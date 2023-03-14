Moody's downgrades Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.'s CFR to B2 from B1; stable outlook

Milan, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B2 from B1 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B2-PD from B1-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. ("AMP" or "the company"). AMP is a Luxembourg based manufacturer of metal containers for the beverage industry.

Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 the rating on the $1,700 million equivalent backed senior secured notes due 2027 and 2028 and to Caa1 from B3 the rating on the $1,600 million equivalent backed senior unsecured notes due 2029, all notes co-issued by Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc and Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance USA LLC, wholly owned subsidiaries of AMP. The outlook on all entities has been changed to stable from negative.

"The downgrade to B2 from B1 reflects AMP's weaker than anticipated operating performance in 2022 owing to inflationary strains and subdued demand for beverage cans which is expected to persist in the first half of 2023. This will prevent the company from improving its credit metrics to levels consistent with the previous B1 rating in the near term," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, and lead analyst for AMP.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Following weaker-than-expected Q3 and Q4 2022 results amid softer demand for beverage cans, inflationary strains, and lower absorption of fixed costs, AMP's Moody's adjusted EBITDA, after start-up costs, was broadly flattish year-over-year at around €550 million and its gross leverage further increased to 7.7x in 2022 compared to 6.0x in 2021, owing to increased debt.

While over the period 2023-2024, Moody's expects AMP to benefit from pass-through clauses for non-metal raw materials and energy costs, demand for beverage cans, particularly in North America and Brazil will likely remain subdued in 2023 constraining meaningful EBITDA growth and preventing an improvement in credit metrics to levels consistent with the previous B1 rating category.

Moody's expects that demand will continue to be weak in the first half of 2023 but to improve thereafter as customers resume their promotional activities. As a result, AMP's EBITDA will gradually recover to around $700 million by the end of 2024 from a combination of increased volumes and greater fixed cost absorption, although remaining well below management's original expectations, and its leverage will reduce to around 6.5x by the end of that year. At the same time, the rating agency expects the company not to comply with its public net leverage target of 3.75x-4.0x over this period.

In response to softer demand, the company announced last year its intention to curtail and rephase its growth investment plan. As of December 2022, AMP had already invested approximately $1.1 billion (excluding leases) in additional can capacity, which is currently under-utilised due to unfavourable supply-demand dynamics. Growth investments will significantly reduce in 2023-2024, since the company will focus on the completion of projects already started, thus limiting the need for additional funding. Despite lower capex, AMP's free cash flow (FCF) continues to be constrained by increasing interest expenses and dividend distributions. Given the negative FCF generation, Moody's expects the company to delay the share buy back program.

The B2 rating continues to reflect AMP's weak credit metrics, including its high gross leverage of 7.7x as of December 2022 and the expectation of negative FCF until 2024; its business concentration in terms of products, end-markets and customers; the risk of prolonged industry oversupply with negative effect on prices and profitability; and a degree of exposure to fluctuating input prices and currencies, albeit mitigated by pass though clauses in the majority of customers contracts, hedging, and by the debt being issued in different currencies matching cash flows.

The B2 rating remains supported by the company's leading market position as the world's third largest beverage can manufacturer in a consolidated but equally competitive industry with some barriers to entry; its geographically diversified and well invested footprint; its exposure to stable end-markets; and the long-term positive fundamentals of the metal beverage can industry, driven by sustainability trends and the emergence of new drink categories.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views AMP's liquidity as adequate for its near term requirements. AMP has approximately $555 million of cash on balance sheet at the end of 2022; full availability under its $415 million asset based loan facility (ABL) due 2026; and access to uncommitted non-recourse factoring arrangements. The nearest debt maturity is in 2027, when the $600 million backed senior secured notes become due.

The ABL facility is subject to a springing financial covenant that would require AMP to maintain a 1.0x fixed charge coverage ratio, tested quarterly, if 90% or more of the facility is drawn. Moody's expects AMP to maintain adequate flexibility under the covenant over the next 12 to 18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD PDR is aligned with the CFR based on a 50% family recovery rate, as is customary for transactions that include both bonds and bank debt.

The Ba3 instrument rating on the backed senior secured notes is two notches above the CFR, mainly reflecting the significant amount of debt ranking junior to the notes. The Caa1 instrument rating on the backed senior unsecured notes is two notches lower than the CFR, reflecting their subordination to the sizeable amount of senior secured debt that ranks ahead. The senior secured notes are secured by share pledges and floating charges over assets in certain jurisdictions. The senior secured notes rank junior with respect to the ABL facility's collateral. Both senior secured and senior unsecured notes are guaranteed by the parent guarantor (AMP) and its subsidiaries, which accounted for 76% of AMP's aggregate assets and 68% of its consolidated EBITDA as of 31 March 2022.

The notes issued within the AMP restricted group are ring fenced, with no cross-default provisions with the debt sitting at its parent company (Ardagh Group S.A.) and there are no upstream or downstream guarantees.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

Although AMP is weakly positioned in the B2 rating category, the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that demand for beverage cans will improve from the second half of 2023 allowing for a gradual recovery in earnings and deleveraging below 6.5x. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that AMP will maintain an adequate liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely in the near term as the company is currently weakly positioned in the B2 rating category. However, positive rating pressure could develop overtime if AMP's EBITDA significantly increases as a result of improved demand and the company develops a track record of consistent and prudent financial policies maintaining a Moody's adjusted leverage below 5.5x and generating positive free cash flow (FCF), both on a sustained basis.

Negative rating pressure could arise in case of prolonged demand weakness, if the company fails to reduce its Moody's adjusted leverage towards 6.5x by the end of 2024; its EBITDA/interest cover ratio falls below 3.0x; its FCF remains sustainably negative beyond 2024; or its liquidity weakens. A more aggressive financial policy or a deterioration of AMP's parent company's credit quality could also add pressure on its rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

..Issuer: Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

AMP is a global manufacturer of metal cans for the beverage industry. AMP operates through 24 plants located in 9 countries across Europe, North America and Brasil. For the financial year ending 31 December 2022, AMP generated approximately $4.7 billion of revenue and $550 million of EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's.

AMP is a Luxembourg based company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange since August 2021. AMP is majority owned by Ardagh Group S.A. with a 76% stake.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Donatella Maso

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

