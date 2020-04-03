Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers ARD Finance S.A. Ardagh Packaging Finance plc Related Research Credit Opinion: ARD Finance S.A.: Update following Q3 results and November 2019 refinancing LGD Assessment: ARD Finance S.A. Covenant Quality Assessment: ARD Finance S.A.: Covenant Quality Pre-Sale Snapshot: $2,215m (equivalent): €/$ _%/_% Senior Secured Toggle Notes due 2027 Rating Action: Moody's assigns Caa2 rating to Ardagh's proposed PIK toggle notes; outlook negative Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of ARD Securities Finance SARL Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Ardagh's CFR to B3; stable outlook 03 Apr 2020 Moody's assigns B1 rating to the proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2025 Milan, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded ARD Finance S.A.'s corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. ARD Finance S.A. is the top entity with rated debt within the restricted group of Luxembourg-based metal and glass packaging manufacturer Ardagh Group S.A. (Ardagh). Moody's has also downgraded the ratings on Ardagh Packaging Finance plc's senior secured notes to B1 from Ba3 and its senior unsecured notes to Caa1 from B3. Moreover, Moody's has downgraded the senior secured PIK toggle notes to Caa3 from Caa2 of ARD Finance S.A. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B1 rating to the proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2025 to be issued by Ardagh Packaging Finance Plc. Proceeds from this issuance will be used to refinance a $300 million credit facility raised on 20 March 2020 and for general corporate purposes. The outlook for both entities is stable. "Today's downgrade reflects the further expected increase in Ardagh's already high financial leverage at a time when the company may face some business and operational disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak across its key regions, hampering prospective gross deleveraging in 2020," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice president -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Ardagh. "The downgrade also reflects Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow in 2020 due to lower earnings and incremental investments". A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The proposed transaction, as announced by the company on 3 April 2020 [1], while strengthening liquidity, will increase its already elevated leverage by 0.4x to 8.3x based on December 2019 pro forma figures, which has the potential to further increase in 2020, depending on the severity and the length of the coronavirus outbreak. Prior to today's downgrade, Ardagh was weakly positioned in its rating category, primarily due to its high leverage, which was well above the downward trigger of 7.0x for the B2 rating, and the reliance on improving cash flow generation to support debt reduction. Although Ardagh's operations are viewed as relatively resilient to the economic cycle and with low to moderate exposure to the risks posed to the global economies by the coronavirus outbreak, the demand for some of the company's products, particularly in the glass division, may decline, and the production activities or the supply chain could be temporarily disrupted due to restrictive measures imposed by most countries where Ardagh or its customers operate. The company serves the stable food and the beverage end-markets and does not focus on less resilient premium products. However, the demand for spirits, which accounted for 7% of revenues in 2019, and to a lesser extent wine and beer could be impacted as a portion of them are sold to duty free shops or to the HORECA segment. This could be mitigated by increased demand for household consumption. Moreover, the sharp decline in raw material prices such as aluminum and steel could hit the company's metal division revenues due to the contractual pass through of raw material price changes embedded in the customer contracts. While Moody's expects the company to take actions in order to protect its earnings in line with the previous downturn, some of these measures could also lead to one off costs which will affect the cash flow. Albeit it is difficult to assess the impact of coronavirus at this stage, as it depends on the length and severity of the outbreak, Moody's believes that Ardagh will likely experience some decline in revenue and EBITDA in 2020 with the potential for leverage to increase further. Additionally, Moody's does not expect free cash flow to improve this year unless the company's plans to spend additional €250 million of capex are delayed or postponed. This incremental investment will be used within the existing plant footprint for new lines or to build larger furnaces and is backed by customer contracts. While contributing to future growth, the additional capex will lead to negative free cash flow generation in 2020, against previous expectations. More positively, the B3 CFR continues to be supported by the company's scale, its leading market positions in both the glass and metal packaging industries, and some diversity across regions and segments. Ardagh also benefits from long term customer relationships and pass-through clauses in the majority of contracts, which partly mitigate a fairly concentrated customer base and exposure to input cost inflation. LIQUIDITY Ardagh's liquidity remains satisfactory due to its large cash balance of approximately $1.2 billion pro forma for the refinancing transaction, $183 million availability under its $700 million asset-based loan facility (ABL) due December 2022 as well as certain supplier financing and non-recourse factoring arrangements (both committed and uncommitted). These sources are considered sufficient to cover seasonal fluctuations in working capital, maintenance and growth capital expenditures, while there is no mandatory debt amortisation until 2022. While free cash flow will turn negative in 2020 due to potentially lower earnings and incremental investments, Moody's expects this to improve in 2021. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The B3-PD PDR assigned to ARD Finance S.A. is in line with the CFR. This is based on a 50% recovery rate, as is typical for transactions with bank debt and bonds. The B1 rating assigned to the new senior secured notes is in line with the existing senior secured notes as they rank pari passu. It is two notches above the B3 CFR, reflecting the significant amount of debt ranking behind them. Accordingly, the senior unsecured notes are rated Caa1, one notch below the B3 CFR. The notes, both secured and unsecured, are guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing at least 80% of total assets and adjusted EBITDA. The senior secured notes are secured by a first-priority lien on all non-ABL collateral, consisting of stocks and assets. The Caa3 rating of the PIK toggle notes issued by ARD Finance S.A. reflects the significant amount of debt ranking ahead and its reliance on the dividend distribution from the listed entity Ardagh Group S.A. for interest payment. The PIK toggle notes at ARD Finance S.A. benefit from a pledge over the shares of Ardagh Group S.A. and ARD Group Finance Holdings S.A. and are not guaranteed. RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be able to withstand the weakening trading conditions owing to the coronavirus outbreak thanks to its satisfactory liquidity. The outlook also incorporates Moody's assumption that the company will not lose any material customers and will not engage in material debt-funded acquisitions, or shareholder remuneration, for which the company has a track record. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Given Ardagh's currently high leverage, meaningful steps of deleveraging would be needed for upward pressure on the rating to develop. More specifically, the ratings could come under positive pressure should Ardagh be able to reduce Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA towards 7.0x and generate Moody's-adjusted positive free cash flow, both on a sustainably basis. Conversely, the ratings could come under negative pressure if the company fails to delever towards 8.0x by the end of 2021, if free cash flow remains negative for an extended period of time and its liquidity weakens. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: ARD Finance S.A. Downgrades: ....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD ....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2 ....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative ..Issuer: Ardagh Packaging Finance plc Downgrades: ....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3 ....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3 Assignment: ....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120393. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE ARD Finance S.A. (Ardagh) is a parent company of Ardagh Group SA, a New York Stock Exchange listed company and one of the largest suppliers globally of metal and glass containers primarily to the food and beverage end markets. Pro forma for the disposal of its Food & Specialty (F&S) disposition, the company operates 56 production facilities (23 metal beverage can production facilities and 33 glass container manufacturing facilities) in 12 countries with significant presence in Europe and North America, employing c. 16,400 people. In 2019, the company generated $6.7 billion of revenue and $1.2 billion of EBITDA pro forma for the disposal of F&S. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. REFERENCES/CITATIONS [1] Company's press release dated 3 April 2020. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



