Moody's downgrades Ardagh's CFR to B3; stable outlook

Moody's assigns B1 rating to the proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2025
Milan, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded ARD Finance S.A.'s corporate family rating
(CFR) to B3 from B2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD
from B2-PD. ARD Finance S.A. is the top entity
with rated debt within the restricted group of Luxembourg-based
metal and glass packaging manufacturer Ardagh Group S.A.
(Ardagh). Moody's has also downgraded the ratings on Ardagh Packaging
Finance plc's senior secured notes to B1 from Ba3 and its senior
unsecured notes to Caa1 from B3. Moreover, Moody's has downgraded
the senior secured PIK toggle notes to Caa3 from Caa2 of ARD Finance S.A.
Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B1 rating to the proposed $500
million senior secured notes due 2025 to be issued by Ardagh Packaging
Finance Plc. Proceeds from this issuance will be used to refinance
a $300 million credit facility raised on 20 March 2020 and for
general corporate purposes.
The outlook for both entities is stable.
"Today's downgrade reflects the further expected increase in Ardagh's
already high financial leverage at a time when the company may face some
business and operational disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak across
its key regions, hampering prospective gross deleveraging in 2020,"
says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice president -- Senior Analyst
and lead analyst for Ardagh. "The downgrade also reflects
Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow in 2020 due to lower
earnings and incremental investments".
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The proposed transaction, as announced by the company on 3 April
2020 [1], while strengthening liquidity, will increase
its already elevated leverage by 0.4x to 8.3x based on December
2019 pro forma figures, which has the potential to further increase
in 2020, depending on the severity and the length of the coronavirus
outbreak.
Prior to today's downgrade, Ardagh was weakly positioned in
its rating category, primarily due to its high leverage, which
was well above the downward trigger of 7.0x for the B2 rating,
and the reliance on improving cash flow generation to support debt reduction.
Although Ardagh's operations are viewed as relatively resilient
to the economic cycle and with low to moderate exposure to the risks posed
to the global economies by the coronavirus outbreak, the demand
for some of the company's products, particularly in the glass
division, may decline, and the production activities or the
supply chain could be temporarily disrupted due to restrictive measures
imposed by most countries where Ardagh or its customers operate.
The company serves the stable food and the beverage end-markets
and does not focus on less resilient premium products. However,
the demand for spirits, which accounted for 7% of revenues
in 2019, and to a lesser extent wine and beer could be impacted
as a portion of them are sold to duty free shops or to the HORECA segment.
This could be mitigated by increased demand for household consumption.
Moreover, the sharp decline in raw material prices such as aluminum
and steel could hit the company's metal division revenues due to
the contractual pass through of raw material price changes embedded in
the customer contracts.
While Moody's expects the company to take actions in order to protect
its earnings in line with the previous downturn, some of these measures
could also lead to one off costs which will affect the cash flow.
Albeit it is difficult to assess the impact of coronavirus at this stage,
as it depends on the length and severity of the outbreak, Moody's
believes that Ardagh will likely experience some decline in revenue and
EBITDA in 2020 with the potential for leverage to increase further.
Additionally, Moody's does not expect free cash flow to improve
this year unless the company's plans to spend additional €250
million of capex are delayed or postponed. This incremental investment
will be used within the existing plant footprint for new lines or to build
larger furnaces and is backed by customer contracts. While contributing
to future growth, the additional capex will lead to negative free
cash flow generation in 2020, against previous expectations.
More positively, the B3 CFR continues to be supported by the company's
scale, its leading market positions in both the glass and metal
packaging industries, and some diversity across regions and segments.
Ardagh also benefits from long term customer relationships and pass-through
clauses in the majority of contracts, which partly mitigate a fairly
concentrated customer base and exposure to input cost inflation.
LIQUIDITY
Ardagh's liquidity remains satisfactory due to its large cash balance
of approximately $1.2 billion pro forma for the refinancing
transaction, $183 million availability under its $700
million asset-based loan facility (ABL) due December 2022 as well
as certain supplier financing and non-recourse factoring arrangements
(both committed and uncommitted). These sources are considered
sufficient to cover seasonal fluctuations in working capital, maintenance
and growth capital expenditures, while there is no mandatory debt
amortisation until 2022. While free cash flow will turn negative
in 2020 due to potentially lower earnings and incremental investments,
Moody's expects this to improve in 2021.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B3-PD PDR assigned to ARD Finance S.A. is in
line with the CFR. This is based on a 50% recovery rate,
as is typical for transactions with bank debt and bonds.
The B1 rating assigned to the new senior secured notes is in line with
the existing senior secured notes as they rank pari passu. It is
two notches above the B3 CFR, reflecting the significant amount
of debt ranking behind them. Accordingly, the senior unsecured
notes are rated Caa1, one notch below the B3 CFR. The notes,
both secured and unsecured, are guaranteed by material subsidiaries
representing at least 80% of total assets and adjusted EBITDA.
The senior secured notes are secured by a first-priority lien on
all non-ABL collateral, consisting of stocks and assets.
The Caa3 rating of the PIK toggle notes issued by ARD Finance S.A.
reflects the significant amount of debt ranking ahead and its reliance
on the dividend distribution from the listed entity Ardagh Group S.A.
for interest payment. The PIK toggle notes at ARD Finance S.A.
benefit from a pledge over the shares of Ardagh Group S.A.
and ARD Group Finance Holdings S.A. and are not guaranteed.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will be able to withstand the weakening trading conditions owing to the
coronavirus outbreak thanks to its satisfactory liquidity. The
outlook also incorporates Moody's assumption that the company will
not lose any material customers and will not engage in material debt-funded
acquisitions, or shareholder remuneration, for which the company
has a track record.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given Ardagh's currently high leverage, meaningful steps of
deleveraging would be needed for upward pressure on the rating to develop.
More specifically, the ratings could come under positive pressure
should Ardagh be able to reduce Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
towards 7.0x and generate Moody's-adjusted positive
free cash flow, both on a sustainably basis.
Conversely, the ratings could come under negative pressure if the
company fails to delever towards 8.0x by the end of 2021,
if free cash flow remains negative for an extended period of time and
its liquidity weakens.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: ARD Finance S.A.
Downgrades:
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to B3-PD from B2-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Ardagh Packaging Finance plc
Downgrades:
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B1 from Ba3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa1 from B3
Assignment:
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120393.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
ARD Finance S.A. (Ardagh) is a parent company of Ardagh
Group SA, a New York Stock Exchange listed company and one of the
largest suppliers globally of metal and glass containers primarily to
the food and beverage end markets. Pro forma for the disposal of
its Food & Specialty (F&S) disposition, the company operates
56 production facilities (23 metal beverage can production facilities
and 33 glass container manufacturing facilities) in 12 countries with
significant presence in Europe and North America, employing c.
16,400 people.
In 2019, the company generated $6.7 billion of revenue
and $1.2 billion of EBITDA pro forma for the disposal of
F&S.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Company's press release dated 3 April 2020.
