across the Americas, Asia and EMEA; (iv) broad product portfolio
supported by inhouse R&D capabilities and protected by several patents
and trademarks, and (v) large customer base spread across its three
core business lines of textile chemicals, paper solutions and emulsions.
At the same time, the CFR reflects the high exposure of the company
to (i) mature markets, particularly Europe, and (ii) the fairly
aggressive financial policies as evidenced by little deleveraging since
the dividend recap in 2017 and some moderate M&A risk as the company
aims to further consolidate the textile market for chemicals.
LIQUIDITY
We deem Archroma's liquidity as adequate. By end of December
2019 the company had $42 million cash on balance plus and additional
$88.2 million drawn from its committed RCF and capex facilities
in March and April 2020 respectively and access to its committed revolving
credit facility ('RCF') at $75m million, which
is currently drawn at $25 million, as well as a fully committed
capex facility at $75m, which is currently drawn at $75
million. In fiscal 2020, we project FCF to turn moderately
negative but deem cash on balance sufficient to fund the decline in operating
performance and adverse working capital movement as well as a limited
scheduled debt amortization of less than $3 million per year under
the term loan. The company has no significant maturities,
despite the small amortization, until the term loan and the second
lien ('SL') debt come due in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
The credit agreements are covenant-lite, with a single senior
net leverage covenant being tested at 6.75x (vs. 5.5x
at FYE 2020) potentially becoming very tight in fiscal 2021 but would
only be tested when the RCF is drawn by more than 35%, which
would become relevant, if Archroma's FCF turns significantly
negative because of e.g. seasonal working capital changes.
Currently, Archroma's RCF is drawn less than 35%.
The single senior leverage reported by Archroma at December 2019 was 4.26x.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on Archroma's ratings reflects Moody's
view that the current liquidity buffer should be adequate to safeguard
the company from the impact of the Corona crisis on end customer demand
for its products and potential adverse working capital movements.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of Achroma's ratings could be considered if pressure
on end markets would cease enabling the company to: (i) reduce it
adjusted debt to EBITDA below 6.0x on a sustained basis; (ii)
generate sustained positive free cash flows and; (iii) maintaining
a good liquidity.
We would consider downgrading the rating if the company were to perform
materially below expectations, as evidenced by: (i) stronger
than anticipated weakening of Achroma's end markets (ii) adjusted
debt/EBITDA increasing above 7.0x on a sustained basis; (iii)
the company would report meaningful negative free cash flows or additional
debt draw downs, which would result in a weakening of the group's
liquidity, including through maintenance covenants.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Swiss-based Archroma is a global leader in the textile chemicals
(64% of its revenues in fiscal 2019), paper solutions and
emulsion products businesses. In FY ending September 2019,
Archroma reported consolidated revenues of USD 1,332m and an adjusted
EBITDA margin of 11.3%.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
